2 Positions as Research Associate (pay scale TV-L E13, 50% each) in French and Italian Literary and Cultural Studies (Freiburg, Allemagne)
The Department of Romance Languages and Literatures offers 2 Positions as Research Associate (pay scale TV-L E13, 50% each) in French and Italian Literary and Cultural Studies
- Application deadline: 15. December 2026
- Publication date: 6. November 2026
- Start-date: 1. April 2027
- Scope of work: Part-time position (50 %)
- Id no.: 00005266
Description
Responsibilities
- Writing a doctoral dissertation in the field of French and/or Italian literary and cultural studies
- Conducting courses totaling 2 hours per week in the field of French and/or Italian literary and cultural studies
- Contributing to the research projects, publications, and academic events of the chair
- Participating in the academic self-governance tasks of the Department of Romance Studies and the chair
Requirements
- An above-average academic degree (Master of Arts, Master of Education, or equivalent) in French, Italian, Comparative Literature, or a related discipline
- A compelling dissertation project in the field of French and/or Italian literary and cultural studies
- Very good language skills in French and/or Italian (knowledge of the other language is desirable)
- Good written and spoken German skills (C1 level preferred)
- Interest in the research focus of the professorship (see: https://uni-freiburg.de/romanistik/prof-dr-manuel-muehlbacher-2/)
- A high degree of initiative and the ability to conduct independent academic work, as well as strong teamwork and communication skills
For any inquiries, please contact Prof. Dr. Manuel Mühlbacher (manuel.muehlbacher@romanistik.uni-freiburg.de).
Please submit the standard application documents (cover letter, CV, copies of academic certificates, and an outline for a potential doctoral project of max. 3 pages) by December 15, 2026, preferably via the University of Freiburg online application portal.
The position is limited to 31. March 2030. The salary will be determined in accordance with E13 TV-L.
We will be particularly pleased to receive applications from women for the position advertised here.
Application
Please send your application including supporting documents mentioned above citing the reference number 00005266, by 15. December 2026 at the latest. Please send your application to the following address in written or electronic form:
Universität Freiburg
Romanisches Seminar
Prof. Dr. Manuel Mühlbacher
Postfach
79085 Freiburg
For further information, please contact Prof. Dr. Manuel Mühlbacher on the phone number +49 761 +49 761 203 3180 or E-Mail manuel.muehlbacher@romanistik.uni-freiburg.de.