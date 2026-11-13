Performance and Spectatorship in Translating Ancient Greek Drama, 15th-18th Centuries (Strasbourg)

International Conference « Performance and Spectatorship in Translating Ancient Greek Drama (15th-18th Centuries) »

University of Strasbourg

8-9 July 2027

Deadline: 22 December 2026

Keynote Speakers and Respondents

Professor Fiona Macintosh (University of Oxford)

Professor Sarah Knight (University of Leicester)

Professor Enrica Zanin (University of Strasbourg)

The early modern period witnessed an extraordinary engagement with Greek drama through translation, adaptation, pedagogy, and performance. Across Europe, Greek tragedy was not simply read or translated: it was staged in schools, universities, courts, and civic spaces, generating new theatrical practices, educational models, and forms of classical reception. These performances occupied a productive space between philology and theatre, scholarship and embodiment, textual transmission and creative reinvention. They also heavily contributed to the formation of theories of emotions that were instrumental to the formation of (proto)national theatrical practices and repertoires.

This interdisciplinary conference, organised as part of the BA/Leverhulme project Greek Tragedy in Strasbourg (1540–1609): Performance, Pedagogy, and Translation (PIs: Giovanna Di Martino, Alexia Dedieu, Anne Morvan), the MSCA project Tragic Emotions in the Anthropocene (TragEmA; Giulia Fiore), and MSCA project Sacrificing Iphigenia in Early Modern Europe (SIEME; Carla Suthren), invites scholars and practitioners to explore the dynamic relationships between translation, performance, and spectatorship in Greek drama in early modern Europe. Bringing together researchers from Classics, early modern studies, theatre and performance, translation studies, musicology, book history, and digital humanities, the conference seeks to examine how Greek drama was translated, performed, adapted, theorised, and reimagined across linguistic, cultural, and institutional contexts. We particularly welcome papers that bridge disciplinary boundaries and that engage with material, performative, or digital approaches to early modern theatre and classical reception.

We are also planning a three-day performance-based workshop on 5–7 July with professional and student actors, directed by Ezra Baudou (Theatre Maker, Oxford), with Giovanna Di Martino (Oxford) as dramaturg, and Giulia Fiore (Strasbourg) and Carla Suthren (Verona) as academic experts and facilitators. Throughout the workshop, we will work on selected scenes from three texts produced within the context of the Strasbourg Gymnasium: Euripides’ Iphigenia at Aulis (1567; in Greek), Melanchthon’s translation of Euripides’ Trojan Women (1578; in Latin), and Aeschylus’ Prometheus Bound (1609; in Greek). Bringing together historical and philological research with embodied experimentation, the workshop will investigate how translation and performance shape the emotional and ethical dimensions of engaging with early modern translations and editions of Greek tragedy. Particular attention will be paid to the relationships between emotion, knowledge, agency, and ethical judgement. How do different performative choices shape the interpretation of characters whose freedom to act is constrained? How might staging and translation invite, complicate, or challenge emotional responses and ethical judgements? How do language, voice, movement, and the interactions between characters and the chorus influence these processes? Drawing on the complementary perspectives of the BA-funded project Greek Tragedy in Strasbourg, the MSCA projects Tragic Emotions in the Anthropocene (TragEmA), and Sacrificing Iphigenia in Early Modern Europe (SIEME), the workshop will place historical, philological, and reception-oriented approaches in dialogue with theatrical experimentation. Through different translation and staging choices, participants will explore the dramatic, emotional, and ethical possibilities of these early modern texts, considering how embodied practice can generate new questions about their interpretation.

A demonstration-performance, accompanied by a discussion of the research process, will take place on the first day of the conference. Participants wishing to take part in or observe the workshop should contact the organisers by 25 June 2027.

Please send an abstract of 250–300 words, together with a brief biography (100 words), to translatinggreektragedy@gmail.com by 22 December 2026. Please also indicate whether you need a bursary (£300/350 EURO to cover your travels and accommodation expenses), and include a brief statement (maximum 150 words) outlining how attendance at the conference will benefit your research and why you need one (e.g. no research funds are available from your institution).

La plupart du colloque se déroulera en anglais. Les propositions en français sont également acceptées mais dans ce cas nous demandons aux participants de bien vouloir prévoir un support de présentation (diaporama, exemplier…) en anglais afin de permettre à tous de suivre la contribution et d’ouvrir les échanges.

Applicants will be notified by 30 January 2027.

Possible topics include, but are not limited to:



Translation, Philology, and Classical Reception

● Early modern translations and adaptations of Greek drama

Translation as theatrical and performative practice

Humanist pedagogy and the teaching of Greek tragedy

Greek and Latin philology in relation to performance

Reception and transmission of Greek drama in Europe

Editorial practices, paratexts, marginalia, and annotation

Multilingualism, vernacularisation, and translation cultures

Theatre History and Performance

● School, university, civic, and court theatre

Performance histories of Greek drama

Staging practices, music, choreography, and the chorus

Theatre architecture and performance spaces

Actors, audiences, and theatrical communities

Performance as a mode of historical inquiry

Practice research and embodied methodologies

Emotional and affective response in early modern spectatorship

Contemporary audiences of early modern drama

Digital Humanities

● Digital editions and archives of early modern theatre

Digital representations and visualisations of early modern performance

Computational approaches to translation, book history, or reception

Digital mapping of performance networks

Databases, catalogues, and linked open data

Digital reconstruction of theatrical spaces or performances

AI, digital annotation, and new methods for studying early modern dramatic materials

Material Texts and Book History

● Printed drama and manuscript circulation

Printers, publishers, and educational institutions

Music notation, illustrations, and visual culture

Archival discoveries and material approaches to early modern books

Libraries, collections, and provenance

Formats

We invite proposals for:

20-minute individual papers

Panels of three speakers

Practice-based presentations or demonstrations

Digital humanities showcases

Roundtable discussions

We particularly encourage contributions that integrate scholarly research with arts-based methodologies.

Organizing committee

Giovanna Di Martino, Oxford, BA/Leverhulme project Greek Tragedy in Strasbourg (1540–1609)

Alexia Dedieu, Innsbruck, BA/Leverhulme project Greek Tragedy in Strasbourg (1540–1609)

Giulia Fiore, Strasbourg, MSCA project TragEmA (Tragic Emotions in the Anthropocene)

Anne Morvan, Grenoble, BA/Leverhulme project Greek Tragedy in Strasbourg (1540–1609)

Carla Suthren, Oxford, SIEME (Sacrificing Iphigenia in Early Modern Europe)