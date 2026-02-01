The People's Two Powers revisits the emergence of democracy during the French Revolution and examines how French liberalism evolved in response. By focusing on two concepts often studied separately – public opinion and popular sovereignty – Arthur Ghins uncovers a significant historical shift in the understanding of democracy. Initially tied to the direct exercise of popular sovereignty by Rousseau, Condorcet, the Montagnards, and Bonapartist theorists, democracy was first rejected, then redefined by liberals as rule by public opinion throughout the nineteenth century. This redefinition culminated in the invention of the term 'liberal democracy' in France in the 1860s. Originally conceived in opposition to 'Caesarism' during the Second Empire, the term has an ongoing and important legacy, and was later redeployed by French liberals against shifting adversaries – 'totalitarianism' from the 1930s onward, and 'populism' since the 1980s.

Contents (free access on line)…

—

On peut lire sur laviedesidees.fr un article sur cet ouvrage :

"Le rêve de Rousseau, la tragédie de Tocqueville", par Daniele G. Palmer (en ligne le 16 novembre).

—

Revue de presse (éditeur) :

‘The People’s Two Powers meticulously reconstructs how liberal thinkers since the French Revolution have conceptualized the proper relationship between popular sovereignty and public opinion. Offering an original and compelling perspective on the fault lines underlying the historical emergence of the ideal of liberal democracy, Ghins makes an important contribution both to scholarly debates and the public sphere.’ — Cheryl Welch - Harvard University

‘This book offers a striking and insightful genealogy of French liberalism, revealing how its conception of democracy was shaped through conflicts with republican and Bonapartist traditions. A powerful reinterpretation that casts new light on the central role of the tension between popular sovereignty and public opinion in modern political thought.’ — Samuel Hayat - Sciences Po

‘Ghins addresses the relationship between two topics that are typically treated separately: popular sovereignty and public opinion. Focusing on France, from Rousseau and the French Revolution onward, he identifies the varied roles that public opinion has been expected to play in systems of representative democracy. … Recommended.’ — E. R. Gill