PhD applications in French and Francophone Studies open at Purdue University

The French Department in the School of Languages and Cultures at Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN (@Purdue Languages) is accepting applications to its graduate programs. Teaching assistantships and scholarships for competitive applicants are available. For more information, please see:

https://www.cla.purdue.edu/academic/slc/l/french/Graduate/index.html

To apply:

https://gradapply.purdue.edu/apply/?utm_source=sidecontent&utm_medium=button&utm_campaign=apply-request-sidecontent&_ga=2.185899817.1454930305.1735914625-1744120490.1715691798



