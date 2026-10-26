Laming Junior Research Fellowships in Living Foreign Languages (Oxford)

Laming Junior Research Fellowships in Living Foreign Languages

The Queen’s College is offering two Junior Research Fellowships in Living Foreign Languages for candidates who hold a doctorate in the languages, literatures, and cultures represented in the Faculties of Medieval and Modern Languages and Asian and Middle Eastern Studies, or are close to completing such a doctorate. The Fellowship offers early career researchers the opportunity to develop their research within one of the world’s leading universities and so strengthen their future position in the academic job market. Many previous Laming Fellows have moved on to permanent faculty positions at leading world universities.

Junior Research Fellowships are tenable for a fixed term of three years and it is expected that the successful candidate will take up the post no later than 1st October 2027. Consideration will be given to any field of specialisation in Living Foreign Languages. Eligible candidates should have no more than two years of post-doctoral research experience at the anticipated start date of the appointment; further information about eligibility is below.

We are committed to fostering equality, diversity, and inclusiveness. We particularly encourage applications from women, disabled people and people from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds, as these groups are currently under-represented in the College’s academic staff.

Salary and Allowances



The annual salary for this post is £38,448 plus a discretionary pensionable £3,335 per annum Queen’s Weighting payment which will be paid in monthly instalments. The Junior Research Fellow will be automatically enrolled in the USS pension scheme unless they opt out.

A personal research allowance of £4,165 per annum is provided by the College for research activities such as conference attendance, research assistance, and the purchase of books and IT equipment.

The Laming Junior Research Fellow may request reimbursement of reasonable travelling expenses incurred at the beginning and end of their period of residence in a foreign country.

Please download the Further Particulars for more details: https://www.queens.ox.ac.uk/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/Laming-JRF-Further-Particulars-2027.pdf

Closing Date: 11:59pm (EST) on Tuesday 12th January 2027.