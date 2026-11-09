"Language Contact in Literature: Findings, Problems and New Directions" (Bratislava, 2027)

Dear Colleagues,

We are pleased to share the Call for papers for the upcoming international conference titled "Language Contact in Literature: Findings, Problems and New Directions", which will take place from May 28 to 29, 2027, at the Slovak Academy of Sciences, in Bratislava. The event aims to spark a new dialogue across translation theory, literary multilingualism, world and postcolonial literature, and contact linguistics. We welcome both theoretical contributions and case studies spanning areas such as minor literature, migrant and borderland writing, translingualism, translanguaging, international literary movements and cross-linguistic influence.This will be a primarily in-person event that will also be broadcast to virtual participants.

Please find the full Call for papers here https://usvl.sav.sk/wp/?p=12137&lang=en for more details.

Best regards,

The Organising Committee