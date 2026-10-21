TRANS-, n° 34| 2026 : "Miroir"

Sommaire

Carola Paolucci, « Du reflet à la diffraction. Miroir, visibilité et crise de la représentation »

Gabriella Giansante, « Les régimes modernistes du miroir : Georgette Leblanc, Colette et Djuna Barnes entre subjectivité, corps et fragmentation »

Maria Ibrahim, « The Mirror in Children's Fantasy Literature: A Cross-Cultural Journey into the Self »

Pauline Champagnat, « Le miroir révélateur : cultures et identités »

Thi Thu Ba TRAN, « Le miroir comme espace de construction du sujet féminin dans le contexte colonial et postcolonial : L’Amant de Marguerite Duras et Houris de Kamel Daoud. »

Imane Simmou, « Le miroir, théâtre d'une crise de la visibilité : Figures de la rupture identitaire chez Confino, Saramago et Trabelsi »

Santa Vanessa Cavallari, « Le prisme optique des auto-traductions féminines en regard. Le cas de la poésie nuyoricaine de Rosario Ferré »

Université invitée : Lisbonne

Ângela Fernandes, « Fruitful dialogues: Doctoral research on Comparative Studies at the School of Arts and Humanities, University of Lisbon »

Martina Altalef, « On the productivity of human hair as a bodily theme for comparative readings. Notes on two capillary biographies »

Bárbara Carvalho Sexauer, « Une réception singulière de la mémoire collective : Une île, une forteresse, d’Hélène Gaudy »

Ana Clara Noronha Santos, « The Legacy of Indigenous Authorship in Brazilian Literature: Julie Truduá Dorrico’s poetry between Macunaíma and Makunaimã »

Rafael Gallo, « Beyond the Road: Music as Another Form of Escapism in David Lynch’s Wild at Heart Film Adaptation »

Elisa Mariotti, « Channeling Oporto: Comparative reflections on Os olhos do homem que chorava no rio, by Ana Paula Tavares and Manuel Jorge Marmelo »