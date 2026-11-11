Contrat postdoctoral. Archives nativement numériques (born-digital) - 3 ans, 80% (Berne, Suisse)

Le projet « Bit Philology » de l’Université de Berne recrute un.e postdoctorant.e (3 ans, à 80 %).

Souhaitez-vous travailler sur des archives littéraires « nativement numériques », à la croisée des humanités numériques et de la critique textuelle ou génétique ? Avez-vous déjà travaillé sur des fonds d’archives, qu’ils soient sur support papier ou numérique ? Postulez ou écrivez-nous.

The Bit Philology project at the University of Bern is hiring a post-doctoral researcher (3 years, 80%).

Apply if you are eager to work with born-digital literary archives at the intersection of digital humanities and textual scholarship, and if you have prior experience of working with archival materials, whether paper or digital. English and French are a requirement; Italian is a plus.

Annonce : https://jobs.unibe.ch/job-vacancies/postdoctoral-researcher-in-the-bit-philology-project/94b67730-9c6f-4778-a929-f55638ed0ff6.