Approaches to Teaching the Works of Colette (MLA)

We invite responses and proposals for a volume on Approaches to Teaching the Works of Colette.

This survey is designed to gather information about the methods and materials used by instructors when teaching the works of Colette. The purpose is to develop a new volume on this pivotal author and personality, who traverses genres and centuries, in the MLA series Approaches to Teaching World Literature.

Respondents are invited to provide concrete answers to the questions related to their teaching and are also encouraged to submit a proposal for a contribution to the volume. Proposals and survey responses are due by 31 October 2026, after which the survey will no longer be available.

If you would like to propose an original essay for this volume, please submit the following items:

an abstract of no more than 300 words in which you describe your approach or topic and explain its usefulness for both students and instructors. The focus of your essay should be pedagogical, and the abstract should be as specific as possible.

an abstract of no more than 300 words in which you describe your approach or topic and explain its usefulness for both students and instructors. The focus of your essay should be pedagogical, and the abstract should be as specific as possible. a short CV

If you plan to quote from student writing in your essay, you must obtain written permission from the student. Proposed essays should not be previously published. Abstracts and CVs should be sent to the volume editors by 31 October 2026. Please send submissions as a Word file, comments, or queries to E. Nicole Meyer (enmeyer@nmsu.edu) and Kathleen Antonioli (kantonioli@ksu.edu). Send any supplemental materials (e.g., course descriptions, course plans, syllabi, assignments, bibliographies, or other relevant documents) as separate PDF attachments.

E. Nicole Meyer, Ph.D.

Head, Languages and Linguistics

Professor of French

Chevalier dans l'Ordre des palmes académiques

New Mexico State University

Enmeyer@nmsu.edu



Kathleen Antonioli, Ph.D.

Associate Professor of French

Kansas State University

kantonioli@ksu.edu