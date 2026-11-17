[English will follow]

L’interprétation impliquant des interactions avec des technologies en scène ou en cours de performance existe depuis la deuxième moitié du XXe siècle – avec comme évènement marquant les célèbres 9 Evenings: Theatre and Engineering (1966, New-York) rassemblant une trentaine de technologues et chercheurs travaillant pour la compagnie BELL sous l’initiative de Robert Rauschenberg et de Billy Klüver (Bardiot, 2015). Si l’implication des technologies en scène est bien documentée, la perspective spécifique de l’expérience des artistes-interprètes l’est nettement moins.

Dans l’implication des technologies interactives sur les scènes contemporaines, il existe avant tout une littérature savante s’intéressant aux apports esthétiques (Asselin, 2023 ; Couchot, 2018 ; Cîntec, 2022 ; Dixon, 2007 ; Larrue, 2016), aux recherches des metteur·es en scène, chorégraphes ou compositeur·rices (Choinière, 2019 ; Fourmentraux, 2011 ; Salter, 2010 ; Dukanic, 2017) et à l’adaptation des technologues à un nouveau terrain d’intervention (Bardiot, 2021 ; Bouchardon, Bardiot & Caubel, 2015 ; Benford & Giannachi, 2011). La perspective des ajustements et spécialisations du travail des interprètes ; à partir de leurs propres expériences, est cependant moins couverte (Rokeby,2019 ; Quinz & Menicacci, 2006 ; Pluta, 2011 ; Theunissen, 2025 & 2026 ; Sanz, 2023).

Dans un contexte où les pratiques impliquant des technologies interactives se développent rapidement, il devient nécessaire de penser et colliger les modes relationnels qu’amènent ces technologies en scène et les transformations que leur présence requiert spécifiquement dans le travail des artistes-interprètes. Il apparaît porteur d’initier (ou poursuivre et mettre à jour) les connaissances expériencielles et les réflexions théoriques qui sont souvent menées en silo. Le symposium a ainsi pour objectif d’offrir un cadre rassembleur dédié à ces perspectives et qui permettra de tisser des liens entre artistes-interprètes professionnel·les ; artiste-chercheur·es ; concepteur·rices et technologues, ainsi que théoricien·nes et étudiant·es de maitrise et de doctorat en recherche et/ou en recherche-création afin de traiter de ce sujet spécifique et de visibiliser les pratiques contemporaines (et historiques) pour les milieux académiques et professionnels.

Le symposium sera structuré à partir des modes relationnels entre interprète(s) et technologies. Différentes modalités de présentation sont possibles : communication classique ; conférence-performance ou autre. Merci de spécifier la modalité désirée et d’en fournir un descriptif succinct si votre proposition de présentation est plus marginale.

LES COMMUNICATIONS

Les communications, qu’elles soient proposées dans un format plus classique ou sur d’autres modèles (type conférence-performance par exemple) seront d’une durée de 20 min maximum par personne (+ 10 min d’échanges avec le public). Les présentations peuvent être proposées en français ou en anglais.

Lors de la sélection des propositions, le comité scientifique portera une attention particulière aux propositions qui s’aligneront avec un ou plusieurs des axes suivants :

AXE 1 – Le partenariat

Cet axe couvre les pratiques cherchant à développer une relation avec la technologie en scène. À titre d’exemple, voici des sujets de communication possibles:

L’adaptation et la spécialisation des artistes-interprètes (ou des artistes visuels/médiatiques qui performent) dont le travail implique des interactions avec des technologies en temps réel ;

La conception de dispositifs scéniques technologiques à partir des savoir(-faire) en art d’interprétation (musique, danse, théâtre, art performance) ;

L’altération de l’interprétation à partir de principes/concepts/logiques technologiques ;

Les besoins des interprètes non-technologues pour travailler avec des technologies en scène ;

Les possibilités et limites d’une relation de partenariat en scène avec la technologie.

AXE 2 – L’Analyse en temps réel

Cet axe couvre les pratiques où la technologie est davantage perçue et pensée comme un outil d’analyse en temps réel ; qu’il s’agisse d’offrir des biofeedback ou d’autres type de rétroactions sur l’interprétation. Voici une idée des sujets de communication qui pourraient correspondre à cet axe :

L’analyse de l’interprétation (ou de l’interprète) en temps réel en contexte spectaculaire, formatif ou expérimental ;

Dispositifs d’analyse des actions/paramètres biologiques en temps réel

Design des sorties (output) pour communiquer des informations vers les interprètes et/ou le public.

AXE 3 – La médiation

Cet axe couvre les pratiques où la technologie permet de médier les relations entre plusieurs individus. À titre d’exemple les communications de cet axe pourraient couvrir les sujets suivants :

La médiation de la présence des interprètes en scène par la technologie (coprésence technologique ; réalité augmentée ; VR, etc.);

La technologie comme accès premier du public à la performance ou au travail des interprètes ;

La technologie comme outil de partage de l’expérience (entre interprètes et/ou avec le public).

AXE 4 – Le contrôle

Cet axe couvre les pratiques ou la notion de contrôle est actualisée de manière systémique (il faut qu’il y ait contrôle pour que le système fonctionne) ; ou abordé de comme thématique centrale de la recherche ou de la création (perspective critique, mise en scène du contrôle, etc.). À titre d’exemple les communications de cet axe pourraient couvrir les sujets suivants :

La technologie comme relai entre les chorégraphes, metteur·es en scène ou compositeur·rices avec les interprètes en temps réel (génération partitionnelle, instructions en direct, etc.) ;

Le contrôle des interprètes sur la technologie (technologie instrument, dispositifs à enclencher, etc.) ;

La technologie contrôlante (exosquelettes ; contrôle de l’environnement scénique ; etc.).

AXE 5 – La déterritorialisation

Cet axe s’intéresse aux potentiels que représentent les technologies pour déterritorialiser le travail et la création des artistes-interprètes. Voici une liste non-exhaustive de sujets que l’axe pourrait traiter :

Interpréter en dehors des champs disciplinaires traditionnels grâce à la technologie ;

Les méthodologies spécifiques de recherche-création des artistes-interprètes avec les technologies (processus) et leurs apports sur le renouvellement des savoirs et des savoir-faire ;

Les approches expérimentales en interprétation artistique avec les technologies ;

Nouvelles approches expérimentales narratives, chorégraphiques et/ou musicales avec les technologies.

AXE 6 – Les approches esthétiques

Cet axe abordera les l’esthétique selon deux points de vue : l’analyse des esthétiques d’œuvres portant sur les interactions entre interprètes et technologies en scène pour un public ; et l’altération de l’expérience esthétique dans le vécu des interprètes. À titre d’exemple les communications de cet axe pourraient couvrir les sujets suivants :

Les différents modes relationnels entre interprètes et technologie en scène et les esthétiques qui en découlent ;

La reconfiguration/complexification/limitation de l’expérience esthétique des artistes-interprètes en contexte technologique et l’impact que cela représente sur leur pratique ;

Les esthétiques des processus ;

L’évolution des esthétiques impliquant des relations entre des artiste-interprète(s) et des « nouvelles » technologies en scène et en performance.

LES DÉMOS (MICRO-PERFORMANCES)

Nous désirons présenter également jusqu’à 4 micro-performances (incluant les installations activées par une performance) en réponse à l’un ou plusieurs des axes susmentionnés. Un cachet de performance sera offert aux personnes sélectionnées. Une sélection sera faite à partir des propositions reçues. Il est possible de proposer une communication complète + une démo.

Les démos doivent faire entre 15 à 25 min et se concluront par une présentation courte (5 à 10 min) du travail et un échange de question-réponse avec le public. Les présentations se feront au département d’art dramatique (DADUM) qui prêtera pour l’occasion le Studio Théâtre la Grange qui offre un environnement de type boite-noire (black-box).

POUR ENVOYER VOTRE PROPOSITION

Pour faire parvenir votre proposition, vous devrez inclure :

- Une biographie courte (100 à 150 mots environ) ;

- Un titre

- Un résumé de votre proposition avec votre liste de références (250 à 300 mots environ).

Sélectionner les axes du symposium qui sont pertinents.

Le mode de votre proposition (communication ou démo)

Dans le cas d’une proposition de DEMO ou de communication selon un format plus marginal, merci d’offrir une description plus détaillée du format et de joindre un document d’appuis qui permettra au jury de sélection de prendre connaissance de l’œuvre proposée (images, liens vidéo, revue de presse, etc.) et de vos besoins techniques afin d’en estimer la faisabilité et la pertinence.

Courriel : marine.theunissen@umoncton.ca

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Date limite : 31 décembre 2026

Merci de compléter le formulaire suivant : APPEL/CALL

Symposium : 7 – 9 octobre 2027

Université de Moncton (Nouveau-Brunswick, Canada)

Direction: Marine THEUNISSEN & Jason NOBLE

Crédits image : DIORAMA d’Audrey Rochette (2026) présenté au Mois Multi (Québec, Recto-Verso). Inteprète : Élise Bergeron. Photographe : Stéphane Bourgeois

EXEMPLES DE RÉFÉRENCES

Alaoui, S. F. (2025). Les enjeux de la recherche-création à l’intersection de la danse et des nouvelles technologies. Londres, ISTE, vol. 9, 127-136 p.

Asselin, O. (2023). XO (Expanded Opera). Une cartographie de la scène reconfigurée par les technologies. Revue musicale OICRM, 10(2), 54–77.

Bardiot, C. (2021). Arts de la scène et humanités numériques (Vol. 5). ISTE Group.

Bardiot, C. (2015). Un exemple fondateur de collaboration interdisciplinaire : 9 evenings : theatre and engineering. Ligeia, dossiers sur l’art, 137-140, pp.79-87.

Benford, S., & Giannachi, G. (2011). Performing mixed reality. MIT press.

Bouchardon, S., Bardiot, C., & Caubel, H. (2015). Recherche, ingénierie, création artistique: processus, prototypes, productions. Hermès, La Revue, 72(2), 187-197.

Choinière, I. (2019). Par le prisme des sens: médiation et nouvelles réalités du corps dans les arts performatifs: Technologies, cognition et méthodologies émergentes de recherche-création. PUQ.

Cîntec, O. (2022). La Scène au temps de l’Intelligence Artificielle. Studia Universitatis Babes-Bolyai-Dramatica, 67(2), 95-110.

Couchot, E. (2018). Automatisme, autonomie et esthétique dans les arts vivants. L’acteur face aux écrans. Corps en scène, 21-33.

Dixon, S. (2007). Digital performance: a history of new media in theater, dance, performance art, and installation. The MIT press.

Dukanic, F. (2017). Posthumains sur scène. L’Annuaire théâtral, (62), 147-159.

Fourmentraux, J. P. (2011). Artistes de laboratoire. Recherche et création à l’ère numérique. Éditions Hermann, Paris.

Gee, E. (2025), A feminist framework for biofeedback music [Thèse] Faculté de Musique (Composition) de l’Université de Montréal.

Kozel, S., & Eeuwens, A. (2008). Closer: performance, technologies, phenomenology. The MIT Press.

Larrue, J. M., & Pisano, G. (Eds.). (2016). Les archives de la mise en scène. Hypermédialités du théâtre. Presses universitaires du Septentrion.

Larrue, J. M. (Ed.). (2016). Théâtre et intermédialité. Presses universitaires du Septentrion.

Menicacci, A. (2006). Nouvelles] espèces d’espaces. Quant à la danse, 3, 28-32.

Pike, S. (2025). AI, AR, and VR in Theatre and Performance: Technology in the Present and Future of Live Creative Arts. New-York : Routledge.

Pluta, I. (2011) L’acteur et l’intermédialité, Lausanne : L’Âge d’Homme.

Quinz, E., & Menicacci, A. (2006). Étendre la perception? Biofeedback et transferts intermodaux en danse. Nouvelles de Danse, (53), 76-96.

Rokeby, D. (2019). Perspectives on algorithmic performance through the lens of interactive art. TDR/The Drama Review, 63(4), 88-98.

Salter, C. (2010). Entangled: technology and the transformation of performance. The MIT Press.

Saltz, D. Z. (2001). Live media: Interactive technology and theatre. Theatre Topics, 11(2), 107-130.

Samur, S. (2012). Actor and technology: Appropriating digital media into the creative process (Doctoral dissertation, Université du Québec à Montréal).

Theunissen, M. (2025). Improvisation dansée en collectif hybride : le partenariat entre humains et intelligences artificielles en scène [Thèse]. Montréal (Québec), Université du Québec à Montréal, Doctorat en études et pratiques des arts.

Theunissen, M. (octobre, 2026). « Le collectif hybride et le design d’un partenaire technologique pour la scène », dans Audry, S. & Dukanic, F. (dir) Scènes hybrides : corps, machines, organismes vivants, Revue Percées.

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CALL FOR PAPERS

PERFORMING WITH TECHNOLOGY: PERFORMERS’ PERSPECTIVES ON THE IMPACT OF TECHNOLOGY ON THEIR PRACTICE (THEATER, MUSIC, DANCE, AND PERFORMANCE ART)

Performances involving on-stage interactions with technologies have existed since the second half of the 20th century--with the well-known highlight of 9 evenings: Theatre and Engineering (1966, New York) bringing together three dozen of technologists and researchers working for BELL, initiated by Robert Rauschenberg and Billy Klüver (Bardiot, 2015). However, if the involvement of technologies on stage is adequately documented, the specific perspective of the performers remains largely unexplored.

Most of the existing literature discussing the involvement of interactive technologies on stage is focused on its aesthetic contributions (Asselin, 2023; Couchot, 2018; Cîntec, 2022; Dixon, 2007; Larrue, 2016), explorations led by directors, choreographers, or composers (Choinière, 2019; Fourmentraux, 2011; Salter, 2010; Dukanic, 2017) or the adaptation of technologist to a new context (Bardiot, 2021; Bouchardon, Bardiot & Caubel, 2015; Benford & Giannachi, 2011). The performers’ adjustment and area of specialization, hailing from their individual experiences, has garnered much less critical attention (Rokeby,2019 ; Quinz & Menicacci, 2006 ; Pluta, 2011 ; Theunissen, 2025 & 2026 ; Sanz, 2023).

In a context where practices involving interactive technologies are rapidly evolving, it becomes necessary to conceptualize and compile the forms of relationships these technologies bring to the stage, as well as the transformations to the practice of artist-performers that their presence necessitate. Initiating (as well as continuing and updating) the theoretical examinations as well as sharing the experiential knowledge appears promising, as experimentations are still often isolated. The symposium aims to offer a context in which to gather these perspectives, and allow for the interweaving of connections between professional artist-performers, artist-researchers, designers and technologists, as well as theorists and/or masters and PHD students--whether they evolve in a research or practice-as-research context. Together, we will address this specific topic, and give greater visibility to contemporary (and historical) practices for academics and professionals alike.

The symposium will be structured around the forms of relationships between performers and technologies listed below. Different formats of presentations are possible: standard academic presentations; lecture-recitals or conference-performance. Please specify the desired format and provide a short description in case you wish to present in a less traditional format.

TALKS

Talks and – lecture-recitals should not be longer than 20 minutes (+10 minutes of questions), regardless of type and format. Presentations can be made in French or English. During the selection phase, the scientific committee will take a particular interest in proposals aligned with one or several of the following themes.

Theme 1 – Partnership

This theme covers practices attempting to foster a relationship with technology on stage. Here are a few examples of potential topics:

Adaptation and specialization of artist-performers (or visual/media artists that also perform) whose work involves real-time interactions with technologies;

Designing technological stage apparatuses from performing arts skillsets or knowledge (music, dance, theater, performance art);

Modifying performance through the lens of technological principles/concepts/mindsets;

Understanding the needs of non-tech-savvy performers to collaborate with technologies on stage;

Potentials and boundaries of on-stage interactions with technologies

Theme 2 – Real-Time Analysis

This theme covers practices where technology is approached as a real-time analytic tool--whether to offer biofeedback or other forms of performance-based feedback. Consider the following possibilities:

Analyzing the performance (or the performer) in real time within the context of teaching, experimentation, or a show;

Real-time actions and apparatuses for biological parameters analysis;

Designing output to communicate informations to the performers and/or the public.

Theme 3 – Mediation

This theme explores practices where technologies allow for the mediation of relationships between several individuals. For example:

Mediating performers’ on-stage presence though technology (technological copresence, augmented reality, virtual reality);

Technology as the public’s main access to the performance or the performer’s work;

Technology as a means to share experience (between performers and/or with the public)

Theme 4 – Control

This theme covers practices where the idea of control is systemically actualized (there must be control for the system to work); or as the main theme of the research or the creation (through critical perspectives, the staging of control). For example:

Technology as a relay between choreographers, stage directors, or composers with performers in real time (generative scoring, real-time instructions, etc.);

Performers controlling the technology (technological instruments, actionable apparatuses, …);

Control through the technology itself (exoskeletons; stage and environment control).

Theme 5 – Deterritorialization

This theme focuses on the potential of technologies to deterritorialize the artist-performers’ work and creation to work in different fields. Here is an unexhaustive list of potential subjects:

Technologically enabling performance outside of disciplinary fields;

Specific practice-as-research methodologies for artist-performers to work with technologies (processes) and how these enable the renewal of knowledge and skills;

Experimental approaches in technology-based artistic performances;

New narrative, choreographic, and/or musical experimental approaches relying on technologies.

Theme 6 – Aesthetical Approaches

This theme will cover asthetics from two standpoints: 1) analyzing the aesthetics of work focused on interactions between performers and on-stage technologies to the benefit of an audience; and 2) the modification of the performer’s aesthetical experiences. A few examples:

The various forms of relationships between performers and on-stage technologies, as well as their aesthetic ramifications;

The artist-performers’ aesthetical experience reconfiguration/complexification/limitations in a technological context and the impact on their practices;

Processual aesthetics;

The evolution of aesthetics through relationships between artist-performers and ‘new’ on-stage and performing technologies.

DEMOS (MICRO-PERFORMANCES)

We also wish to present up to 4 micro-performances (including performance-activated installations) in response to one or more of the themes mentioned above. A performance stipend will be offered to those selected. It is possible to submit a full presentation plus a demo.

Demos must be between 15 and 25 minutes long and will conclude with a short presentation (5 to 10 minutes) of the work and a Q&A session with the audience. Presentations will take place at the Department of Drama (DADUM), which will make the Studio Théâtre la Grange—a black-box theater—available for the occasion.

TO SUBMIT YOUR PROPOSAL

To submit your proposal, please include:

A short biography (approximately 100 to 150 words);

A title

An abstract for your proposal with a list of references (approximately 250 to 300 words).

A selection of the relevant symposium themes.

The format of your proposal (presentation or demo)

If you are submitting a proposal for a DEMO or a presentation in a more unconventional format, please provide a more detailed description of the format and attach supporting materials that will allow the selection committee to review the proposed work (images, video links, press clippings, etc.) and understand your technical requirements in order to assess its feasibility and relevance. Contact: marine.theunissen@umoncton.ca

Deadline: December 31, 2026

Please complete the following form: APPEL/CALL

Image credit: DIORAMA by Audrey Rochette (2026), presented at Mois Multi (Quebec City, Recto-Verso). Performer: Élise Bergeron; photographer: Stéphane Bourgeois