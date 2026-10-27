The Avant-Garde and Migration/Avant-garde et migration/Die Avantgarde und Migration (10e volume de la série EAM)

Call for Papers (English, German and French)

The editorial board of the book series European Avant-Garde and Modernism Studies (Berlin and New York: Walter de Gruyter) calls for contributions to the tenth volume:

The Avant-Garde and Migration

Edited by: Abigael van Alst, Kate Kangaslahti, Andrea Kollnitz, Jessica Sjöholm Skrubbe, and Iveta Slavkova

The tenth volume of the EAM book series foregrounds migration as a key concept in the history and continuing development of the avant-gardes, while also recognising its wider contemporary relevance. Migration, firstly, may be understood as a socio-cultural and geopolitical concept relating to avant-garde and neo-avant-garde migrant actors and movements during the twentieth century, as well as to the contemporary cultural and geopolitical landscape in Europe and beyond. How have diverse forms of voluntary or forced migration inflected avant-garde or modernist practices, networks, and collectives? What roles have peripatetic, exiled, or refugee artists and intellectuals, and their creative output, played in shaping the cultural politics of diverse national and ethnic communities? In what ways do the dynamics of past and contemporary avant-garde and modernist techniques intersect with the social and cultural dimensions of today’s global migration?

Secondly, the concept of migration may function metaphorically in addressing aesthetic and ideational forms of movements and boundary-crossing. These include changes in the meaning of the ‘travelling’ concept of the ‘avant-garde’ and other aesthetic or philosophical notions as they circulate across cultures and through history; the transgression of boundaries between genres, media, and modes of expression enabled by the critical practices of the avant-gardes and modernism; and the creative transformations, with socio-political implications, that arise from the interplay between movements, actors, and networks.

This volume explores historical and theoretical aspects of the avant-gardes’ cross-border mobility, transcultural encounters, aesthetic disruptions, and conceptual transformations, while also considering how these can shed light on the global challenges and complex problems that characterise our time. The editors welcome proposals for creative and critical papers based on original and newly conducted research that advances or challenges our understanding of the relationship between avant-garde and modernist practices and migration across all areas of artistic practice and activity.

We invite proposals for contributions of about 6,000 words relevant to these themes, in English, German, or French. Potential authors must first submit an abstract (max. 500 words), together with details of their institutional affiliation and a brief biography (max. 200 words), as well as a list of no more than ten recent and relevant publications. Abstracts must be submitted by 30 November 2026 and cannot be accepted after this date. The editorial team will respond to proposals in early February 2027. The deadline for completed contributions will be 15 June 2027. Abstracts from non-members of the EAM and from PhD students are welcome and will be considered. Authors writing in a second language are strongly advised to have their texts proofread by a native speaker before submission.

Please send your abstracts in word-format to the following address: eamvolume10@gmail.com

Die Redaktion der Buchreihe „European Avant-Garde and Modernism Studies« (Berlin und New York: Walter de Gruyter) bittet um Beiträge für den zehnten Band:

Die Avantgarde und Migration

Herausgegeben von: Andrea Kollnitz, Jessica Sjöholm Skrubbe, Abigael van Alst, Kate Kangaslahti und Iveta Slavkova

Der zehnte Band der EAM-Buchreihe widmet sich der Migration als Schlüsselbegriff der Geschichte und der weiteren Entwicklung der Avantgarden und berücksichtigt dabei ihre weitreichende aktuelle Relevanz. Migration kann erstens als soziokultureller und geopolitischer Begriff verstanden werden, der sich auf Akteure und Bewegungen der Avantgarde und Neo-Avantgarde im 20. Jahrhundert bezieht, aber auch auf die heutige kulturelle und geopolitische Landschaft in Europa und darüber hinaus.

Inwiefern haben verschiedene Formen freiwilliger oder erzwungener Migration die Praktiken, Netzwerke und Kollektive der Avantgarde und der Moderne geprägt? Welche Rolle haben umherziehende, im Exil lebende oder geflüchtete Künstler:innen und Intellektuelle sowie ihr künstlerisches Schaffen bei der Gestaltung der Kulturpolitik verschiedener nationaler und ethnischer Gemeinschaften gespielt? Inwiefern überschneiden sich die Dynamiken vergangener und zeitgenössischer avantgardistischer und modernistischer Techniken mit den sozialen und kulturellen Dimensionen der heutigen globalen Migration?

Zweitens kann der Begriff der Migration metaphorisch fungieren, wenn es um ästhetische und ideelle Formen von Bewegungen und Grenzüberschreitungen geht. Dazu gehören Veränderungen in der Bedeutung des ‘travelling concept’ der ‘Avantgarde’ und anderer ästhetischer oder philosophischer Vorstellungen, die kultur- und geschichtsübergreifend zirkulieren; die Überschreitung von Grenzen zwischen Genres, Medien und Ausdrucksformen, die durch die kritischen Praktiken der Avantgarden und der Moderne ermöglicht wird; sowie die kreativen Transformationen mit gesellschaftspolitischen Implikationen, die aus dem Wechselspiel zwischen Bewegungen, Akteuren und Netzwerken entstehen.

Dieser Band untersucht historische und theoretische Aspekte der grenzüberschreitenden Mobilität der Avantgarden, transkultureller Begegnungen, ästhetischer Umbrüche und konzeptueller Wandlungen und geht dabei auch der Frage nach, inwiefern diese Einblicke in die globalen Herausforderungen und komplexen Probleme unserer Zeit geben können. Die Herausgeberinnen begrüßen Vorschläge für kreative und kritische Beiträge, die auf neuer Forschung basieren und unser Verständnis der Beziehung zwischen avantgardistischen und modernistischen Praktiken sowie Migration in allen Bereichen künstlerischer Praxis und Tätigkeit erweitern oder hinterfragen.

Wir bitten um Beiträge zu diesen Themen mit einem Umfang von etwa 6.000 Wörtern in englischer, deutscher oder französischer Sprache. Potenzielle Autor:innen müssen zunächst ein Abstract (max. 500 Wörter) zusammen mit Angaben zur institutionellen Zugehörigkeit und einer kurzen Biografie (max. 200 Wörter) sowie einer Liste von höchstens zehn aktuellen und relevanten Publikationen einreichen. Die Abstracts sind bis zum 30. November 2026 einzureichen und können nach diesem Datum nicht mehr berücksichtigt werden. Die Redaktion wird Anfang Februar 2027 eine Auswahl treffen. Der Abgabetermin für die fertigen Beiträge ist der 15. Juni 2027. Abstracts von Nichtmitgliedern der EAM und von Doktorand:innen sind willkommen und werden berücksichtigt. Autor:innen, die in einer Fremdsprache schreiben, wird dringend empfohlen, ihre Texte vor der Einreichung von einer muttersprachlichen Person Korrektur lesen zu lassen.

Bitte senden Sie Ihre Abstracts im Word-Format an folgende Adresse: eamvolume10@gmail.com

Le comité éditorial de la série EAM (Réseau européen de recherche sur l’avant-garde et le modernisme) publiée par De Gruyter (Berlin et New York) lance un appel à publication pour son dixième volume :

Avant-garde et migration

Dirigé par Abigael van Alst, Kate Kangaslahti, Andrea Kollnitz, Jessica Sjöholm Skrubbe et Iveta Slavkova

Ce volume met en avant la migration comme concept-clef de l’histoire et de l’évolution continuelle des avant-gardes, tout en soulignant sa grande résonance dans l’actualité contemporaine. La migration est d’abord une notion géopolitique socio-culturelle liée aux déplacements des acteurs de l’avant-garde et du néo-avant-garde pendant le vingtième siècle, inséparable du contexte géopolitique et de la culture contemporaine en Europe et au-delà. De quelle manière les diverses formes de migration volontaire ou forcée ont infléchi les pratiques des réseaux et collectifs avant-gardistes et modernistes ? Quel rôle ont joué les artistes et intellectuel(le)s itinérant(e)s, exilé(e)s ou refugié(e)s ainsi que la production créatrice de celles/ceux-ci dans la conception des politiques culturelles de différentes communautés nationales et ethniques ? De quelle façon la dynamique des techniques avant-gardistes et modernistes du passé croise des aspects socio-culturels de la migration globale aujourd’hui ?

Dans un deuxième temps, le concept de « migration » fonctionne de manière métaphorique, invoquant des mouvements et des transgressions esthétiques et idéelles, abordant le concept d’itinérance ainsi que d’autres notions esthétiques et philosophiques avant-gardistes à partir de leur circulation à travers les cultures et l’histoire. Ainsi, la transgression des frontières entre les genres, les média ou les modes d’expression comme les transformations créatrices et politiques qui ont été rendues possibles par les pratiques et par la critique sociale des avant-gardes et du modernisme, seront également abordées.

Ce volume se donne pour ambition d’explorer à la fois les aspects historiques et théoriques de la mobilité transfrontière des avant-gardes, les rencontres transculturelles, les ruptures esthétiques, les transformations conceptuelles, mais l’impact de ceux-ci sur les enjeux globaux et sur les problématiques complexes de la migration de nos jours. Le comité éditorial vous invite à envoyer des propositions émanant de tous les domaines artistiques, qui mettent en avant des nouvelles lectures et des interprétations originales de la relation entre les pratiques avant-gardistes et modernistes et la migration.

La longueur des chapitres dans ce volume sera de 6000 mots. Dans un premier temps, les auteur(e)s potentiel(le)s doivent envoyer un résumé de 500 mots maximum en allemand, anglais ou français ainsi qu’une brève bio-bibliographie de 200 mots maximum, précisant leur affiliation institutionnelle. Les propositions doivent être envoyées au plus tard le 30 novembre 2026. Le comité éditorial fera une sélection et répondra aux auteur(e)s début février 2027 pour un envoi des textes finalisés le 15 juin 2027. Des propositions de chercheur(se)s non-membres de l’EAM ainsi que de doctorant(e)s sont les bienvenus. Les auteur(e)s qui n’écrivent pas dans leur langue maternelle sont fortement encouragé(e)s à faire relire leurs textes par un locuteur natif.

Vous pouvez envoyer vos propositions à l’adresse courriel: eamvolume10@gmail.com