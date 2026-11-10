New Horizons: Medical Humanities, Mental Health, and 21st-Century Literary Studies (Passau)

The field of the medical humanities is undergoing a paradigm shift away from early formulations that treated literature merely as a descriptive, humanising supplement to clinical pedagogy or a thematic illustration of trauma – approaches largely tethered to Anglo-American contexts (Charon 2006). Building on the foundations of the critical medical humanities (Atkinson et al. 2015; Viney et al. 2015; Whitehead et al. 2016), current research moves beyond individual pathographies toward a systematic critique of global health epistemologies. Consequently, rather than analysing how literary texts adapt to established diagnostic frameworks such as the DSM-5 or ICD-11, this conference seeks to reverse the analytical lens. It positions literary production not as a passive object of medical inquiry, but as an active site of epistemic resistance – a generator of counter-epistemologies capable of disrupting and reshaping psychiatric taxonomies and health humanities paradigms (Rose 2018).

Methodologically, this shift demands moving beyond thematic content analysis toward formal, discursive, and (post)colonial textual readings. In doing so, it calls for bold, new configurations of interdisciplinarity – bringing fields such as cognitive literary studies into dialogue with critical theory to examine how mental schemas and narrative forms mutually shape one another (Zunshine 2006; Herman 2011), or fusing political philosophy and discourse analysis to interrogate how institutional power produces and polices concepts of sanity (cf. Foucault [1961] 2006). Furthermore, by integrating the medical humanities, environmental humanities, computational text analysis, and affect theory, this paradigm shift enables scholars to trace how bodily distress, ecological precarity, and systemic power intersect across scale, syntax, and narrative structure (Massumi 2002; Jockers 2013; Nixon 2011).

Theoretically, this framework synthesises decolonial critique, global mental health studies, and political economy to locate mental distress within broader systemic structures. Grounded in China Mills’s critique of global mental health imperialism (Mills 2014) – which cautions against how globalising psychiatric frameworks risk exporting a Western biomedical framework that individualises, depoliticises, and pathologises distress – and Ethan Watters’s work on the globalisation of Western psychiatric categories (Watters 2010), we are interested in approaches that resist the uncritical translation of metropolitan diagnostic frameworks onto peripheral idioms of distress. Concurrently, by incorporating Mark Fisher’s concept of “capitalist realism” (Fisher 2009) – which highlights that the privatisation of stress has been a key component in the normalisation of capitalist realism – alongside Byung-Chul Han’s critique of neoliberal psychopolitics (Han 2017), this conference aims to foreground how contemporary literature re-politicises suffering, framing psychic distress not as isolated neurochemical dysfunction, but as a somatised index of structural violence, precarity, and extractivism.

Likewise, while mainstream medical humanities have primarily focused on clinical bioethics, historical pathographies, or psychological narratives from the Global North, global literary productions concerning mental distress remain unevenly integrated into international theoretical debates. Through formal subversions, non-Western literary genres, and alternative knowledge systems, numerous contemporary authors establish a tension where poetics emerge to reappropriate medicalised language and global narrative structures. Grounded in these converging dynamics, this conference approaches contemporary literary texts as generative spaces capable of transforming theories of the medical humanities, critical psychiatry, and global mental health.

We invite proposals for individual papers, panel sessions, and applied workshops addressing – but not limited to – the following three thematic axes:

1. Epistemic bridges and interdisciplinary methodologies

Cross-disciplinary methodological synthesis: This approach bridges formal textual analysis (narrative theory, discourse analysis, genre studies, poetics) with clinical paradigms (narrative medicine, critical psychiatry, bioethics, diagnostic practice) to propose integrated analytical models.

Critical theory and critiques of psychiatric epistemologies: The framework mobilises critical theory to interrogate biopolitics, institutional power, and the shifting boundaries between biological normativity and psychopathology as mediated through literary fiction.

Literary contributions to epistemologies of illness: This approach explores how fiction offers nuanced qualitative insights into the lived experience of mental distress, capturing subjective phenomenology and the socio-existential dimensions of suffering that standard clinical taxonomy often flattens.

Neurodivergent aesthetics: Similar in scope to the previous approach, this framework analyses 21st-century literary representations of neurodiversity and non-normative cognitive and affective states across contemporary prose, poetics, life writing, and graphic representations of mental health, with a focus on investigating the epistemological blind spots, normative biases, and diagnostic limits inherent to Western clinical taxonomies.

2. Indigenous epistemologies, decolonial healing and (post-)extractivism

Decolonial and counter-colonial health frameworks: This strand examines non-Western, Indigenous literary productions (e.g., from Africa, Asia, or the Americas) reviving cosmologies and knowledge systems that depict holistic, intergenerational, and relational understandings of psychic distress.

Health and (post-)extractivism: By intersecting environmental humanities and critical health humanities, this subfield analyses how environmental destruction, resource extraction, and “slow violence” (Nixon, 2011; Gómez-Barris, 2017) manifest as somatised suffering and ecological grief (solastalgia) in both literary fiction, docufiction, and different forms of life writing. Simultaneously, it investigates how post-extractivist narratives imagine alternative, regenerative modes of care, relational wellbeing, and socio-ecological healing that directly counter the logic of capital accumulation.

3. Literature and mental health under neoliberalism

The commodification of mental distress: This framework explores literary critiques of the wellness industry, the pharmaceuticalisation of everyday suffering, the politics and commodification of trauma, and the neoliberal transformation of mental health into individual self-optimisation.

Structural distress: This strand analyses narrative representations of burnout, precarity, alienation, and systemic exhaustion as political symptoms rather than personal psychological failures.

Global health disparities: This framework explores how global economic inequities, healthcare privatisation, and institutional gatekeeping dictate whose suffering is legible, treatable, or marketable within the global economy.

Submission guidelines and calendar:

We welcome contributions from literary scholars, medical humanities researchers, clinicians, mental health practitioners, bioethicists, and early-career researchers.

Abstract length: 300-400 words (plus a brief bio of max. 150 words)

Submission deadline: December 15, 2026

Notification of acceptance: December 20, 2026

Conference dates: September 24-25, 2027

Languages: English and German

Workshop proposals must include a description of the proposed workshop, its objectives, the methods to be used, and, if applicable, proof of licensing or relevant qualifications to conduct a workshop in the field.

Submissions for individual 20-minute presentations, fully constituted panels (3-4 papers), or workshops should be sent in Word format to diana.mistreanu@uni-passau.de and marina.hertrampf@uni-passau.de. Applicants are requested to specify their intended mode of participation (in person or via Zoom).



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References

Atkinson S. et al. (2015). “‘The medical’ and ‘health’ in a critical medical humanities”. Medical Humanities 36(1):71-81. DOI: 10.1007/s10912-014-9314-4.

Charon, R. (2006). Narrative Medicine: Honoring the Stories of Illness, Oxford: OUP, https://doi.org/10.1093/oso/9780195166750.001.0001.

Fisher, M. (2009). Capitalist Realism: Is There No Alternative?. Winchester: Zero Books.

Foucault, M. (2006 [1961]). History of Madness (J. Murphy & J. Khalfa, Trans.). London: Routledge.

Han, B.-C. (2017). Psychopolitics:Neoliberalism and New Technologies of Power. (E. Butler, Trans.). London / New York: Verso.

Herman, D. (ed.) (2011). The Emergence of Mind. Representations of Consciousness in Narrative Discourse in English. Lincoln: University of Nebraska Press.

Jockers, M. L. (2013). Macroanalysis: Digital Methods and Literary History. Urbana: University of Illinois Press.

Massumi, B. (2002). Parables for the Virtual: Movement, Affect, Sensation. Durham: Duke University Press.

Mills, C. (2014). Decolonizing Global Mental Health: The Psychiatrization of the Majority World. London: Routledge.

Nixon, R. (2011). Slow Violence and the Environmentalism of the Poor. Cambridge (MA): Harvard University Press.

Rose, N. (2018). Our Psychiatric Future: The Politics of Mental Health. Cambridge: Polity Press.

Viney W. et al. (2015). “Critical medical humanities: embracing entanglement, taking risks”, Medical Humanities 41:2-7.

Watters, E. (2010). Crazy Like Us: The Globalization of the American Psyche. New York: Free Press.

Whitehead, A. et al. (2016). The Edinburgh Companion to the Critical Medical Humanities, Edinburgh: Edinburgh University Press.

Zunshine, L. (2006). Why We Read Fiction: Theory of Mind and the Novel. Columbus: Ohio State University Press.