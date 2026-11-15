Postdoc (80%, 4 years) in language model interpretability and digital humanities, University of Basel (Switzerland)

Contrat postdoctoral de quatre ans (80 %) à l’Université de Basel, projet FNS « A Philology of Probabilistic Texts » : interprétation des grands modèles de langage, corpus historiques du XVIIIe siècle, théorie littéraire. Annonce en anglais ci-dessous ; date limite le 25 novembre 2026.

contralab, the research group of Prof. Ranjodh Singh Dhaliwal at the Digital Humanities Laboratories, University of Basel, is hiring a postdoctoral researcher (80%, 48 months) for the SNSF project « A Philology of Probabilistic Texts: The Problem of Interpretation in Artificial Intelligence. »

The project asks what large language models do to meaning when they read historical texts. It maps how eighteenth-century concepts such as « sympathy, » « interest, » « credit » and « public » shift across genres and decades in large historical corpora, examines how fine-tuned open-weight models represent those concepts, and will release an annotated corpus of model divergences, an open benchmark for diachronic semantic understanding, and a taxonomy of the ways models misread historical texts. It brings mechanistic interpretability into dialogue with literary history, literary theory and the philosophy of language.

The postdoc leads the project’s computational work (corpus preparation, fine-tuning, attribution and interpretability methods, controlled experiments, benchmark release), co-supervised by the PI and Dr. Juan Luis Gastaldi (Sorbonne University and ETH Zürich). The position requires hands-on experience with transformer language models. We particularly welcome candidates who combine that technical core with a formal background (theoretical computer science, logic, type or category theory) or with serious engagement in literary theory, structuralism, hermeneutics or the philosophy of language, and who are undogmatic in both directions.

Start: 1 March 2027 or by arrangement. Applications through the University of Basel’s online portal only: https://careers.unibas.ch/job-invite/6974/ . The application consists of an academic CV and a single PDF with a cover letter (max. two pages) and one example of your research. Full details of the position: https://contralab.online/job ; of the project: https://contralab.online/philology .

Questions: contralab@unibas.ch.