Islands, Islanders and Insularity in the Ancient World. Ernst Kirsten Gesellschaft Conference 2027 (Florence)

Call for Papers

Ernst Kirsten Gesellschaft Conference 2027

Islands, Islanders and Insularity in the Ancient World

5–8 October 2027 (Florence)

We are pleased to announce the 2027 conference of the Ernst Kirsten Gesellschaft (International Society for Historical Geography of the Ancient World), which is being organised in collaboration with Professor Veronica Bucciantini from the Department of Letters and Philosophy (DILEF) at the University of Florence.

The conference, which has the theme ’Islands, Islanders and Insularity in the Ancient World’, aims to bring researchers together to exchange ideas and present new research on islands and insularity from the earliest periods to the end of antiquity. Contributions from archaeology, philology, history, geography, epigraphy and numismatics are welcome. The conference is open to graduate students, early-career researchers, and established scholars. Please see the attached PDF file. The conference will take place in person at the University of Florence, and papers may be presented in English,

Italian, German or French.

We welcome proposals in two categories: (a) individual papers, and (b) posters:

(a) Individual papers may address any aspect of the conference theme and will be assigned to appropriate sessions by the organisers. Presentations should not exceed 20 minutes and will be followed by a discussion. Please submit a 150–300-word abstract and a brief biographical note.

(b) Posters are intended primarily for PhD candidates and graduate students. The poster session will take place only if at least [10] submissions are received. It is possible to submit both a poster proposal and an individual paper. Please submit a 150-word abstract of your project and a brief biographical note.

All submissions must be sent to michael.rathmann@ku.de by 31.12.2026. Notification of acceptance will be given by 28.02.2027.

A subsidy towards travel and accommodation costs can be promised. If you have any questions about the conference venue, please contact the local organisers: veronica.bucciantini @unifi.it and for questions about the Ernst Kirsten Gesellschaft, please reach out to michael.rathmann@ku.de.

Detailed information about the venue, including useful details for participants, will be distributed in due time.

Selected papers will be considered for publication in Orbis Terrarum Internationale Zeitschrift für historische Geographie der alten Welt https://www.steiner-verlag.de/en/brand/Orbis-Terrarum, subject to double-blind peer review.

Local organisers: Prof. Veronica Bucciantini (veronica.bucciantini@unifi.it).