Romain Chareyron (dir.), Isabelle Adjani: The Actress as 'Auteur'.

Isabelle Adjani: The Actress as ’Auteur’ offers a fresh perspective on one of France’s most celebrated and enigmatic performers. Bringing together international scholars, this edited volume moves beyond traditional director-centred approaches to explore Adjani’s creative agency and her contribution to the artistic identity of the works in which she appears. Extending beyond cinema to examine her work in theatre and television, the book offers a comprehensive exploration of her performances, star persona, public image and collaborations with directors across different media. It also considers how Adjani has shaped representations of femininity, desire, sexuality and psychological vulnerability throughout her career. By approaching Adjani not simply as an actress interpreting a director’s vision, but as an artist exercising her own form of authorship, the collection makes an original contribution to French cinema and performance studies, star studies and broader debates about creativity and artistic collaboration.

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Isabelle Adjani: The Actress as ’Auteur’ propose un regard inédit sur l’une des interprètes les plus célèbres et énigmatiques de la scène artistique française. Réunissant les contributions de chercheurs et chercheuses internationaux, cet ouvrage collectif met en lumière l’autonomie créatrice d’Isabelle Adjani et son influence sur l’identité artistique des œuvres auxquelles elle participe. Ne se limitant pas au cinéma, l’ouvrage explore également son travail au théâtre et à la télévision, offrant ainsi une analyse approfondie de ses performances, de son image de star, de sa personnalité publique et de ses collaborations avec différents metteurs en scène et réalisateurs. Il examine également la manière dont Adjani a contribué à façonner les représentations de la féminité, du désir, de la sexualité et de la vulnérabilité psychologique tout au long de sa carrière. En envisageant Adjani non plus simplement comme une interprète au service de la vision d’un réalisateur, mais comme une artiste exerçant une véritable forme d’autorité créatrice, ce livre apporte une contribution originale aux études cinématographiques et théâtrales, aux star studies et aux réflexions sur la création et la collaboration artistiques.

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Contents

1. Introduction: Isabelle Adjani: The Actress as Auteur

Romain Chareyron



2. In Constant Struggle: Early Formulations of Isabelle Adjani in Faustine et le bel été (1971)

Tim Palmer



3. ‘“I’m your wife. Forever. We’ll stay together until we die”: Adjani’s Portrayal of a Fractured Psyche in L’Histoire d’Adèle H. (François Truffaut, 1975)

Jamie Nicholas Steele



4. “I Recognise the Self Who Has Just Done Something Horrible” – Isabelle Adjani and Performance as Uncanny Self-Disclosure in Possession (Andrzej Żuławski, 1981)

Alison Taylor



5. Cries and Whispers: Adjani’s Voice, Stardom and the Self in L’Eté meurtrier (Jean Becker, 1983)

Sarah Leahy



6. The Star and the Spokesman: Isabelle Adjani, Harlem Désir, and “Coming Out” As Beur

Jerry White



7. Isabelle Adjani Creating Lives in Camille Claudel (Bruno Nuytten, 1988) and La Reine Margot (Patrice Chéreau, 1994)

Homer B. Pettey



8. Adjani’s Virtuosity in Four Moments

Benjamin McCann



9. Romanticism and Realism in Isabelle Adjani’s Film Adaptation of Benjamin Constant’s 19th-century novel Adolphe (Benoît Jacquot, 2002)

Annabelle Doherty



10. Managing Adjani’s Ageing: From Denial to mise en abyme – Gwénaëlle Le Gras



11. Isabelle Adjani on Stage After 2016: Navigating Between Meta-Performance and Artistic Exploration Arnaud Duprat



Isabelle Adjani – Filmography

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Review (editor) : This volume provides detailed analysis of Adjani’s place in contemporary French cinema, as well as a range of interventions into Star Studies, which have been at the forefront of French film studies for at least two decades. I can’t emphasise enough how this collection represents the very best of French film studies– Judith Mayne, The Ohio State University.