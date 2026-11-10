Graduate Assistanats et bourses, Automne 2027 (Brown University)

Session d'information virtuelle, Vendredi 20 novembre

DEPARTEMENT D’ÉTUDES FRANÇAISES ET FRANCOPHONES DE BROWN UNIVERSITY

BOURSES ET POSTES D’ASSISTANTS (AUTOMNE 2027)

Le Département d’études françaises et francophones de Brown University, à Providence, Rhode Island, offre aux candidat.es retenu.es des bourses/assistanats pour une période de 6 ans à partir de l'automne 2027.

L’Université Brown est une université de recherche de la prestigieuse « Ivy League » et la septième plus ancienne institution d'enseignement supérieur aux États-Unis. Les études supérieures en langue et littérature font partie intégrante de la mission des Humanités de Brown, bénéficiant des nombreuses initiatives du Cogut Institute for the Humanities, ainsi que d'autres programmes.

Le Département d’études françaises et francophones est un département dédié aux Humanités francophones, axé sur la réflexion à travers la littérature, l'histoire et la philosophie. Nos étudiant.es et nos professeur.es explorent la vie des textes et des idées dans les traditions francophones d'Europe, d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du monde arabe.

Le programme de doctorat couvre des domaines de la littérature française et francophone de l'Ancien Régime à nos jours, et ce, sous divers angles théoriques. Le programme de doctorat en études françaises et francophones offre un environnement intellectuel dynamique où les étudiants explorent les littératures et les cultures françaises et francophones à travers une large gamme chronologique et thématique et par le biais d'une grande variété d'approches critiques. Notre objectif est de former des chercheur.euses et des enseignant.es ayant une solide connaissance de toutes les périodes de la littérature française et francophone, capables de penser, d'écrire et d'enseigner de manière créative.

Les étudiants du programme de doctorat bénéficient d'un calendrier annuel de conférences, de mini-séminaires et de colloques, y compris Equinoxes, le colloque des étudiant.es du programme. Le Département d’études françaises et francophones partage, avec le Département d’études hispaniques, la belle Rochambeau House, où les étudiant.es ont accès à des espaces d'étude équipés d'ordinateurs, d'imprimantes et de scanners. Les doctorant.es à Brown profitent également de l'accessibilité des professeur.es sur le campus ainsi que de la vitalité des humanités et des opportunités de bourses et de financements associées. Providence, Rhode Island, est une ville abordable avec une scène culturelle dynamique et une excellente qualité de vie.

Les candidat.es admis.es au programme bénéficient d'un soutien financier garanti pendant 6 ans (bourse, frais de scolarité, assurance médicale et dentaire) et sont normalement en bourse (sans obligations d'enseignement) durant leurs premières et dernières années. Une bourse d'été est garantie pendant au moins 4 ans et un soutien est accordé pour les voyages de conférence et de recherche.

Nous acceptons les étudiants titulaires d'un diplôme de licence ou de master. La date limite de réception des candidatures est le 31 décembre. Le processus de candidature suit le modèle américain et inclut un score TOEFL ou IELTS comme exigence, mais veuillez noter que le GRE n'est pas requis.

Le Département organise une session d'information virtuelle sur notre programme doctoral le vendredi 20 novembre de 13h à 14h (EST/GMT-5) (lien Zoom : https://brown.zoom.us/j/95301681698).

En plus d'une présentation générale de Brown et du Département, les participant.es auront l'occasion de poser des questions à un de nos étudiants.

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez visiter notre site Web :

http://www.brown.edu/academics/french-studies/graduate ou à écrire au Directeur des études doctorales, David Wills (david_wills@brown.edu).

Voir aussi les informations disponibles sur ce site : https://www.brown.edu/academics/gradschool/application-information/international-applicants

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FRENCH AND FRANCOPHONE STUDIES, BROWN UNIVERSITY

FELLOWSHIPS/ASSISTANTSHIPS BEGINNING IN FALL 2027

The Department of French and Francophone Studies at Brown University, in Providence, Rhode Island, offers successful applicants to its Graduate Program Fellowships/Assistantships for a 6-year period beginning in fall 2027.

Brown University is a leading Ivy League research university and the seventh-oldest college in the U.S. Graduate studies in language and literature programs form a vital part of Brown's Humanities mission, which benefit from the many initiatives of the Cogut Institute for the Humanities, as well as other programs.

The Department of French and Francophone Studies is a Department for the Francophone Humanities dedicated to thinking with literature, history and philosophy. Our students and faculty explore the life of texts and ideas in French-speaking traditions from Europe, Africa, the Caribbean and the Arab World.

The graduate program curriculum covers fields in French and Francophone literature from the Ancien Régime to the present and from a variety of theoretical perspectives.

The doctoral program in French and Francophone Studies offers a lively intellectual environment where students explore French and Francophone literatures and cultures across a broad chronological and topical range and through a wide variety of critical approaches.

Our goal is to train scholars and teachers who have a solid grounding in all periods of French and Francophone literatures and who think, write and teach creatively.

Students in the graduate program profit from an annual calendar of lectures, mini-seminars and conferences, including Equinoxes, the annual graduate student conference. The Department of French and Francophone Studies shares, with the Department of Hispanic Studies, the beautiful Rochambeau House, where students have access to dedicated study space with computers, printers and scanners. Graduate students at Brown also benefit from the accessibility of faculty across campus as well as the vitality of the humanities and associated fellowship and funding opportunities. Providence, Rhode Island is an affordable city with a vibrant cultural scene and an excellent quality of life.

Candidates who are accepted into the program are guaranteed 6 years of financial support (stipend, tuition costs, medical and dental insurance), and are normally on Fellowship (without teaching duties) during their first and last years. A summer stipend is guaranteed for at least 4 years and support is given for conference and research travel.

We accept students with either the BA or MA degrees (Licence or Master). The deadline for receipt of applications is December 31. The application follows the American model and includes as a requirement a TOEFL or IELTS score, but please note that the GRE exam is not required.

The Department is organizing a virtual information session about our graduate program on Friday, November 20th, 1-2pm (EST/GMT-5) (Zoom link: https://brown.zoom.us/j/95301681698).

In addition to a general presentation of Brown and the Department, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from one of our current students and to ask questions about the program.

For more information, please visit our website:

http://www.brown.edu/academics/french-studies/graduate or write to David Wills, Director of Graduate Studies (david_wills@brown.edu)

See more general information at: https://www.brown.edu/academics/gradschool/application-information/international-applicants