Humanities and Intangible Cultural Heritage: The Case of Narratives (Inalco, Paris)

La numérisation de fonds et d’archives de folklore s’est largement répandue à travers le monde ces dernières décennies. Elle a favorisé le développement de plateformes numériques qui rendent ces contenus plus largement accessibles, plus aisément consultables et mieux interconnectés. Cette rencontre réunit des chercheurs et experts impliqués dans des projets numériques consacrés à diverses traditions narratives, notamment en lien avec les cultures juives et séfarades. Elle vise à créer un forum d’échange de savoirs, d’expériences et de points de vue sur la conception de ces plateformes, tout en examinant les défis, spécifiques et transversaux, que pose pour les Humanités Numériques la création d’infrastructures de recherche ouvertes et engagées auprès de la société.

The digitization of folklore collections and archives has become widespread around the world in recent decades. It has fostered the development of digital platforms that make these materials more widely accessible, easier to search and better interconnected. This workshop brings together researchers and experts involved in digital projects on a range of narrative traditions, particularly in connection with Jewish and Sephardic cultures. It aims to create a lively forum for the exchange of knowledge, experiences and different perspectives, while addressing the specific and cross-cutting challenges within the Digital Humanities involved in designing open research infrastructures which stand out for their commitment to society through accessible development.

This international workshop is organized in the framework of the research project Sephardic Narratives: Edition, Study and Creation of the First Digital Catalog (SephaNar) (PID2023-150221NB-I00), funded by the Spanish Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities (MICIU), State Agency for Research (AEI) and European Regional Development Fund (ERDF)

All sessions are open to the public, and all interested participants are welcome.

Programme

Monday, 30 November 2026

16.00–16.10: Željko Jovanović (CERMOM-INALCO) and Katja Šmid (CSIC), Opening Words





Pᴀɴᴇʟ I – Pʀᴏᴠᴇʀʙꜱ ᴀɴᴅ Jᴇᴡɪꜱʜ Lᴀɴɢᴜᴀɢᴇꜱ ɪɴ Dɪɢɪᴛᴀʟ Eʀᴀ

Chair: Katja Šmid, CSIC

16.10–16.35: Željko Jovanović (CERMOM-INALCO), Wisdom, Exchange, Adaptation, and Vernacular Expression. Narrative and Proverbial Traditions from Medieval Iberia to the Sephardic Diaspora (WEAVE)

16.35–17.00: Lital Belinko-Sabah (The Hebrew University of Jerusalem), The Israeli Proverb Indexing Project: Digitizing Contents and Structure: Challenges and Solutions

17.00–17.30: Arnaud Bikard (CERMOM-INALCO) and Valentina Fedchenko (ERTIM-INALCO), Building an Online Resource of Narrative Texts in Jewish languages and Their Translation: Interest and Challenges

Pᴀɴᴇʟ II – Dɪɢɪᴛᴀʟ Iɴɪᴛɪᴀᴛɪᴠᴇꜱ ᴏɴ Jᴇᴡɪꜱʜ Sᴛᴏʀɪᴇꜱ

Chair: Ignacio Ceballos Viro, University Complutense of Madrid

17.30–17.45: Katja Šmid (CSIC), Sephardic Narratives: Edition, Study and Creation of the First Digital Catalog (SephaNar)

17.45–18.15: Nadège Rollet, Sabine Thuillier and Javier de la Rosa (Digital Humanities Laboratory, LabHD-ILC, CSIC), From Sources to Annotated Data: Creating an Interconnected Platform for the Digital Catalog Sephanar

Pᴀɴᴇʟ III – Dɪɢɪᴛɪᴢᴀᴛɪᴏɴ ᴏꜰ Fᴏʟᴋʟᴏʀᴇ Aʀᴄʜɪᴠᴇꜱ

Chair: David Rotman, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem

18.30–19.00: Michal Rubin (The Israel Folktale Archives, Younes and Soraya Nazarian Library, University of Haifa), Digitization and Access of the Israel Folktale Archives: Honoring the Past, Looking to the Future

19.00–19.30: Galit Hasan-Rokem (The Hebrew University of Jerusalem), Reconnecting Digitally with the Fieldwork of the Past: Reading Folktales Collected Half a Century Ago in the Archives



Tuesday, 1 December 2026



Pᴀɴᴇʟ IV – Tɪᴍᴇʟᴇꜱꜱ Nᴀʀʀᴀᴛɪᴠᴇꜱ: ꜰʀᴏᴍ Tᴀʟᴍᴜᴅ ᴛᴏ Nᴇᴛʟᴏʀᴇ

Chair: Anabella Esperanza, Tel Aviv University

9.00–9.25: Ghilad Shenhav (Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich), Beyond the Canon: Recreating Talmudic Reception Trees in Jewish Modernity

9.25–9.50: Eliezer Papo (Ben-Gurion University of the Negev), Ethnography, Belles-lettres and Digitalization: The Sarajevo Sephardic Circle and its Short Stories One Century Later

9.50–10.15: David Rotman (The Hebrew University of Jerusalem), Netlore and Netnography in Contemporary Israel



Pᴀɴᴇʟ V – Hᴀꜱɪᴅɪᴄ Sᴛᴏʀɪᴇꜱ Gᴏ Dɪɢɪᴛᴀʟ

Chair: Chen Mandel-Edrei, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem

10.30–10.55: Gadi Sagiv (The Open University of Israel), From Close Reading to Distant Reading and Back: Digital Analysis of the First Century of Hasidic Stories (1814–1914)

10.55–11.20: Sinai Rusinek (The Open University of Israel), The Mayse Tagging Machine, between the AI and the PI

11.20–11.30: Respondent: Marcin Wodziński (University of Wroclaw)



Pᴀɴᴇʟ VI – Dɪɢɪᴛᴀʟ Cᴏʀᴘᴏʀᴀ ᴏꜰ Nᴀʀʀᴀᴛɪᴠᴇꜱ: ʙᴇᴛᴡᴇᴇɴ Oʀᴀʟ ᴀɴᴅ Wʀɪᴛᴛᴇɴ Tʀᴀᴅɪᴛɪᴏɴ

Chair: Elisa Martín Ortega, Autonomous University of Madrid

11.30–11.55: Khouloud Khalfallah (Free University of Berlin), Editing in the Age of Variants: Digital Synoptic Editing and Manuscript Variation in Kalīla wa-Dimna

11.55–12.20: Marta Kacprzak (University of Warsaw), Sephardic Narrative Heritage and Digital Philology: One Thousand and One Nights in Judeo-Spanish

12.20–12.45: David Mañero Lozano (University of Jaen), Building a Digital Corpus of Oral Narratives: Challenges, Methods and Perspectives from the Corpus de Literatura Oral

12.45–13.10: Óscar Abenójar Sanjuán (El Colegio de México), Managing Multilingual Oral Literature Corpora: Methodological and Technical Challenges



15.00–16.00: Concluding Discussion

Academic and Organizing Committee

Dr. Katja Šmid, ILC-CSIC

Dr. Željko Jovanović, CERMOM-INALCO

Dr. Marta Kacprzak, University of Warsaw