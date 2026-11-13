Hans Blumenberg and the Forms of Meaning. Symbol, Metaphor and Myth (Venezia, Italy)

Publication type: Journal Special Issue

Journal: Giornale Critico di Storia delle Idee

Title: Hans Blumenberg and the Forms of Meaning. Symbol, Metaphor and Myth

Submission deadline: 10 May 2027

Submission email: cfpblumenberg@outlook.com

Instructions for Authors: https://www.giornalecritico.it/en/istruzioni-autori

Full Call for Papers: https://www.giornalecritico.it/hans-blumenberg-forme-del-senso

Edited by:

Giordano Ghirelli (Università degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro)

Giulia Giambrone (Università Ca’ Foscari Venezia)

Full Call for Papers:

Hans Blumenberg’s (1920–1996) work occupies a distinctive position in the philosophical landscape of the twentieth century. Traversing the history of philosophy, literature, astronomy, and theology, and ranging from phenomenology to philosophical anthropology, from rhetoric to evolutionary biology, his thought has contributed to challenging the disciplinary boundaries within which the understanding of cultural forms has traditionally developed and the practice of the history of philosophy has been conceived. Indeed, his research is not limited to the historical reconstruction of ideas and concepts, but addresses the multiple ways in which human beings interpret reality, endow their experience with meaning, and historically construct ever-changing horizons of meaning.

From this perspective, symbol, metaphor, and myth constitute three principal avenues of inquiry for exploring the historical and cultural significance of Blumenberg’s work. Far from being mere ornamental devices or remnants of archaic forms of thought, they instead play a fundamental role in the articulation and configuration of meaning. From metaphorology to the theory of nonconceptuality, from work on myth to the theory of reoccupation, Blumenberg’s thought thus provides tools for rethinking the relationships between concept and image, rationality and narrative, theory and experience, tracing the historical transformations of horizons of meaning through which the forms of the relationship between human beings and reality are continually redefined.

Thirty years after the philosopher’s death, and in light of the posthumous publications and materials from his Nachlass, which testify to the breadth and diversity of his interests, this issue of the Giornale Critico di Storia delle Idee seeks to encourage original contributions capable of exploring the interpretative potential of his work, both in relation to the most recent research approaches within the disciplines it traverses and through dialogue with different theoretical traditions and new fields of inquiry.

The aim is to investigate the contribution that Blumenberg’s thought can make to reflection on the limits of conceptual rationality, the conditions of significance of experience, and the plurality of ways in which meaning is constituted, as well as its capacity to bring to light, through the analysis of the myths, metaphors, and symbols that permeate contemporary imaginaries, the implicit assumptions that contribute to shaping our present. In this direction, the issue seeks to encourage contributions that, taking Blumenberg as a point of reference, explore, without being limited to them, the following research areas:

1. The anthropological function of symbol, metaphor, and myth: their role in Blumenberg’s thought as fundamental modes through which human beings give form to their experience and make the world inhabitable, both in light of the materials from the Nachlass and through critical engagement with other perspectives that attribute a comparable vital mediating function to these forms, such as Ernst Cassirer’s philosophy of symbolic forms, psychoanalysis, philosophical anthropology, and hermeneutics.

2. Metaphor, image, and nonconceptuality: metaphorology and the theory of nonconceptuality in dialogue with the iconology of Aby Warburg and Erwin Panofsky, in order to investigate the limits of the concept and the constitutive function of images in the formation of horizons of meaning.

3. Myth, narrative, and significance: comparisons between Blumenberg’s philosophy of myth, myth criticism, narratology, psychoanalytic criticism, and studies of the reception of antiquity, in order to investigate the persistence and transformation of mythologems in modern and contemporary literature, as well as the role of narration in alleviating existential anxiety and generating significance.

4. Metaphors, myths, and symbols in contemporary imaginaries: the productive potential of Blumenbergian categories for interpreting technological imaginaries, the promises and fears associated with artificial intelligence, narratives of the ecological crisis, and the symbolic forms of political and digital communication.