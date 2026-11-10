Nineteenth-Century French Studies, vol. 54 nos. 3–4

The Editorial Board of Nineteenth-Century French Studies is pleased to announce the publication of volume 54 numbers 3–4 (Spring–Summer 2026). The issue includes the first essay in the new occasional series « Chronique, » a special section « Cultivating the Senses / L’inscription culturelle des sens, » as well as a range of articles and reviews that highlight the breadth of the discipline: from the atelier d’artiste, Rodolphe Töpffer, architecture, and balloons to prisons, department stores, and regicide. As such, it continues the journal’s longstanding tradition of covering the full range of studies of nineteenth-century French literature and related fields.

A full table of contents is below and also online at www.ncfs-journal.org and muse.jhu.edu/issue/57930.

All of the journal’s book reviews from this volume are accessible online and without subscription. In addition, the web site offers complete archives of the journal’s publications since it began in 1972: table of contents from every issue, abstracts of all of the articles, and all of the book reviews published online. The website also provides complete information about all aspects of the journal’s activities.

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Nineteenth-Century French Studies volume 54, numbers 3–4 / Spring–Summer 2026

From the Editor: https://doi.org/10.1353/ncf.2026.a1004262

CHRONIQUE

Ty Blakeney, « The Bleeding Reality of the Present: Contingency and the Temporality of the Coup d’État from Louis-Napoléon Bonaparte to Donald Trump » https://doi.org/10.1353/ncf.2026.a1004263

ARTICLES

Laurence Brogniez, Nicolas Duriau et Lucie Nizard, « Corps à lire, textes à vendre: l’atelier d’artiste dans la fiction (1867–1919), entre voyeurisme et prostitution »

https://doi.org/10.1353/ncf.2026.a1004264

Aubrey Gabel, « Recovering a Lost Fandom: Rodolphe Töpffer’s Early Anglophone Readers »

https://doi.org/10.1353/ncf.2026.a1004265

Heidi Brevik-Zender, « Marie Krysinska’s Castles: Architecture as Feminist Engagement »

https://doi.org/10.1353/ncf.2026.a1004266

SPECIAL SECTION: « Cultivating the senses / L’inscription culturelle des sens, » edited by Evelyne Ender

Evelyne Ender, Introduction

https://doi.org/10.1353/ncf.2026.a1004267

Renée Altergott, « Gueuloir Resonance: A Sonic Approach to the Genetic Criticism of Madame Bovary »

https://doi.org/10.1353/ncf.2026.a1004268

Liesl Yamaguchi, « The Most Beautiful Possible Line »

https://doi.org/10.1353/ncf.2026.a1004269

Marie Clemenceau, « L’expérience sensorielle de la campagne: peintres et critiques d’art face à la scène agreste »

https://doi.org/10.1353/ncf.2026.a1004270

Jason Ciaccio, « Synesthesia, Sin-aesthetics, and the Meaning of Sin in Charles Baudelaire »

https://doi.org/10.1353/ncf.2026.a1004271

Claire Lyu, « Sensing a Fragile Blanc: Mimesis and Poetics in Elaine Scarry, Gautier, and Mallarmé »

https://doi.org/10.1353/ncf.2026.a1004272

Reviews

Published online at www.ncfs-journal.org

POÉTIQUE

Duverne, Céline. Poètes, poésie et poéticité dans l’œuvre d’Honoré de Balzac. Review by Gwénaël Jouin. https://www.ncfs-journal.org/gwenael-jouin/jouin-duverne-2024

Siefert, Louisa. The Stoics: A Bilingual Edition. Translated by Norman Shapiro, Introduction, Notes, and Bibliography by Adrianna M. Paliyenko. Review by Aimée Boutin. https://www.ncfs-journal.org/aimee-boutin/boutin-siefert-ed-paliyenko-trans-shapiro-2023

Thériault, Patrick. Le Tout Dernier Baudelaire: bouffon, baroque, Belgique. Review by Pierre Taminiaux. https://www.ncfs-journal.org/pierre-taminiaux/taminiaux-theriault-2025

NEW APPROACHES TO CLASSIC AUTHORS

Illouz, Jean-Nicolas. Mallarmé entre les arts. Review by Julien Weber. https://www.ncfs-journal.org/julien-weber/weber-illouz-2024

Lachat, Jacob. Le Passé sous les yeux: Chateaubriand et l’écriture de l’histoire. Review by Guillaume Lancereau. https://www.ncfs-journal.org/guillaume-lancereau/lancereau-lachat-2023

ART AND POLITICS

Boariu, Dominic-Alain. Roi et régicide: satire, peinture et politique sous la Monarchie de Juillet. Review by Jonathan Ribner. https://www.ncfs-journal.org/guillaume-lancereau/lancereau-lachat-2023

Presutti, Kelly. Land into Landscape: Art, Environment, and the Making of Modern France. Review by Tyson A. Luneau. https://www.ncfs-journal.org/tyson-luneau/luneau-presutti-2024

Rose, Jordan Marc. The Revolution Takes Form: Art and Barricade in Nineteenth-Century France. Review by Rebecca Powers. https://www.ncfs-journal.org/rebecca-powers/powers-rose-2024

LITTÉRATURE À LA FIN DU SIÈCLE

Krysinska, Marie. Romans et nouvelles. Volume II.2. Folle de son corps, édition par Sharon Larson et Gretchen Schultz; La Force du désir, édition par Adrianna M. Paliyenko et Ewa M. Wierzbowska. Review by Heidi Brevik-Zender. https://www.ncfs-journal.org/heidi-brevik-zender/brevik-zender-krysinska-ed-larson-schultz-paliyenko-and-wierzbowska-2025

Oancea, Ana. Dangerous Creations: The Inventor Novel in Fin-de-siècle France. Review by Renée Altergott. https://www.ncfs-journal.org/renee-altergott/altergott-oancea-2025

Xu, Ye. L’Archéologie de la névrose dans les lettres françaises de 1870 à 1900. Review by Emery Jenson. https://www.ncfs-journal.org/emery-jenson/jenson-xu-2023

INSTITUTIONS AND INNOVATIONS

De Oliveira, Patrick Luiz Sullivan. Ascending Republic: The Balloon Revival in Nineteenth-Century France. Review by Caroline Grubbs. https://www.ncfs-journal.org/caroline-grubbs/grubbs-de-oliveira-2025

Kamal, Amr. Emporialism: Department Store Fictions and the Politics of the Mediterranean. Review by Caroline Ferraris-Besso. https://www.ncfs-journal.org/caroline-ferraris-besso/ferraris-besso-kamal-2024

Sánchez, Gonzalo. Contested Vision: Captivity, Creativity, and Paris Prisons, 1793–1894. Review by Ty Blakeney. https://www.ncfs-journal.org/ty-blakeney/blakeney-sanchez-2025