apropos Québec-Ausgabe Winter 2027 (Nr. 19)

Québec pluriel : écritures queer, diasporiques et reconfigurations de l’appartenance

Sous la direction de : Jacopo Romei et Simon Prahl

La diversification croissante des littératures francophones du Québec invite à considérer les notions d’appartenance culturelle, d’identité linguistique et d’ancrage territorial en tant que constructions dynamiques et relationnelles. Dans cette perspective, les processus de négociation de l’identité et de l’altérité, de représentation et d’auto-représentation, ainsi que les rapports entre langue, territoire et communauté peuvent être envisagés comme des enjeux structurants de la littérature québécoise contemporaine.

Le présent dossier propose d’étudier la littérature francophone du Québec comme un espace culturel et esthétique au sein duquel différentes formes de québécité, de rapport à la langue, au territoire et à la communauté s’articulent, d’autant plus à l’aune des résultats des élections provinciales du 5 octobre dernier. Le retour au pouvoir du Parti québécois, formation souverainiste, ainsi que la percée du Parti conservateur du Québec, qui fait son entrée à l’Assemblée nationale avec 19 sièges, témoignent d’un paysage politique québécois profondément recomposé. Les productions littéraires et culturelles issues de communautés queer, diasporiques et minoritaires reflètent pleinement cette reconfiguration, en mettant en tension les récits d’appartenance, les normes identitaires et les mécanismes de reconnaissance qui leur sont associés. Il s’agira notamment d’interroger la manière dont ces productions culturelles mettent en œuvre des processus de visibilité, d’auto-représentation et de resémantisation culturelle, ainsi que les procédés esthétiques par lesquels se construisent l’appartenance et la différence.

QUÉBEC QUEER

L’écriture et la production culturelles queer québécoises constitue à cet égard un espace privilégié pour interroger les normes qui structurent les représentations du corps, du genre, de la sexualité et de la subjectivité. La queerness peut ainsi être appréhendée non seulement comme catégorie de représentation, mais aussi comme pratique esthétique et épistémique susceptible de déplacer les normes identitaires et sociales établies. Dans cette perspective, les pratiques du Queer Reading, développées notamment par Eve Kosofsky

Sedgwick (1997) et d’autres théoricien·nes queer, envisagent la queerness moins comme objet que comme méthode de lecture : elles interrogent les structures binaires et hétéronormatives du texte et rendent visibles les procédés par lesquels celles-ci sont reproduites ou déstabilisées. Il s’agira dès lors d’examiner comment ces productions négocient les catégories à partir desquelles se définissent les identités québécoises, mais aussi comment elles s’inscrivent dans des processus de reconnaissance et d’institutionnalisation susceptibles, à leur tour, de produire de nouvelles formes de normativité (Niedergang 2023).

Les contributions pourront ainsi interroger les représentations du corps et du désir, les pratiques de l’autofiction et de l’autothéorie, ainsi que les procédés de fragmentation, d’hybridation et de déstabilisation formelle et langagière, dans la littérature, le théâtre et le cinéma. Les travaux de Gabriel Cholette, Laura-Ève Lambert, Louis-Daniel Godin, Gabrielle

Boulianne-Tremblay, Kama La Mackerel, Antoine Charbonneau-Demers, Olga

Duhamel-Noyer, Daniel Allen Cox, Nicholas Nigueere, Marie-Claire Blais, Virginia

Pésémapeo Bordeleau, Nelly Arcan, Xavier Dolan, offrent à cet égard un point de départ particulièrement fécond. Il s’agira enfin d’examiner comment les écritures queer et les pratiques de Queer Reading reconfigurent les représentations de la québécité, de l’appartenance ainsi que de la communauté.

QUÉBEC DIASPORIQUE

Entendue comme une expérience de dispersion et de circulation entre plusieurs espaces d’appartenance, la diaspora engage des formes de mémoire, de transmission et d’identification qui se construisent dans le rapport entre territoire d’origine, espace d’accueil et héritages culturels et linguistiques. Dans cet espace pluriculturel marqué par la pluralité des appartenances et des identités culturelles qu’est le Québec, ces expériences diasporiques ont ainsi donné lieu, depuis plusieurs décennies, à des écritures et à des productions artistiques qui participent à la transformation de ses imaginaires. Qu’elles prennent la forme de textes littéraires, de films, de pièces de théâtre, d’œuvres visuelles ou de performances, elles donnent à voir des expériences de migration, d’exil ou de déplacement qui interrogent les contours de l’appartenance au Québec. Ces productions mettent notamment en jeu les rapports entre le territoire, sa mémoire, sa langue et la transmission de cette dernière, tout en faisant émerger des formes d’identification qui échappent aux conceptions homogènes de l’identité québécoise. La diaspora ne constitue pas une catégorie stable, au contraire elle peut être envisagée comme un espace de négociation entre différents héritages et appartenances. Les pratiques plurilingues, les langues d’héritage, les formes d’hybridation culturelle ou encore les récits de filiation peuvent devenir des moyens de questionner les normes qui régissent la représentation de soi et la reconnaissance des sujets minorisés dans l’espace québécois. Ces enjeux peuvent également être envisagés à l’intersection du genre, de la sexualité, de la racialisation et de la classe. Cet axe invite ainsi à réfléchir aux manières dont les productions diasporiques contestent les frontières culturelles, linguistiques et identitaires du Québec, ainsi qu’aux formes de subjectivité et d’appartenance qu’elles font émerger.

Une attention pourra également être portée aux pratiques plurilingues, à la transmission intergénérationnelle, aux hybridations culturelles et aux rapports de pouvoir qui traversent ces productions culturelles. Les oeuvres des écrivains et artistes qui suivent constituent un point de départ crucial pour notre démarche critique : Caroline Dawson, Nicholas Dawson, Abla Farhoud, Marie-Célie Agnant, Yara El-Ghadban, Maxime Laroche,

Kim Thúy, Ying Chen, Stanley Péan, Dany Laferrière, Émile Ollivier, Mona Latif-Ghattas,

Lula Carballo, Katia Belkhodja, Mélikah Abdelmoumen, Nadine Ltaif, Ouanessa Younsi,

Érica Chamour, Lamia Ben Youssef, Karine Rosso, Steve Galluccio.

Les contributions portant notamment sur les axes thématiques suivants sont particulièrement encouragées:

- les constructions de la québécité, de l’appartenance et de l’altérité;

- les écritures queer, les pratiques du Queer Reading, les représentations du corps, du genre, de la sexualité et du désir;

- les formes d’autofiction, d’autothéorie et de subjectivation ;

- les écritures diasporiques et les reconfigurations de l’appartenance culturelle;

- le multilinguisme dans la société québécoise contemporaine;

- les expressions culturelles autochtones;

Les propositions de contribution, d’une longueur maximale de 500 mots, pourront être rédigées en français ou en anglais. Elles devront être accompagnées d’une notice biographique de 200 mots maximum, précisant notamment l’affiliation institutionnelle, les domaines de recherche et les principales publications de l’auteur·rice. Les propositions sont à envoyer au plus tard le 30 novembre 2026 à Jacopo Romei (jacopo.romei@uni-kassel.de)

et Simon Prahl (prahl@em.uni-frankfurt.de). Le 15 décembre 2026, les auteur·rices seront informé·es de la décision des éditeurs à l’issue du processus d’évaluation.

Nous accueillons également avec intérêt les propositions de comptes rendus d’ouvrages portant sur les littératures, les cultures et les enjeux contemporains de l’espace québécois.

Title : Plural Québec : Queer and Diasporic Writing and Reconfigurations of Belonging

Edited by: Jacopo Romei and Simon Prahl

CfA:

The increasing diversification of French-language literatures in Québec invites us to consider notions of cultural belonging, linguistic identity, and territorial rootedness as dynamic and relational constructions. From this perspective, processes of negotiating identity and alterity, representation and self-representation, as well as the relationships between language, territory, and community, can be understood as structuring concerns of contemporary

Québécois literature. This special issue proposes to examine French-language literature in

Québec as a cultural and aesthetic space in which different forms of québécité, as well as different relationships to language, territory, and community, intersect, particularly in light of the results of the provincial elections held on October 5th. The return to power of the Parti québécois, a sovereigntist political party, as well as the breakthrough of the Parti conservateur du Québec, which entered the National Assembly with 19 seats, testify to a profoundly reconfigured Québec political landscape. Literary and cultural productions emerging from queer, diasporic, and minority communities fully reflect this reconfiguration, placing narratives of belonging, identity norms, and the mechanisms of recognition associated with them into tension. The issue will in particular examine how these cultural productions enact processes of visibility, self-representation, and cultural resemantization, as well as the aesthetic strategies through which belonging and difference are constructed.

QUÉBEC QUEER

Queer writing and cultural production in Québec constitutes a particularly productive space for interrogating the norms that structure representations of the body, gender, sexuality, and subjectivity. Queerness can thus be understood not only as a category of representation, but also as an aesthetic and epistemic practice capable of displacing established identity and social norms. From this perspective, practices of Queer Reading, developed notably by Eve

Kosofsky Sedgwick (1997) and other queer theorists, approach queerness less as an object than as a method of reading: they interrogate the binary and heteronormative structures of the text and make visible the processes through which these structures are reproduced or destabilized. Contributions are therefore invited to examine how these productions negotiate the categories through which Québécois identities are defined, as well as how they participate in processes of recognition and institutionalization that may, in turn, produce new forms of normativity (Niedergang 2023).

Contributions may address representations of the body and desire, practices of autofiction and autotheory, as well as processes of fragmentation, hybridization, and formal and linguistic destabilization in literature, theatre, and film. The works of Gabriel Cholette, Laura-Ève

Lambert, Louis-Daniel Godin, Gabrielle Boulianne-Tremblay, Kama La Mackerel, Antoine

Charbonneau-Demers, Olga Duhamel-Noyer, Daniel Allen Cox, Nicholas Nigueere,

Marie-Claire Blais, Virginia Pésémapeo Bordeleau, Nelly Arcan, and Xavier Dolan offer particularly fertile points of departure in this regard. Finally, attention may be given to the ways in which queer writing and practices of Queer Reading reconfigure representations of québécité, belonging, and community.

DIASPORIC QUÉBEC

Understood as an experience of dispersion and circulation between multiple spaces of belonging, diaspora entails forms of memory, transmission, and identification that are constructed through relationships between the territory of origin, the space of settlement, and cultural and linguistic inheritances. Within the pluricultural space of Québec, marked by a plurality of cultural belongings and identities, these diasporic experiences have, for several decades, given rise to forms of writing and artistic production that contribute to the transformation of Québec’s cultural imaginaries. Whether in the form of literary texts, films, plays, visual works, or performances, these productions foreground experiences of migration, exile, and displacement that interrogate the boundaries of belonging in Québec.

They engage in particular with relationships between territory, its memory, its language, and the transmission of that language, while giving rise to forms of identification that challenge homogeneous conceptions of Québécois identity. Diaspora thus does not constitute a stable category, but rather a space of negotiation between different inheritances and forms of belonging. Multilingual practices, heritage languages, forms of cultural hybridity, and narratives of filiation can become means of questioning the norms that govern self-representation and the recognition of minoritized subjects within Québec society. These issues can also be examined at the intersection of gender, sexuality, racialization, and class.

This section therefore invites reflection on the ways in which diasporic productions challenge

Québec’s cultural, linguistic, and identity boundaries, as well as on the forms of subjectivity and belonging that they bring into being.

Particular attention may also be given to multilingual practices, intergenerational transmission, cultural hybridization, and the power relations that shape these cultural productions. The works of the following writers and artists constitute crucial points of departure for our critical approach: Caroline Dawson, Nicholas Dawson, Abla Farhoud,

Marie-Célie Agnant, Yara El-Ghadban, Maxime Laroche, Kim Thúy, Ying Chen, Stanley

Péan, Dany Laferrière, Émile Ollivier, Mona Latif-Ghattas, Lula Carballo, Katia Belkhodja,

Mélikah Abdelmoumen, Nadine Ltaif, Ouanessa Younsi, Érica Chamour, Lamia Ben Youssef,

Karine Rosso, and Steve Galluccio.

Contributions addressing, in particular, the following thematic areas are especially encouraged:

- Constructions of québécité, belonging, and alterity;

- Queer writing, practices of Queer Reading, representations of the body, gender, sexuality, and desire;

- Forms of autofiction, autotheory, and subjectivation;

- Diasporic writing and reconfigurations of cultural belonging;

- Multilingualism in contemporary Québec society;

- Indigenous cultural expressions.

Proposals for contributions of no more than 500 words may be submitted in French or

English. They should be accompanied by a biographical note of no more than 200 words, specifying, in particular, the author’s institutional affiliation, research areas, and main publications. Proposals should be sent no later than November 30th 2026 to Jacopo Romei

(jacopo.romei@uni-kassel.de) and Simon Prahl (prahl@em.uni-frankfurt.de). Authors will be informed of the editors decision on 15th December 2026, following the evaluation process.

We also welcome proposals for book reviews engaging with the literatures, cultures, and contemporary issues of Québec.

Bibliographie / Bibliography

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Liverpool University Press, 2024, pp. 229–248.

Baillargeon, Mercédès. Le personnel est politique. Médias, esthétique et politique de l’autofiction chez Christine Angot, Chloé Delaume et Nelly Arcan. Purdue University Press,

2019, 206 pp.

Batson, Charles R., and Dennis Provencher. « Introduction: Queer (Again and Again) in

Québec ». Contemporary French Civilization, vol. 43, nos. 3–4, 2018, pp. 321–324.

Batson, Charles R., and Dennis Provencher. « Introduction: Queer (Again) in Québec ».

Québec Studies, no. 61, Spring/Summer 2016, pp. 111–113.

Batson, Charles R., and Dennis Provencher. « Queer Québec ». Special Dossier of Québec

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Romei, Jacopo. « Italo Queer Montreal : Kulturelle Aushandlungen in der diasporischen

Gemeinschaft ». Zibaldone. Zeitschrift für italienische Kultur der Gegenwart, no. 20, automne 2025.

Sedgwick, Eve Kosofsky, editor. Novel Gazing: Queer Readings in Fiction. Duke University

Press, 1997.