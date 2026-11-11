Beyond Russocentrism ? Transnational and Comparatist Approaches of Russian Literature (Strasbourg & en ligne)
Au-delà du russocentrisme ?
Approches transnationales et comparatistes de la littérature russe
Beyond Russocentrism?
Transnational and comparatist approaches of Russian literature
2–4 décembre 2026, Strasbourg
Amphithéâtre du Collège doctoral européen (le 2 et 4 décembre) et salle Redslob de la Faculté de droit (le 3 décembre)
Organisation : Nicolas Aude, Victoire Feuillebois, Delphine Rumeau
Visioconférence : https://bbb.unistra.fr/rooms/3jh-s9c-ghe-gd5/join
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Mercredi 2 décembre
Amphithéâtre du CDE
14h · Introduction
Nicolas Aude Sorbonne Université ; Victoire Feuillebois Université de Strasbourg ; Delphine Rumeau Université Grenoble Alpes
14h15 · Session 1 : Hearing Russian Language from Abroad ?
Modération : Delphine Rumeau
Connor Doak University of Bristol
« Choking on Words: Russophone Anti-War Poetry since 2022 »
Miriam Finkelstein Universität Konstanz
« No More Words ? New Words ! Reinventing the Russian Language in Recent Russophone Poetry »
Ilya Skokleenko KU Leuven
« Resistance and Opposition Arts Review : Russophone Antiwar Poetry »
15h45 · Pause-café
16h15 · Session 2 : From Inter-imperial to Inter-national Dynamics
Modération : Nicolas Aude
Michèle Tauber Université de Strasbourg / Sorbonne Université / INALCO
« Russian Literature, the Cradle of Modern Hebrew Literature »
Élise Duclos Université Paris Nanterre / INALCO
« From One Empire to Another: Genealogy and Issues of the Turkish Predilections for Russian Golden Age Literature »
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Jeudi 3 décembre
Salle Redslob de la Faculté de droit
9h30 · Session 3 : Internationalist Journals and Soviet World Literature
Modération : Rossen Djagalov
Elena Ostrovskaïa Université de Strasbourg
« "The Brain and Heart of World Literature” : The Soviet Constructivist Project and Translation Literary Journals »
Evgeniia Belskaïa Université de Strasbourg
« Running an Internationalist Journal between the Great Terror and the War: Elena Stasova at the Helm of International Literature (1938–1943) »
10h30 · Pause-café
11h · Session 4 : Soviet Ghosts of World Literature
Modération : Philip Bullock
Delphine Rumeau Université Grenoble Alpes
« The Soviet García Lorca: Between Internationalism, Universalism and Relocalisation »
Francesca Zuccaro University of Bristol
« Towards a Soviet Sylvia Plath »
12h30 · Déjeuner pour les intervenant·es au restaurant À l’observatoire (1 rue Kirstein, 67000, Strasbourg France)
14h · Session 5 : Literary Institutions and the (Multi-)National Canon
Modération : Elena Ostrovskaïa
Rossen Djagalov New York University
« Comparing Multinational Soviet Literature »
Virginie Tellier Sorbonne Nouvelle [communication en français]
« Is Kalmyk literature Russian ? »
Dimitri Tokarev Université Aix-Marseille
« Between the “Russian Text” and Transnational Literature : The Stakes of a Globalized Russian Literature »
15h30 · Pause-café
16h · Session 6 : Translation and Remappings of the Canon
Modération : Dimitri Tokarev
Hannah Rindzunski Sorbonne Unversité
«"I understood without words / your future interlinear translation" : Boris Pasternak as a Translator of Georgian Modernist Poetry »
Benjamin Quénu Université Paris Nanterre / Université de Strasbourg
« De-Stalinising the Act of Translation in Soviet Uzbekistan: an Anti-colonial process ? »
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Vendredi 4 décembre
Amphithéâtre du CDE
9h · Session 7 : Rethinking Conceptual and Disciplinary Frameworks
Modération : Victoire Feuillebois
Ioulia Podoroga INALCO / Sorbonne Université / CERCEC
« From Literature to Philosophy : Franco-Russian Cross-Readings and the Question of Universalism »
Nicolas Aude Sorbonne Université
« What Does It Mean to (Dis)Orient Oneself in Slavic Studies ? »
Jordan Ljuckanov Sorbonne Université
« Russocentrism, Eurocentrism, linguocentrism and the ghost of the 19th century »
10h30 · Pause-café
11h · Session 8 : The Emigré and the Empire
Modération : Riva Evstifeeva
Philip Bullock University of Oxford
« Rethinking the Russocentrism of “Russia Abroad” »
Anna Namestnikov Ghent University
« The Fifth Wave of Russian Literary Emigration: Between Heritage, Rupture and Transnational Reconfiguration »
12h · Buffet au collège doctoral européen, 1er étage, espace Jardin intérieur
14h · Session 9 : Alterities of languages and territories
Modération : Benjamin Quénu
Larissa Muraveva Université Grenoble Alpes
« Writing the Self at the Margins of Language : Translingualism and Fluid Identity in Russophone Autofiction in Exile »
Sylvia Chassaing INALCO
« Decolonial Subversions of Ethnography? Uncanny Strangeness and the Exploration of Margins in Contemporary Russophone Prose »
15h · Pause-café
15h30 · Session 10 : War as a Decentering Experience
Modération : Ioulia Podoroga
Pieter Boulogne KU Leuven
« Decentering Russian Literature Through War: The Case of Igor Bobyrev »
Kateryna Tarasiuk Université de Strasbourg
« Writing from the Margins of “Russian” Literature : Language, Perspective, and Deterritorialization in Evgenia Belorusets’s Literary Work »
16h30 · Conclusion des travaux.