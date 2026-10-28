Career Development Fellowship in Early Modern French (Oxford)

Career Development Fellowship in Early Modern French

The Queen’s College proposes to elect a fixed-term (non-renewable) Career Development Fellow (CDF) in Early Modern French for five years with effect from 1st September 2027.

The postholder will be required (i) to pursue a programme of advanced research in early modern French; (ii) to teach six weighted hours per week; (iii) to mark College examinations, play a full part in the admissions process, and to assist in the pastoral care of undergraduates reading the subject; (iv) to contribute to College Open Days and outreach activities; and (v) to contribute to the administration of the subject within the College, and to undertake such other duties as the Governing Body may direct.

The Fellowship is open to candidates who hold a doctorate in French Language or Literature, or a closely related field, or are close to completing such a doctorate. The successful candidate will have a broad competence in any two centuries of early modern (sixteenth to eighteenth century) French literature. The Fellowship intended for early-career colleagues with less than two years’ full-time postdoctoral research experience by the start date; further information about eligibility may be found in the further particulars: https://www.queens.ox.ac.uk/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/The-Queens-College-CDF-French-FPs-2027_1.pdf

Salary and Allowances

The annual salary for this post is £43,690 plus a discretionary pensionable £3,335 per annum Queen’s Weighting payment which will be paid in monthly instalments. The Career Development Fellow will be automatically enrolled in the USS pension scheme unless they opt out.

A personal research allowance of £4,165 per annum is provided by the College for research activities such as conference attendance, research assistance, and the purchase of books and IT equipment.

Closing Date: 11:59pm (EST) on Tuesday 19th January 2027.