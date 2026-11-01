Behind the Scenes. Higher Education and Pedagogy in Dance, Theatre, and Performance across Europe (European Journal of Theatre and Performance)

Behind the Scenes: Higher Education and Pedagogy in Dance, Theatre, and Performance across Europe

Guest editors:

Annelies Van Assche, Hanna Järvinen, and Timmy De Laet

(proposal deadline: 1 December 2026)

Higher Education occupies a crucial yet often overlooked position in the ecosystem of professionalised contemporary dance, theatre, and performance. Beyond technical and creative skills, it is in art schools, conservatoires, academies, universities, and other types of training institutions that artists learn the histories and philosophies of their art forms, engage with pedagogies of practice and theory, and develop capacities for collaboration and leadership. However, how institutions convey particular understandings of the body, authorship, discipline, or professional conduct to future artists, and which aesthetic values or traditions are prioritised in embodied, theoretical, and practical knowledges in the performing arts, remain insufficiently scrutinised in research.

This special issue invites behind-the-scenes investigations into these dimensions of Higher Education. What is the ‘backstage’ of an educational institution or pedagogical practice? What are the methods, assumptions, values, relationships, infrastructures, and power relations that underpin pedagogical encounters? How are equality and equity norms around gender, class, ability, or racialisation visible in what is regarded as pertinent, novel, or interesting enough to be included in curricula and syllabi? What exactly takes place in an audition process, a technique class, a studio rehearsal, a feedback session, a staff meeting, an assessment process, or at graduation? These aspects may appear peripheral to professional artistic practice, but Higher Education is an important gatekeeper for the field. Therefore, it is crucial to ask what kinds of artistic practices are legitimised, and what kinds of bodies, identities, behaviours, and knowledges are valued or transmitted in education? Decisions about student selection, curriculum design, syllabi, and assessment procedures shape who is able to enter the profession, whose artistic work is recognised, and who may become a role-model for future generations.

While specific pedagogical approaches have received considerable scholarly attention, this issue shifts the emphasis towards the foundations of Higher Education in dance, theatre, and performance: institutional conditions, power relations, organisational cultures, and historical structures through which pedagogies and values are decided upon. Recent scholarship has begun to explore these underlying dimensions from a range of perspectives, including student-centred learning, care-oriented pedagogies, practices of leadership, implicit norms, and learning beyond the formal curriculum (e.g. Longley and Kensington-Miller 2020; Husby and Reppen 2025; Marinus and Van Assche 2025; Husby 2026; Rothmund 2026). Particular attention has been given to matters of inclusion, representation, and decolonial approaches (e.g. Daly 2022; Stamatiou 2022; McCarthy-Brown and Schupp 2023; Barr and Oliver 2025). Other studies have also examined the relationship between institutions and creative industries as future employers, the development of students as critically reflective and theoretically informed practitioners, as well as the methodological and ethical dimensions of the classroom as a situated cultural site (e.g. Leijen et al. 2008; Dryburgh 2022; McNamara 2022). While these studies offer important conceptual and methodological tools, much of this work emerges from Anglophone contexts, whereas the institutional histories, educational systems, and policy frameworks of Higher Education vary considerably within Europe, especially across diverse languages. We seek to address this epistemic imbalance in international scholarship by bringing into dialogue research on professional dance, theatre, and performance education published in languages other than English (e.g. Schellow 2021; Germain-Thomas and Vellet 2022; Casale 2023; Christe 2023).

Topics may include, but are not limited to:

Institutional transformations, including the effects of the Bologna Process and the academisation of arts education, the emergence of artistic research, changing expectations regarding faculty qualifications, and the growing emphasis on internationalisation and graduate employability as well as the implications of artificial intelligence for training and assessment, and broader questions about the purposes of higher arts education and whom the arts serve (see esp. Camilleri 2026). Contributions may consist of research across institutions, countries and disciplines that traces the historical development of educational structures and values, or examines how national systems, institutional traditions, and policy frameworks shape contemporary practices. Comparative approaches may also illuminate differences that remain implicit within particular educational contexts.

The ways in which ideas of artistic excellence, virtuosity, professionalism and the performing body are established and transmitted through educational practices. Contributions may examine how aesthetic values and pedagogical traditions become embedded in curricula, syllabi, auditions, and assessment, and how they are reproduced or challenged as ideas about artistic value evolve. Other approaches may address the formal and informal processesthrough which students and practitioners are selected, supported, assessed, and recognised and the ways these processes shape pedagogical practices and students’ and faculty members’ experiences.

The norms and expectations that govern behaviour within educational environments, including relationships of authority, care, and discipline as well as experiences of conflict, transgression, or misconduct and the ways institutions negotiate inclusion, diversity, equality, accessibility, and belonging. Relevant perspectives include disability, class, race, gender, language, migration, nationality, and citizenship, particularly in relation to the historical assumptions, institutional practices, and artistic conventions that shape access to education and recognition within the field. Contributions may consider how harmful or contested practices are addressed, normalised, or silenced and how institutional cultures shape what can be questioned or changed.

The encounter between artistic, pedagogical, and professional expertise when dancers, choreographers, actors, directors, and other practitioners teach or lead classes and projects. Relevant issues include the relationship between professional experience and teaching qualifications, the authority of guest artists, and the ways expectations of professional conduct and artistic practice are negotiated in educational settings. Contributions may also include artistic and practitioner reflections on how education and professional training are remembered, reproduced, questioned, or transformed through artistic practice as well as performance analyses, artist essays, and reflections on pedagogical projects outside formal higher arts education that extend, intersect with, or challenge institutional models of training.

Ethnographic, interview-based approaches that connect everyday educational practices to broader institutional, historical, and political conditions. Contributions may also reflect on the ethical challenges of researching and publishing institutional practices, including anonymity, confidentiality, positionality, and the potential consequences of publication in small, closely connected professional fields.

Ultimately, this special issue wants to explore how attending to these behind-the-scenes dimensions might help us rethink what Higher Education in dance, theatre, and performance is, what its values are, and what it could become? By bringing institutional practices, histories, assumptions, and power relations into view, we hope to open up new ways of thinking about how artistic intelligence is produced, transmitted, and legitimised and how educational institutions might (need to) be reimagined. We thus invite contributions that not only critically examine existing structures and traditions, but also explore possibilities for alternative futures in dance, theatre, and performance education.

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PROPOSAL SUBMISSIONS

Proposals should be written in UK English, in MS Word format, and range between 500 and 700 words. Please include a brief bio (max. 100 words).

Send proposals by email to the guest editors (see contacts below) by 1 December 2026.

Proposals must be based on original, unpublished work not under consideration for publication elsewhere.

Please specify in which language the article will be submitted. EJTP accepts articles written in the language of the author’s preference. However, authors writing in languages other than English must secure professional proofreading.

If your proposal is accepted, you will be invited to submit a first draft of your article by 1 March 2026. The maximum length of the final article should not exceed 9.000 words (including abstract in English and in at least one additional language, references, author bio, etc.). Submitted articles will undergo double-blind peer review by two anonymous experts.

Prospective authors should make sure their submitted articles are in accordance with the EJTP Author Guidelines, which can be consulted here: https://ejtp.eu/about/submissions.

For more information on the European Journal of Theatre and Performance, please visit: https://ejtp.eu/about.

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SCHEDULE

Proposals: 1 December 2026 (note of acceptance by 15 December 2026)

First drafts: 1 March 2027

Peer review outcome: 1 April 2027

Second drafts: 1 May 2027

Final manuscripts: 1 June 2027

Publication: End of September 2027.

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CONTACTS

Issue-related inquiries and proposal submissions should be sent to the guest editors:

Annelies Van Assche: annelies.vanassche@ugent.be

Hanna Järvinen: hanna.jarvinen@uniarts.fi

Timmy De Laet: timmy.delaet@uantwerpen.be

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BIBLIOGRAPHY

Barr, Sherrie, and Wendy Oliver. 2025. ‘Strategies for Diversity and Inclusion in Postsecondary Dance: How Five Baccalaureate Programs Are Recalibrating’, Journal of Dance Education, 25.1, pp. 35–46, https://doi.org/10.1080/15290824.2023.2221241

Camilleri, Frank. 2026. ‘Evolving Landscapes of Performer Training in the Twenty-First Century’, Theatre, Dance and Performance Training, 17.1, pp. 5–24, https://doi.org/10.1080/19443927.2026.2652839

Casale, Camille. 2023. ‘Quand la parole révèle les conditions de santé du métier de danseur et de danseuse: Normes, douleurs et évolutions’, Recherches en danse 12, pp. 1–15, https://doi.org/10.4000/danse.6741

Christe, Carole. 2023. ‘Les « curriculums réels » d’une école supérieure en danse contemporaine’, Sciences sociales et sport, 21.1, pp. 105–28, https://doi.org/10.3917/rsss.021.0105

Daly, Dermot. 2022. ‘Actions Speak Louder Than Words: An Investigation Around the Promises and the Reality of Representation in Actor Training’, Theatre, Dance and Performance Training, 13.4, pp. 554–72, https://doi.org/10.1080/19443927.2022.2078873

Dryburgh, Jamieson. 2022. ‘Approaching Pedagogical Arts Research from Within the Studio’, Theatre, Dance and Performance Training, 13.4, pp. 536–53, https://doi.org/10.1080/19443927.2021.2012246

Germain-Thomas, Patrick, and Joëlle Vellet (eds). 2022. Danse et éducation, Recherches en danse 11, https://doi.org/10.4000/danse.4543

Husby, Victoria. 2026. ‘How to Care in Dance Education: Or How to Hold Each Other’s Sorrows’, Journal of Dance Education, 26.3, pp. 268–79, https://doi.org/10.1080/15290824.2025.2513259

Husby, Victoria, and Camilla Reppen. 2025. ‘Critical Hope in Tertiary Dance Education: Leadership Practices in Barbados, Uganda, Finland, and Aotearoa New Zealand’, in Dance Education and Pedagogies in Contemporary Contexts: Danspedagogik och dansdidaktik i samtida kontexter, ed. by Tone Pernille Østern, Alfdaniels Mabingo, and Ami Skånberg (Stockholm University Press) https://doi.org/10.16993/bcx.f

Leijen, Äli, Ineke Lam, P. Robert-Jan Simons, and Liesbeth Wildschut. 2008. ‘Pedagogical Practices of Reflection in Tertiary Dance Education’, European Physical Education Review, 14.2, pp. 223–41, https://doi.org/10.1177/1356336X08090707

Longley, Alys, and Barbara Kensington-Miller. 2020. ‘Visibilising the Invisible: Three Narrative Accounts Evoking Unassessed Graduate Attributes in Dance Education’, Research in Dance Education, 21.1, pp. 18–33, https://doi.org/10.1080/14647893.2019.1644616

Marinus, Tuur, and Annelies Van Assche. 2025. ‘Friction and Tension at Work: On Practices of Leadership in Contemporary Dance’, Research in Dance Education, 26.1, pp. 41–64, https://doi.org/10.1080/14647893.2025.2455667

McCarthy-Brown, Nyama, and Karen Schupp. 2023. ‘From Hierarchy to Equity: Reorienting the Foundation of Postsecondary Dance Education for the Future’, International Journal of Education & the Arts, 24.16, pp. 1–20,https://doi.org/10.26209/ijea24n16

McNamara, Anna. 2022. ‘The Locus of Control in Higher Education: A Case Study from Performer Training’, Theatre, Dance and Performance Training, 13.4, pp. 602–15, https://doi.org/10.1080/19443927.2022.2084450

Rothmund, Irene Velten. 2026. ‘Student-Centred Learning and Dance Technique: BA Students’ Experiences of Learning in Contemporary Dance’, Research in Dance Education, 27.2, pp. 187–206, https://doi.org/10.1080/14647893.2023.2230135

Schellow, Constanze. 2021. ‘Probst du noch oder forschst du schon? Zur Institutionalisierung von « research » im Rahmen der zeitgenössischen Tanzausbildung’, in Arts Education in Transition, ed. by Jane Eschment, Hannah Neumann, Aurora Rodonò, and Torsten Meyer, Zeitschrift Kunst Medien Bildung https://zkmb.de/probst-du-noch-oder-forschst-du-schon-zur-institutionalisierung-von-research-im-rahmen-der-zeitgenoessischen-tanzausbildung/ [accessed 19 October 2026]

Stamatiou, Evi. 2022. ‘Pierre Bourdieu and Actor Training: Towards Decolonising and Decentering Actor Training Pedagogies’, Theatre, Dance and Performance Training, 13.1, pp. 96–114, https://doi.org/10.1080/19443927.2021.1943509