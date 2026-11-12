Robert Gobin, Les Loups ravissans (éd. Mary Beth Winn, Daniel Sheerin)

In Robert Gobin’s dream encounter between Archilupus, leader of the “loups ravissans”, and Saincte Doctrine, a pious shepherdess, the dazzling verse of the wolf is overwhelmed by the ponderous prose of the shepherdess who proposes a moral doctrine to combat the evil and corruption in France c. 1505.

Robert Gobin’s prosimetrum, Les Loups ravissans, reports an Acteur’s dream vision of New Year’s Eve 1505, in which Saincte Doctrine, as a saintly shepherdess representing ‘nostre mere Saincte Eglise’ refutes Archilupus, leader of a band of ravenous wolves, ‘qui est le dyable d’enfer, et nostre Ennemy’. First published in Paris by the renowned libraire Anthoine Vérard, the text is called a ‘doctrinal moral’, and it is framed as a grammar manual modeled on Alexander de Villa Dei’s Doctrinale. In it, Archilupus, master rhétoriqueur, turns grammar into subversive lessons and scathing examples that entice his pupils by their dazzling French verse. Only Saincte Doctrine can rectify his perversions of Christian moral teaching through ponderous prose, buttressed by extensive Latin citations from religious authorities, Gobin having been a priest and canon lawyer. Archilupus is necessarily vanquished and slain at the end of the prosimetrum, and in an ensuing danse macabre, composed entirely in verse, humans who imitate the wolves are punished according to their sins, inescapably propelled by Accident and Death toward the Last Judgement. For his editio princeps of Gobin’s text, Vérard commissioned two sets of striking woodcuts, and almost immediately three different printers copied the danse macabre illustrations for use in their books of Hours. Crystallizing multiple strands of literary, religious, political, and artistic traditions into a vast critique of human actions and institutions in early Renaissance France, this critical edition of Gobin’s Loups ravissans is accompanied by a study of the text, its illustrations, printing history, and influence.

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Table of Contents

Preface

Acknowledgements

List of Abbreviations

Introduction

Composition and Publication

Robert Gobin, priest and poet

Les Loups ravissans, Part I

Les Loups ravissans, Part II

The Printed Editions of the Loups ravissans

Literary, Historical, and Linguistic Features of the Text

Editorial principles: Transmission and Treatment of the Text

Synopsis

Robert Gobin, Les Loups ravissans

Appendices

Glossary

Bibliography

Index of Names