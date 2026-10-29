Chair à canon: Poetics and Politics of Meataphors in the Long Nineteenth Century (Dundee, Ecosse)

Chair à canon: Poetics and Politics of Meataphors in the Long Nineteenth Century (14-16 April 2027, Dundee)

“Mourir ainsi de faim, dans Paris gorgé.” In Émile Zola’s Le Ventre de Paris (1873), Florent starves amid Les Halles’ abundance "de nouvelles et incessantes profondeurs de nourriture"; his predicament exposes the inequalities beneath food circulation, while the market’s profusion of animal flesh turns meat into a language for class and power. Across the long nineteenth century, meat provision in Europe was reshaped by political crises, urban growth, changing consumption, the regulation and liberalisation of the butchery trade, and the development of centralised slaughter and wholesale markets. Artisanal skill, however, remained crucial: butchers’ judgement of carcasses and cuts persisted within increasingly complex commercial networks. As Jean-Baptiste Del Amo’s Règne animal (2016) depicts, the tension between artisanal craft and industrial production, ultimately compounded by the Great War’s mass slaughter and squandering of human and non-human life, makes meat a revealing literary material: skilled labour, commodity, sensory experience, and animal body.

How did representations of butchery, slaughter, meat, and flesh articulate anxieties about class, labour, violence, and social order? What political continuities or contradictions emerge across canonical writers of the time? Baudelaire’s “Une Charogne” (1857) makes decomposition a challenge to poetic beauty; Flaubert’s childhood proximity to anatomical dissection at the Hôtel-Dieu in Rouen offers a biographical context for investigating his representations of bodily materiality. Alexandre Dumas’s Grand Dictionnaire de cuisine, published posthumously in 1873, provides a contrasting account of meat as culinary knowledge and gastronomic pleasure. From meat to corpses, examples of the order and disorder of flesh are legion.

Building on explorations similar to those of the Waterphors conference (Genoa, CIRM, 23 October 2026), this panel welcomes contributions treating meat as both material substance and figurative resource: how do literary forms negotiate the boundaries between living animal, dead body, consumable commodity, and human flesh? We also encourage work on voices marginalised by the traditional canon, including representations of domestic provisioning, exploited labour, unequal access to meat. How might these perspectives recast the poetics and politics of “meataphors” in the long nineteenth century?

Abstracts of 250 words shall be sent by Monday, the 30th of November 2026, to meataphors@gmail.com

(Image: Le vendeur de rats pendant le siège de Paris en 1870. Huile sur toile de Narcisse Chaillou (1835-1916), 1870/1871, Musée Carnavalet, Paris)