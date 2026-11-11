Beyond Russocentrism ? Transnational and Comparatist Approaches of Russian Literature (Strasbourg & en ligne)

Au-delà du russocentrisme ?

Approches transnationales et comparatistes de la littérature russe

Beyond Russocentrism?

Transnational and comparatist approaches of Russian literature

2–4 décembre 2026, Strasbourg

Amphithéâtre du Collège doctoral européen (le 2 et 4 décembre) et salle Redslob de la Faculté de droit (le 3 décembre)

Organisation : Nicolas Aude, Victoire Feuillebois, Delphine Rumeau

Visioconférence : https://bbb.unistra.fr/rooms/3jh-s9c-ghe-gd5/join

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Mercredi 2 décembre

Amphithéâtre du CDE

14h · Introduction

Nicolas Aude Sorbonne Université ; Victoire Feuillebois Université de Strasbourg ; Delphine Rumeau Université Grenoble Alpes

14h15 · Session 1 : Hearing Russian Language from Abroad ?

Modération : Delphine Rumeau

Connor Doak University of Bristol

« Choking on Words: Russophone Anti-War Poetry since 2022 »

Miriam Finkelstein Universität Konstanz

« No More Words ? New Words ! Reinventing the Russian Language in Recent Russophone Poetry »

Ilya Skokleenko KU Leuven

« Resistance and Opposition Arts Review : Russophone Antiwar Poetry »

15h45 · Pause-café

16h15 · Session 2 : From Inter-imperial to Inter-national Dynamics

Modération : Nicolas Aude

Michèle Tauber Université de Strasbourg / Sorbonne Université / INALCO

« Russian Literature, the Cradle of Modern Hebrew Literature »

Élise Duclos Université Paris Nanterre / INALCO

« From One Empire to Another: Genealogy and Issues of the Turkish Predilections for Russian Golden Age Literature »

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Jeudi 3 décembre

Salle Redslob de la Faculté de droit

9h30 · Session 3 : Internationalist Journals and Soviet World Literature

Modération : Rossen Djagalov

Elena Ostrovskaïa Université de Strasbourg

« "The Brain and Heart of World Literature” : The Soviet Constructivist Project and Translation Literary Journals »

Evgeniia Belskaïa Université de Strasbourg

« Running an Internationalist Journal between the Great Terror and the War: Elena Stasova at the Helm of International Literature (1938–1943) »

10h30 · Pause-café

11h · Session 4 : Soviet Ghosts of World Literature

Modération : Philip Bullock

Delphine Rumeau Université Grenoble Alpes

« The Soviet García Lorca: Between Internationalism, Universalism and Relocalisation »

Francesca Zuccaro University of Bristol

« Towards a Soviet Sylvia Plath »

12h30 · Déjeuner pour les intervenant·es au restaurant À l’observatoire (1 rue Kirstein, 67000, Strasbourg France)

14h · Session 5 : Literary Institutions and the (Multi-)National Canon

Modération : Elena Ostrovskaïa

Rossen Djagalov New York University

« Comparing Multinational Soviet Literature »

Virginie Tellier Sorbonne Nouvelle [communication en français]

« Is Kalmyk literature Russian ? »

Dimitri Tokarev Université Aix-Marseille

« Between the “Russian Text” and Transnational Literature : The Stakes of a Globalized Russian Literature »

15h30 · Pause-café

16h · Session 6 : Translation and Remappings of the Canon

Modération : Dimitri Tokarev

Hannah Rindzunski Sorbonne Unversité

«"I understood without words / your future interlinear translation" : Boris Pasternak as a Translator of Georgian Modernist Poetry »

Benjamin Quénu Université Paris Nanterre / Université de Strasbourg

« De-Stalinising the Act of Translation in Soviet Uzbekistan: an Anti-colonial process ? »

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Vendredi 4 décembre

Amphithéâtre du CDE

9h · Session 7 : Rethinking Conceptual and Disciplinary Frameworks

Modération : Victoire Feuillebois

Ioulia Podoroga INALCO / Sorbonne Université / CERCEC

« From Literature to Philosophy : Franco-Russian Cross-Readings and the Question of Universalism »

Nicolas Aude Sorbonne Université

« What Does It Mean to (Dis)Orient Oneself in Slavic Studies ? »

Jordan Ljuckanov Sorbonne Université

« Russocentrism, Eurocentrism, linguocentrism and the ghost of the 19th century »

10h30 · Pause-café

11h · Session 8 : The Emigré and the Empire

Modération : Riva Evstifeeva

Philip Bullock University of Oxford

« Rethinking the Russocentrism of “Russia Abroad” »

Anna Namestnikov Ghent University

« The Fifth Wave of Russian Literary Emigration: Between Heritage, Rupture and Transnational Reconfiguration »

12h · Buffet au collège doctoral européen, 1er étage, espace Jardin intérieur

14h · Session 9 : Alterities of languages and territories

Modération : Benjamin Quénu

Larissa Muraveva Université Grenoble Alpes

« Writing the Self at the Margins of Language : Translingualism and Fluid Identity in Russophone Autofiction in Exile »

Sylvia Chassaing INALCO

« Decolonial Subversions of Ethnography? Uncanny Strangeness and the Exploration of Margins in Contemporary Russophone Prose »

15h · Pause-café

15h30 · Session 10 : War as a Decentering Experience

Modération : Ioulia Podoroga

Pieter Boulogne KU Leuven

« Decentering Russian Literature Through War: The Case of Igor Bobyrev »

Kateryna Tarasiuk Université de Strasbourg

« Writing from the Margins of “Russian” Literature : Language, Perspective, and Deterritorialization in Evgenia Belorusets’s Literary Work »

16h30 · Conclusion des travaux.