Congrès annuel de la Société des Anglicistes de l'Enseignement Supérieur (SAES) - Atelier TRACT (Traductologie)

Atelier TRACT – Traductologie

Appel à contributions (français):

On pourra aborder l’architecture à travers des considérations relatives aux paratextes traductifs (préfaces, postfaces, notes, etc.), saisis comme autant d’antichambres de la traduction. Le thème de l’architecture pourra du reste être approché au premier chef par le biais de la relation analogique. Au nombre des métaphores architecturales employées pour éclairer le processus de traduction, on compte notamment celle du pont ou de la passerelle, mais aussi celles de la rénovation, de la reconstruction (d’un original), voire de l’aménagement. Cependant, c’est à la construction d’une tour (celle de Babel) qu’on relie le plus fréquemment la malédiction ayant condamné l’humanité à la différence des langues, et partant à la traduction, en quoi la traduction apparaît comme un mal nécessaire venant réparer le dissensus linguistique causé par d'orgueilleux architectes.

Le concept de domestication, quant à lui souvent sollicité par les traductologues (pour être opposé à celui d’étrangéisation ou d’exotisation), invite également à penser la traduction sous l’angle de sa relation avec la maison (domus), l’univers domestique, le chez-soi de la culture et de la langue d’arrivée. Mais on pourra a contrario examiner l’entreprise de traduction à l’aune de son nomadisme fondamental, qu’il renvoie à l’infinie circulation entre des langues, des textes et des cultures, au rejet de la fixité et de l'immuabilité architecturales du texte original ou à l’œuvre de démolition à laquelle procède nécessairement toute traduction. Antoine Berman le suggérait déjà en 1985 : « Il se pourrait que la destruction soit l’un de nos rapports à une œuvre (à l’écrit). Il se pourrait que l’œuvre appelle aussi cette destruction. » Toute théorie de la traduction, écrit-il, est « la théorisation de la destruction de la lettre au profit du sens. » (Berman, La traduction et la lettre ou l’Auberge du lointain)

Les tentatives de circonscription du champ traductologique lui-même donnent lieu à des discours pouvant faire la part belle aux édifices, églises, chapelles et cloisonnements, mais aussi aux conduits, passages, couloirs, et ponts. Aussi pourra-t-on se pencher sur les apports des bâtisseurs de la traductologie, anciens et modernes, sans négliger , par exemple, le récent tournant archivistique dans ce qu’il nous découvre de l’architecture des textes traduits.

Sur un plan plus sociologique, on pourra s’intéresser aux résidences de traduction, mais aussi aux structures associatives et institutionnelles qui promeuvent éloquemment la traduction littéraire et ses agents sur le mode de la “maison de traducteurs” – intitulé qui signale en creux la grande précarité de celles et ceux qui pourraient y trouver refuge.

On pourra également s’intéresser à la traduction de documents liés à l’architecture: documents techniques, traités, manifestes, programmes, glossaires, textes réglementaires etc. D’un point de vue intersémiotique, on pourra analyser les plans architecturaux et modèles comme des dispositifs de traduction, mais aussi se demander à quel point les processus ou théories de traduction peuvent s’appliquer au design architectural, ou comment la circulation de modèles, styles et normes implique la traduction interculturelle.

Dans un contexte marqué par la mondialisation des pratiques et la standardisation de la technique ainsi que par la revendication des spécificités locales, il serait intéressant de faire converger les contributions des mondes de la traduction et la traductologie, de l’histoire de l’architecture et des études culturelles (cultural studies).

Le texte de cadrage du congrès est disponible sur le site du congrès : https://saesfrance.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Cadrage-Congres-2027-1.pdf

Les propositions de communication (250 mots), en anglais ou en français, sont à envoyer, accompagnées d’une brève notice biblio-biographique (150 mots max.), à Véronique Béghain (veronique.beghain@u-bordeaux-montaigne.fr) et Amanda Murphy (amanda.murphy@sorbonne-nouvelle.fr) d’ici le mardi 1 décembre 2026.

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TRACT – Translation Studies

Call for papers (English):

Architecture can be a useful lens when considering translational paratexts (prefaces, afterwords, translator’s notes, etc.), which can be seen as antechambers to translations; but the main connection between architecture and translation is, above all, analogical in nature. Indeed, architectural metaphors abound to describe the practice of translation; these include, for example, the bridge or the walkway, as well as related architectural processes, such as renovation, reconstruction (of an original), or conversion. However, the most salient metaphor is without a doubt the construction of a tower (that of Babel), which most commonly carries the connotation of a curse, the very curse that divided humans by dividing their common language. Translation, in this context, becomes the necessary evil employed to repair the resulting linguistic discord brought about by the hubris of human architects.

Then there is the concept of domestication, often employed by translation studies scholars (as a counterpoint to othering or exoticization), which provides another lens for imagining a form of translation that evokes the concept of home (domus), the domestic world, the “homeness” of the target language and culture. In an approach to translation diametrically opposed to domestication, translation can be examined as a fundamentally nomadic practice, one that circulates infinitely from one language, text, and culture to another, rejecting architectural permanence and immutability; or as an art of demolition, deconstruction being a prerequisite to every translational gesture. As Antoine Berman suggested in 1985: “Destruction may very well be one of the ways we relate to a (written) work. The work, too, may call for this destruction.” All translation theory, he wrote, is essentially “theorizing the destruction of the letter to create meaning”. (Berman, La traduction et la lettre ou l’Auberge du lointain).

Furthermore, attempts to delineate the field of translation studies itself also often produce discourse that makes use of architectural notions: the edifice, the church, the chapel, the cloister, or on a smaller scale, the partition, the conduit, the passage, the bridge and the corridor. With this in mind, we can thank the builders of translation theory that came before us, from ancient to modern times, and might also consider the recent “archival turn” that involves deconstructing the architecture of translated texts.

From a more sociological point of view, contributors could also consider translation residencies and the “translators’ house” offered by associations and institutions that strive to promote literary translation and those who practice it. The eloquent subtext of this expression cannot be ignored, given the financial insecurity faced by those who might seek refuge within the walls of such a house.

Another worthy object of study is the translation of documents and texts related to architecture itself: technical documentation, manifestos, programs, glossaries, regulatory texts, etc. From an intersemiotic perspective, we could also study architectural blueprints, drawings and scale models as translations in their own right, and in so doing consider the extent to which the practice and theories of translation might be applied to architectural design, or how the circulation of models, styles, and standards (from one culture to another) might imply a form of intercultural translation.

In a context marked by globalized practices, technical standardization, and the need to defend local specificity, it could be interesting to bring together the worlds of translation and translation theory on the one hand, and the history of architecture and cultural studies on the other.

The general call for papers for the congress is available on the congress website: https://saesfrance.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Cadrage-Congres-2027-1.pdf

Proposals (250 mots) and bios (150 words max) in French or English may be sent to Véronique Béghain (veronique.beghain@u-bordeaux-montaigne.fr) and Amanda Murphy (amanda.murphy@sorbonne-nouvelle.fr) by Tuesday December 1, 2026.

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