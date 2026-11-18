Usages, perceptions et représentations du vent

Colloque International transdisciplinaire

Université Paul Valéry Montpellier 3

EMMA – LAGAM - FORESEE

18-19 NOVEMBRE 2027

SAINT-CHARLES 2

MONTPELLIER

Comité d’organisation : Pauline Amy de la Bretèque, Jean-Michel Ganteau, Valérie Morisson, Sylvain Pioch

Conférenciers invités : Tonino Griffero (Université de Rome), Sharae Deckard (University College Dublin)

Artistes invitées : Chloé Despax, Deborah Jack

Les débats autour des énergies renouvelables, autour des stratégies de prévention et d’adaptation aux instabilités climatiques et des injustices environnementales ont récemment placé le vent au cœur des récits et recherches scientifiques. De nouveaux satellites, mis au point par des climatologues et des météorologues permettent de modéliser un plus grand nombre de vents. Si les représentations littéraires, visuelles, cinématographiques du vent ne rendent que peu compte de sa pluralité, les études scientifiques distinguent altitudes, pressions, hauteurs, températures, circulations ou trajectoires qui caractérisent certains courants. Les vents, dans leur diversité ont de tout temps fasciné les hommes soumis à leurs caprices. Les phénomènes extrêmes (cyclones, ouragans, tempêtes) mettent à mal les systèmes d’explication et modifient les imaginaires. Ce colloque propose de croiser les regards scientifiques et culturels qui s’enchevêtrent dans les représentations, les perceptions, les usages du vent afin de contribuer à une réflexion plus large sur les capacités d’adaptation au changement climatique. Comprendre comment les représentations anciennes et modernes du vent façonnent notre perception, nos peurs, nos acclimations et expérimentations contemporaines est indispensable.

Le vent n’a suscité que peu d’intérêt dans le domaine des humanités quand bien même il est omniprésent dans les arts visuels, le spectacle vivant, la littérature, le cinéma. Il existe indubitablement un imaginaire du vent qu’il convient de mieux cerner, notamment parce que les nombreuses tempêtes dévastatrices nous forcent à repenser notre rapport aux éléments, dont notre rapport au vent, à la fois ennemi et allié. Le développement très récent des humanités atmosphériques, visant à valoriser les approches socio-culturelles des phénomènes climatiques, nous incite à penser le vent de façon transdisciplinaire dans ses interactions avec les éléments, les paysages, le vivant, les infrastructures et les dispositifs techniques et technologiques.

Associé de manière métaphorique au changement et au renouveau, le vent est souvent perçu comme instable, capricieux, imprévisible, un élément qui contrecarre les projets humains. Serait-il plus indomptable et récalcitrant que l’air, envisagé de manière plus positive, notamment dans ses effets sur la santé ? Comment imaginer une relation au vent qui relève de la collaboration davantage que d’une résistance ou adaptation forcée ? Qu’impliquerait le fait de reconnaître l’agentivité du vent comme indépendante des téléologies humaines ?

Ce colloque convoquera des approches multiples du vent : études littéraires et artistiques, géographie, climatologie, écologie, sociologie, humanités environnementales et maritimes.

Il s’agira d’étudier, à titre indicatif :

- le lien affectif et émotionnel entre certains vents locaux associés à un territoire et les habitants dans une perspective comparatiste et diachronique ;

- la place et les effets du vent dans les récits collectifs (légendes, contes, mythes, fables) ;

- l’interaction entre le vent et le paysage (dunes, roches, végétaux, forêts, etc.) et la manière dont le dérèglement climatique affecte ces interdépendances ;

- la phénoménologie du vent : comment on le ressent, son bruit, sa force, ce qu’il déplace, etc. Une approche phénoménologique du vent permet de le percevoir comme un phénomène non pas distant et abstrait mais ressenti par notre corps (embodied) ;

- les évocations visuelles du vent qui n’est pourtant pas visible : quelles stratégies les artistes ont utilisé pour faire voir le vent ? ;

- les usages récréatifs du vent (navigation, surf, kite-surf, etc.) et la manière dont ces pratiques permettent de connaître le vent de manière intime à travers les mouvements et l’engagement du corps dans l’élément ;

- le perception des cyclones et ouragans ; les récits et témoignages réels ou fictifs qui y sont associés et les restitutions artistiques qui entrelacent documentaire et imaginaire ;

- l’adaptation au vent grâce à des dispositifs relevant de la Low-tech ou au contraire de technologiques très élaborées ;

- les recherches sur le vent par le biais de simulations ;

- l’utilisation de cette énergie renouvelable avec les projets d’éoliennes flottantes en mer, les perceptions visuelles de la force du vent en mer, sa présence matérialisée (échelle Beaufort basée sur des expériences concrètes), sa valeur

- la force destructrice du vent et le sens que l’on tente de donner aux cataclysmes en méditerranée mais également en outre mer (une téléologie élémentaire ?) ;

- le vent dans la science-fiction climatique.

Les propositions de communication (résumé de 300 mots et courte bio-bibliographie) sont à envoyer avant le 1er Mars 2027 à l’adresse suivante : windconference2027@gmail.com

Seules les présentations en présentiel seront acceptées.

Une réponse du comité scientifique sera donnée avant le 15 mai 2027.

Une sélection d’articles tirés des communications présentées lors de ce colloque sera publiée dans une revue scientifique dont les références seront communiquées ultérieurement.

Frais d’inscription : 60 euros (dîner du colloque compris).

***

Tonino Griffero est professeur titulaire d’esthétique à l’Université de Rome « Tor Vergata » ; il compte parmi les principaux théoriciens de l’esthétique des atmosphères. Il a suivi une formation en philosophie à l’Université de Turin, où il a obtenu son diplôme sous la direction de Gianni Vattimo en 1982. Il a ensuite mené des recherches postdoctorales à Heidelberg en tant que boursier Humboldt (1998-1999). Depuis 1999, il enseigne et mène des recherches à l’université Tor Vergata, où il a été nommé (en 2002) professeur titulaire. Ses travaux explorent la relation entre l’espace, la perception et l’émotion, apportant une contribution significative à la phénoménologie contemporaine. Ses ouvrages les plus récents sont : Atmospheres. Aesthetics of Emotional Spaces (Routledge, 2014), Quasi-Things. The Paradigm of Atmospheres (Suny, 2017), Places, Affordances, Atmospheres. A Pathic Aesthetics (Routledge, 2019). Il est rédacteur en chef de la revue Lebenswelt. Aesthetics and Philosophy of Experience et de la collection Atmospheric Spaces.

Sharae Deckard est professeure associée en littérature internationale à University College Dublin. Ses recherches se situent à la croisée de la critique environnementale et des approches systémiques mondiales de la littérature, de l’écologie et de la culture mondiales. Elle fait partie du comité de rédaction de la revue Liverpool Studies in Literature and the Environment. Sharae a précédemment occupé le poste de directrice du pôle de recherche Humanités environnementales de UCD et est actuellement membre du groupe de pilotage Humanités environnementales de l’Irish Humanities Alliance. Parmi ses ouvrages figure une monographie intitulée Paradise Discourse, Imperialism and Globalization (Routledge, 2010). Son ouvrage coécrit avec Michael Niblett et Stephen Shapiro, Tracking Capital: World-Systems, World-Ecology, World-Culture, a été publié par SUNY Press en mars 2024. Son dernier ouvrage, The Routledge Companion to World-Literature and the Environment, codirigé avec Treasa De Loughry, Kerstin Oloff et Claire Westall, a été publié en juillet 2026. Elle a également publié de nombreux articles sur l’écocritique postcoloniale et l’écologie mondiale.

Deborah Jack est une artiste multidisciplinaire basée à Saint-Martin et à Jersey City, dont le travail se décline sous forme d’installations vidéo et sonores, de photographies, de peintures et de textes. Son œuvre mobilise diverses stratégies pour explorer les intersections entre l’histoire, la mémoire culturelle, l’écologie et le changement climatique. Sa pratique actuelle établit un lien entre les effets des tempêtes et l’érosion côtière, ainsi ceux des inondations dans les zones côtières. Elle imagine ces paysages rhizomatiques ainsi que ces zones humides, comme des lieux de résistance. Son travail a été présenté dans plusieurs expositions dont Forecast Form: Art in the Caribbean Diaspora, 1990’s-Today au MCA de Chicago et à l’ICA de Boston à l’automne 2023. À l’automne 2021, une rétrospective intitulée Deborah Jack: 20 Years a été organisée à la galerie Pen + Brush à New York.

Chloé Despax est une autrice radiophonique, compositrice et artiste sonore qui investit depuis une douzaine d’années les différents possibles offerts par le son : le documentaire, la fiction, le fieldrecording, la poésie sonore, la performance, l’installation. La radio et le son sont les médiums utilisés pour expérimenter son désir de créer des espaces relationnels, nourris par la mise en place de dispositifs de tournage, par la puissance créatrice démultipliée du collectif, par le jeu performatif et participatif ou la place centrale de la musique dans sa vie. Ses créations sonores ont pu être entendues dans de nombreux lieux et festivals (Brest, Marseille, Paris, Bruxelles, Marrakech, Argos, Casablanca, Tanger, etc.)

Bibliographie

Adamarola, M. (ed.) (2015). Wind Resources and Future Energy Security. Environmenta, Social, and Economic Issues. Oakville : Apple Academic Press.

Akhtar, R. (ed.) (2020). Extreme Weather Events and Human Health. Spring Cham.

Bachelard, G. (1943 ; 1992). L’air et les songes. Essai sur l’imagination du mouvement. Paris : Vrin.

Ballard, J.G. (1962). The Wind from Nowhere. Londres : Berkley Books.

Birkmann J. (2011). « First- and second-order adaptation to natural hazards and extreme events in the context of climate change », Nat. Hazards, no. 58, pp. 811-840.

Brontë, E. (1847 ; 2003). Wuthering Heights. Londres : Penguin Classics.

Collett, A., McDougall, R., & Thomas, S. (eds.). (2017). Tracking the literature of tropical weather: typhoons, hurricanes, and cyclones. Cham: Palgrave Macmillan.

Corbin, A. (2021). La rafale et le zéphyr : histoire des manières d'éprouver et de rêver le vent. Paris : Fayard. (2022). A History of the Wind. Londres et New York: Polity.

Deckard, S. (2017). “The Political Ecology of Storms in Caribbean Literature”. In C. Campbell and M. Niblett (eds.), The Caribbean (25–45). Liverpool University Press.

Dubus, Pascale, Jean-Christian Fleury, Annette Haudiquet, Daniel Kunth, François-René ISDR, 2002, Living with Risk. A global review of disaster reduction initiatives, Organisation des Nations Unies, Genève, http://www.unisdr.org/we/inform/publications/657

Ghosh, A. (2005). The Hungry Tide. Boston: Houghton Mifflin.

Griffero Tonino. Places, Affordances, Atmospheres, A Pathic Aesthetics. London & New York : Routledge, 2020.

Hall, S. (2025). Helm. Londres: Faber & Faber.

Hernandez J. (2017). « Tempête Harvey : La catastrophe n’était pas inattendue », Tribune dans Le Monde, 3 septembre 2017.

Martin, Jacqueline Salmon, Benjamin Thomas, Gilles A. Tiberghien, Le vent. « Cela qui ne peut être peint », Catalogue d’exposition,

MuMa musée d’art moderne André Malraux, Le Havre, 25 juin - 2 octobre 2022

le Havre, Éditions Octopus / MuMa Le Havre, 2022.

Maximin, D. (2006). Les fruits du cyclone. Une géopoétique de la Caraïbe. Paris : Editions du Seuil.

Nicolas T., Pagney Bénito-Espinal F., Lagahé É., Gobinddass, M. L. (2018). « Les catastrophes cycloniques de septembre 2017 dans la Caraïbe insulaire au prisme de la pauvreté et des fragilités sociétales », EchoGéo, (46).

Nova, A. (2011). The Book of the Wind: The Representation of the Invisible. Montréal: McGill-Queen’s University Press

Ogawa, T. (2021). Phenomenology of Wind and Atmosphere. Milan: Mimesis International;

Pryke, Louise M. (2023). Wind: Nature and Culture. Chicago/ The U. of Chicago P.

Robinson, S. A., Vega Troncoso, A., Roberts, J. T., & Peck, M. (2023). “‘We are a people’: Sovereignty and disposability in the context of Puerto Rico's post‐Hurricane Maria experience”, The Geographical Journal, vol. 189 no. 4, pp. 575-83.

Rosenzweig, M. L. (2003). Win-win ecology: how the earth's species can survive in the midst of human enterprise. Oxford University Press.

Senior, O. (2022). Hurricane Watch. Manchester: Carcanet.

Schwartz, Stuart B. (2015). Sea of Storms: A History of Hurricanes in the Greater Caribbean from Columbus to Katrina. Princeton University Press

Smit B., Wandel J. (2006). « Adaptation, adaptive capacity and vulnerability », Global Environmental Change, no. 16, pp. 282 – 292.

Spinoni, J., G. Formetta, L. Mentaschi, G. Forzieri and L. Feyen. (2020). Global warming and windstorm impacts in the EU. https://joint-research-centre.ec.europa.eu/system/files/2020-05/pesetaiv_task_13_windstorms_final_report.pdf

Thomas, B. (2016). L’attrait du vent. Paris: Editions Yellow Now.

Watson, E. (1984). Heaven's Breath: A Natural History of the Wind. Londres : Hodder and Stoughton.

Zaninetti J. M. (2013). « Adaptation urbaine post-catastrophe : la recomposition territoriale de La Nouvelle Orléans », Cybergeo : European Journal of Geography, Espace, Société, Territoire, document 636.

**

Uses, perceptions and representations of the wind

International Transdisciplinary Conference

Paul Valéry Montpellier 3 University

EMMA – LAGAM

18–19 NOVEMBER 2027

SAINT-CHARLES 2

MONTPELLIER

Organising committee: Pauline Amy de la Bretèque, Jean-Michel Ganteau, Valérie Morisson, Sylvain Pioch

Guest artists: Chloé Despax, Deborah Jack, Alberta Whittle

Debates surrounding renewable energies, strategies for preventing and adapting to climate instability, and environmental injustices have recently placed the wind at the heart of scientific discussions and research. New satellites, developed by climatologists and meteorologists, enable the modelling of a greater variety of winds. Whilst literary, visual and cinematic representations of the wind hardly reflect such diversity, scientific studies distinguish between altitudes, pressures, heights, temperatures, circulations and trajectories that characterise certain wind currents. Winds, in all their diversity, have always fascinated people subject to their whims. Extreme phenomena (cyclones, hurricanes, storms) challenge existing explanatory frameworks and reshape the collective imagination. This conference aims to bring together scientific and cultural perspectives that are interlocked in the representations, perceptions and uses of the wind, with a view to contributing to a broader reflection on our capacity to adapt to climate change. It is essential to understand how historical and modern representations of the wind shape our perceptions, our fears, and our contemporary adaptations and experiments.

The wind has attracted little interest in the humanities, even though it is omnipresent in the visual arts, the performing arts, literature and the cinema. There is undoubtedly a complex and rich imaginary of the wind that warrants closer examination, particularly as numerous devastating storms are forcing us to rethink our relationship with the elements – including our relationship with the wind, which is both an enemy and an ally. The very recent development of the atmospheric humanities, which promote socio-cultural approaches to climatic phenomena, encourages us to consider the wind in a transdisciplinary manner in terms of its interactions with the elements, landscapes, living organisms, infrastructures, and technical or technological systems.

Metaphorically associated with change and renewal, the wind is often perceived as unstable, capricious and unpredictable – an element that thwarts human endeavours. Is it more indomitable and recalcitrant than air, which is viewed more positively, particularly in terms of its effects on health? How might we conceive of a relationship with the wind that is based on collaboration rather than resistance or forced adaptation? What would it change if we recognised the wind’s agency as independent of human teleologies?

This conference will bring together a range of approaches to the wind: literary and artistic studies, geography, climatology, ecology, sociology, and environmental and maritime humanities.

The aim will be to examine, by way of example:

- the affective and emotional bond between certain local winds associated with a particular territory and its inhabitants, from a comparative and diachronic perspective;

- the role and effects of the wind in collective narratives (legends, tales, myths, fables);

- the interaction between the wind and the landscape (dunes, rocks, vegetation, forests, etc.) and the way in which climate change affects these interdependencies;

- the phenomenology of the wind : how we experience it, its sound, its force, what it moves, etc. A phenomenological approach to the wind allows us to perceive it not as a distant and abstract phenomenon, but as something experienced by our bodies (something embodied);

- visual representations of the wind, which is, after all, invisible : what strategies have artists used to make the wind visible ? ;

- recreational uses of the wind (sailing, surfing, kitesurfing, etc.) and the way in which these activities allow us to experience the wind intimately through the body’s movements and engagement with the element;

- the perceptions of cyclones and hurricanes ; the real or fictional accounts and testimonies associated with them, and artistic representations that blend documentary and imagination;

- adapting to the wind through either low-tech solutions or, conversely, highly sophisticated technologies ;

- research into the wind through simulations ;

- the use of this renewable energy in offshore floating wind turbine projects ; visual perceptions of wind strength at sea ; its tangible presence (the Beaufort scale based on practical experience) and its significance ;

- the destructive force of the wind and the meaning we seek to ascribe to natural disasters in the Mediterranean and beyond (a basic teleology?);

- wind in climate-themed science fiction.

Proposals for presentations (a 300-word abstract and a short biographical and bibliographical note) should be sent by March 1, 2027, to the following email address: windconference2027@gmail.com

Only in-person presentations will be accepted.

The scientific committee will respond by May 15, 2027.

A selection of articles based on the papers presented at this conference will be published in a scientific journal; details will be provided later.

Registration fee : 60 euros (conference dinner included).

***

Tonino Griffero is full Professor of Aesthetics at the University of Rome “Tor Vergata”, he is among the main theorists of the aesthetics of atmospheres. He received his philosophical education at the University of Turin, graduating under the supervision of Gianni Vattimo in 1982. He then conducted postdoctoral research at Heidelberg as a Humboldt Fellow (1998-1999). Since 1999 he has been teaching and doing research at the University Tor Vergata, where he was elected (2002) a full professor. His research explores the relationship between space, perception, and emotion, contributing significantly to contemporary phenomenology. His most recent books are: Atmospheres. Aesthetics of Emotional Spaces (Routledge 2014), Quasi-Things. The Paradigm of Atmospheres (Suny 2017), Places, Affordances, Atmospheres. A Pathic Aesthetics (Routledge 2019). He is the editor of the journal Lebenswelt. Aesthetics and Philosophy of Experience and of the book series Atmospheric Spaces.

Sharae Deckard is Associate Professor in World Literature at University College Dublin. Her research interests intersect environmental criticism and world-systems approaches to world literature, ecology, and culture. She is on the Editorial Board for Liverpool Studies in Literature and the Environment. Sharae previously served as the Director of the UCD Environmental Humanities research strand, and is currently a member of the Environmental Humanities Steering Group for the Irish Humanities Alliance. Her books include a monograph, Paradise Discourse, Imperialism and Globalization (Routledge 2010). Her co-authored book, Tracking Capital: World-Systems, World-Ecology, World-Culture, co-written with Michael Niblett and Stephen Shapiro, was published by SUNY Press in March 2024. Her latest book is The Routledge Companion to World-Literature and the Environment, co-edited with Treasa De Loughry, Kerstin Oloff and Claire Westall, published July 2026.

She has also published multiple articles on postcolonial ecocriticism and world-ecology.

Deborah Jack, is a St. Maarten and Jersey City based multi-disciplinary artist whose work is based in video/sound installation, photography, painting and text. Her work engages a variety of strategies for mining the intersections of histories, cultural memory, ecology and climate change. Her current practice connects the effects of the hurricane storm surge in relation to coastal erosion, the saltwater inundation of intertidal spaces She imagines these rhizomatic, protective intersectional landscapes and wetlands as sites of resistance. This altered landscape, post surge, though temporary, is an exciting conceptual space regarding the intangeble memory of water as it intersects with the land and the people who live there. Her work was featured in the exhibition Forecast Form: Art in the Caribbean Diaspora, 1990’s-Today at the MCA Chicago and ICA Boston in Fall 2023. In Fall 2021 a retrospective, Deborah Jack: 20 Years was presented at Pen + Brush in New York City.

Chloé Despax is a radio writer, composer and sound artist. She has spent the last dozen years exploring the various possibilities offered by sound: documentary, fiction, field recording, sound poetry, performance and installation. Radio and sound are the mediums she uses to explore her desire to create spaces for connection, fuelled by the setting up of recording set-ups, the amplified creative power of the collective, performative and participatory engagement, and the central role music plays in her life. Her sound works have been heard at many different venues and festivals (Marseille, Paris, Marrakech, Brest, Tinos, New York, Casablanca, Tangier, etc.)

References

Adamarola, M. (ed.) (2015). Wind Resources and Future Energy Security. Environmenta, Social, and Economic Issues. Oakville : Apple Academic Press.

Akhtar, R. (ed.) (2020). Extreme Weather Events and Human Health. Spring Cham.

Bachelard, G. (1943 ; 1992). L’air et les songes. Essai sur l’imagination du mouvement. Paris : Vrin.

Ballard, J.G. (1962). The Wind from Nowhere. Londres : Berkley Books.

Birkmann J. (2011). « First- and second-order adaptation to natural hazards and extreme events in the context of climate change », Nat. Hazards, no. 58, pp. 811-840.

Brontë, E. (1847 ; 2003). Wuthering Heights. Londres : Penguin Classics.

Collett, A., McDougall, R., & Thomas, S. (eds.). (2017). Tracking the literature of tropical weather: typhoons, hurricanes, and cyclones. Cham: Palgrave Macmillan.

Corbin, A. (2021). La rafale et le zéphyr : histoire des manières d'éprouver et de rêver le vent. Paris : Fayard. (2022). A History of the Wind. Londres et New York: Polity.

Deckard, S. (2017). “The Political Ecology of Storms in Caribbean Literature”. In C. Campbell and M. Niblett (eds.), The Caribbean (25–45). Liverpool University Press.

Dubus, Pascale, Jean-Christian Fleury, Annette Haudiquet, Daniel Kunth, François-René ISDR, 2002, Living with Risk. A global review of disaster reduction initiatives, Organisation des Nations Unies, Genève, http://www.unisdr.org/we/inform/publications/657

Ghosh, A. (2005). The Hungry Tide. Boston: Houghton Mifflin.

Griffero Tonino. Places, Affordances, Atmospheres, A Pathic Aesthetics. London & New York : Routledge, 2020.

Hall, S. (2025). Helm. Londres: Faber & Faber.

Hernandez J. (2017). « Tempête Harvey : La catastrophe n’était pas inattendue », Tribune dans Le Monde, 3 septembre 2017.

Martin, Jacqueline Salmon, Benjamin Thomas, Gilles A. Tiberghien, Le vent. « Cela qui ne peut être peint », Catalogue d’exposition,

MuMa musée d’art moderne André Malraux, Le Havre, 25 juin - 2 octobre 2022

le Havre, Éditions Octopus / MuMa Le Havre, 2022.

Maximin, D. (2006). Les fruits du cyclone. Une géopoétique de la Caraïbe. Paris : Editions du Seuil.

Nicolas T., Pagney Bénito-Espinal F., Lagahé É., Gobinddass, M. L. (2018). « Les catastrophes cycloniques de septembre 2017 dans la Caraïbe insulaire au prisme de la pauvreté et des fragilités sociétales », EchoGéo, (46).

Nova, A. (2011). The Book of the Wind: The Representation of the Invisible. Montréal: McGill-Queen’s University Press

Ogawa, T. (2021). Phenomenology of Wind and Atmosphere. Milan: Mimesis International;

Pryke, Louise M. (2023). Wind: Nature and Culture. Chicago/ The U. of Chicago P.

Robinson, S. A., Vega Troncoso, A., Roberts, J. T., & Peck, M. (2023). “‘We are a people’: Sovereignty and disposability in the context of Puerto Rico's post‐Hurricane Maria experience”, The Geographical Journal, vol. 189 no. 4, pp. 575-83.

Rosenzweig, M. L. (2003). Win-win ecology: how the earth's species can survive in the midst of human enterprise. Oxford University Press.

Senior, O. (2022). Hurricane Watch. Manchester: Carcanet.

Schwartz, Stuart B. (2015). Sea of Storms: A History of Hurricanes in the Greater Caribbean from Columbus to Katrina. Princeton University Press

Smit B., Wandel J. (2006). « Adaptation, adaptive capacity and vulnerability », Global Environmental Change, no. 16, pp. 282 – 292.

Spinoni, J., G. Formetta, L. Mentaschi, G. Forzieri and L. Feyen. (2020). Global warming and windstorm impacts in the EU. https://joint-research-centre.ec.europa.eu/system/files/2020-05/pesetaiv_task_13_windstorms_final_report.pdf

Thomas, B. (2016). L’attrait du vent. Paris: Editions Yellow Now.

Watson, E. (1984). Heaven's Breath: A Natural History of the Wind. Londres : Hodder and Stoughton.

Zaninetti J. M. (2013). « Adaptation urbaine post-catastrophe : la recomposition territoriale de La Nouvelle Orléans », Cybergeo : European Journal of Geography, Espace, Société, Territoire, document 636.