Espaces interdits, espaces sacrés (Boulogne-sur-Mer)

Appel à communications – journées d’étude Espaces interdits

Journée 2 : Espaces interdits, espaces sacrés

Vendredi 18 juin 2027, Boulogne-sur-Mer (ULCO, UR 4030 HLLI)

Organisation : Julie Gay, Catherine Haman et Patrycja Renard

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L’Université du Littoral Côte d’Opale se propose d’organiser une journée d’études consacrée aux espaces sacrés, deuxième volet du cycle dédié aux espaces interdits dans les œuvres narratives et cinématographiques francophones et anglophones des XIXe, XXe et XXIe siècles. Elle aura lieu le vendredi 18 juin 2027 à Boulogne-sur-Mer.

Émile Durkheim, dans Les Formes élémentaires de la vie religieuse, oppose deux catégories fondamentales : le sacré – ce qui est mis à part, protégé, entouré d’interdits, de rites ou de prescriptions – et le profane – ce qui appartient à la vie ordinaire, quotidienne, utilitaire. Symboliquement, un espace sacré est un endroit où le ciel et la terre se rencontrent, un espace liminal entre immanence et transcendance. Le sacré et la géographie ne peuvent donc qu’être intimement liés et ont donné lieu à de nombreuses réflexions dans le cadre du développement de la géocritique et de la géographie littéraire contemporaines (voir les travaux de Bertrand Westphal et de Michel Collot).

Un espace sacré peut être un lieu naturel (montagne sacrée, rivière sacrée), un bâtiment ou un ensemble de bâtiments (une église, un temple, une synagogue, une mosquée…) ou un territoire (un cimetière). Comme pour toute représentation de l’espace, ces lieux dans la fiction peuvent avoir un modèle, reproduit plus ou moins fidèlement, dans l’espace référentiel, ou appartenir uniquement à l’univers diégétique. Pour ne donner que quelques exemples du premier cas de figure, nous citerons Notre-Dame de Paris, l’abbaye de Westminster et la cathédrale de Canterbury, dont on connaît la fortune en littérature.

Même si le sacré est historiquement rattaché au religieux, il ne l’est plus nécessairement. On observe en effet une sacralisation croissante de lieux qui ne sont pas en lien avec le divin au sens strict. La modernité, ainsi que la littérature moderne et contemporaine, ont tendance à séculariser le sacré : des espaces qui ne relèvent ni d’une institution ni d’une croyance religieuse peuvent être investis d’une forme d’intangibilité, de vénération ou d’interdit. De nombreux penseurs des XXe et XXIe siècles ont repensé la notion d’espace sacré en ce sens (on pense par exemple à Georges Bataille, Roger Caillois ou Maurice Blanchot). D’autres, comme René Girard, étudient l’espace sacré sous l’angle de la violence fondamentale du sacrifice, et non plus seulement comme un lieu de paix et de recueillement.

Certains lieux se sacralisent en raison de leur résonance et de leur signifiance, de leur association avec la mémoire et l’identité d’un groupe ou de la reconfiguration des valeurs spirituelles qu’ils manifestent. Cette extension de la notion de sacré conduit à s’interroger sur les nouveaux espaces soustraits à l’usage ordinaire : lieux de mémoire, espaces intimes, jardins, paysages investis d’une valeur particulière, territoires patrimoniaux ou encore lieux marqués par une histoire collective. Comment penser et analyser cette structure spatiale lorsque le sacré se détache progressivement d’une référence faisant autorité pour tous ? Quels nouveaux espaces la littérature moderne et contemporaine soustrait-elle à l’usage ordinaire, et quels interdits – mémoriels, affectifs, moraux, politiques, esthétiques ou écologiques – viennent désormais les protéger ?

L’espace sacré est donc un espace dont les formes et les significations sont variables, mais dont la qualification produit une limite liée à une définition donnée de ce lieu par un groupe social ; l’interdit est l’une des formes normatives ou symboliques que prend cette limite. Le sacré est ainsi un mode de qualification de l’espace ; l’interdit est l’un des dispositifs qui instituent, matérialisent et protègent cette qualification.

Le terme latin sacer, dont on retrouve la double valence dans le haram arabe, renvoie à la fois au sacré et à l’interdit, à l’inviolable. Les deux vocables soulignent ainsi nettement le lien étroit entre sacralité et interdiction. L’interdit peut ne toucher que certaines catégories de personnes. Ainsi, dans son célèbre essai-conférence « Des espaces autres », Michel Foucault évoque-t-il par exemple les hétérotopies de crise, qui constituent précisément « des lieux privilégiés, ou sacrés, ou interdits, réservés aux individus qui se trouvent, par rapport à la société, et au milieu humain à l’intérieur duquel ils vivent, en état de crise. Les adolescents, les femmes à l’époque des règles, les femmes en couches, les vieillards, etc. » L’interdiction peut aussi être globale : nul ne peut pénétrer le lieu saint. Mais, souvent, l’interdit spatial est aussi une question de pouvoir. Un espace sacré est rarement accessible à tout le monde de la même manière. Il peut y avoir inégalité de traitement entre des initiés et des profanes, des hommes et des femmes, des vivants et des morts, des adultes et des enfants, des étrangers et des membres de la communauté, des autorités et des sujets.

La question devient donc : qui a le droit de franchir le seuil ? Et surtout : qui a le pouvoir de déclarer qu’un espace est sacré ou interdit ? Ce questionnement rejoint notamment ceux posés par les littératures coloniales et postcoloniales, par l’édification des frontières, par les lieux patrimoniaux ou les espaces politiques. Les lieux sacrés, qu’ils relèvent d’une dimension religieuse ou profane, sont aussi des outils de quête, de conflit et de lutte.

La littérature offre de nombreux exemples des tensions qui se nouent autour de ce type d’espace. Notre-Dame de Paris est, dans l’œuvre de Hugo, à la fois une figuration architecturale et une matérialisation spatiale des tensions morales, spirituelles et sociales du roman. De nombreux espaces sacralisés exercent ainsi dans les romans cette fonction de moteur dans l’économie narrative et figurent le conflit éthique et/ou une structure identitaire et mémorielle en devenir : pensons ainsi au Paradou dans La Faute de l’abbé Mouret d’Emile Zola, à la maison du 124 Bluestone Road dans Beloved de Toni Morrison, à la forêt de Heart of Darkness de Joseph Conrad ou au désert dans l’œuvre de J. M. G. Le Clézio. Le lecteur de roman est également souvent confronté à un conflit entre différentes lectures d’un même espace, qui peut être perçu comme sacré par un groupe et comme profane, voire maudit par un autre.

Nous nous interrogerons sur la fonction narrative et symbolique de ces espaces et ces limites dans les œuvres narratives et cinématographiques francophones et anglophones des XIXe, XXe et XXIe siècles. La question du seuil, du respect de l’interdit et des codes qui s’y rattachent, mais aussi du franchissement et de la transgression, sera donc au centre de nos interrogations. Car si l’espace sacré est un espace dont une frontière institue la différence avec l’espace ordinaire, cette frontière est constamment éprouvée par les possibilités d’entrée, de sortie, de franchissement, de profanation ou de transgression, mais aussi de redéfinition. Les déplacements, les quêtes, les mobilités et les immobilités des personnages, leur respect ou leur défi des limites, leur réécriture des paysages et leur création de nouveaux espaces sacrés sont autant de façons de repenser la géographie et la définition du sacré.

Quelques orientations possibles :

Délimiter, séparer, sacraliser : les frontières de l’espace sacré

Comment l’espace devient-il sacré ou sacralisé ? Comment le langage littéraire travaille-t-il à le définir, l’exprimer ?

Quels signes permettent au personnage de comprendre qu’il franchit une limite ?

La clôture, le seuil, la porte, le mur, la grille : quels sont les marqueurs spatiaux du sacré et de l’interdit ?

La frontière entre espace sacré et espace profane est-elle aussi stable qu’il n’y paraît ?

Entrer, sortir, transgresser : la dynamique de l’espace sacré interdit

Pourquoi le personnage veut-il pénétrer dans cet espace ?

Que produit narrativement l’interdit ?

Quels désirs — de savoir, de voir, de posséder, de comprendre — suscite-t-il ?

Que se passe-t-il lorsque la limite est franchie ? La transgression détruit-elle la sacralité ou la révèle-t-elle ? La profanation constitue-t-elle une rupture, ou peut-elle paradoxalement réaffirmer le caractère sacré du lieu ?

Le personnage qui franchit le seuil est-il transformé ?

Le lecteur est-il placé dans une position analogue à celle du transgresseur, dans le désir de pénétrer l’espace interdit ?

Du sacré religieux aux espaces sacralisés : mutations de la sacralité

Que devient l’interdit lorsque l’espace cesse d’être sacré au sens religieux ?

Qu’est-ce qui vient remplacer la divinité comme principe de sacralisation ?

La mémoire peut-elle produire de l’inviolable ?

Pouvoir, contrôle et conflits autour des espaces sacrés

Qui a le droit d’entrer ? Qui doit rester dehors ?

Qui définit l’interdit et qui est autorisé à le faire respecter ?

Comment la représentation des lieux sacrés signale-t-elle le contrôle exercé sur la population, les visiteurs ou les corps ?

L’espace sacré est-il un espace de protection ou un instrument d’exclusion ?

Le paradoxe du sacré : apaisement, violence et dissension

Un même lieu peut-il être sacré pour les uns et profane, voire hostile, pour les autres ?

Que se passe-t-il lorsque deux sacralités concurrentes s’affrontent ?

La littérature représente-t-elle le sacré comme un lieu de réconciliation ou comme un lieu où les conflits de valeurs deviennent particulièrement visibles ?

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La journée d’études se tiendra à Boulogne-sur-Mer le vendredi 18 juin 2027. Les propositions de communications en français ou en anglais, d’environ 300 mots et accompagnées d’une courte bio-bibliographie, sont à envoyer avant le 15 janvier 2027 aux trois adresses suivantes :

julie.gay@univ-littoral.fr

catherine.haman@univ-littoral.fr

patrycja.renard@wanadoo.fr.

Comité scientifique :

Riccardo Barontini, Université de Pau et des pays de l’Adour

François Berquin, Université du Littoral Côte d’Opale

Elisa Bricco, Université de Gênes

Patrycja Kurjatto-Renard, Université du Littoral Côte d’Opale

Julie Gay, Université du Littoral Côte d’Opale

Florence Godeau, Université Jean Moulin-Lyon 3

Catherine Haman, Université du Littoral Côte d’Opale

Bénédicte Meillon, Université d’Angers

Gérald Préher, Université d’Artois

Evelyne Thoizet, Université d’Artois

Marie-Agathe Tilliette, Université du Littoral Côte d’Opale

Bibliographie

BATAILLE, Georges, L’Expérience intérieure [1955], Paris, Gallimard, « TEL », 1980.

BLANCHOT, Maurice. L’Espace littéraire [1955], Paris, Gallimard, « Folio essais », 1988.

CAILLOIS, Roger. L’Homme et le sacré [1950], Paris, Gallimard, « Folio essais », 1990.

CHIDESTER, David et Edward T. LINENTHAL (dir.). American Sacred Space, Bloomington : Indiana University Press, 1995.

CERQUIGLINI, Blanche (ed.), Notre-Dame des écrivains, raconter et rêver la cathédrale du Moyen Âge à nos jours, Gallimard, « Folio Classique », 2020.

CARMICHAEL, David L., Jane HUBERT, Brian REEVES, Audhild SCHANCHE (dir.). Sacred Sites, Sacred Places, London : Routledge, 1994

COLLOT, Michel, Pour une Géographie littéraire, Paris, Corti, 2014.

DURKHEIM, Emile, Les Formes élémentaires de la vie religieuse [1912], Paris, PUF, « Quadrige », 2013.

ELIADE, Mircea, Le Sacré et le profane, Gallimard (Folio), Paris, 1965.

—, Initiation, Rites, Sociétés secrètes : Naissances mystiques. Essai sur quelques types d’initiation [1959], Paris, Gallimard, 2004 .

FOUCAULT, Michel, « Des espaces autres », Dits et Ecrits 1954-1988, IV (1980-1988), Éd. par Daniel Defert et François Ewald, Paris, Gallimard, 1994, p. 752-762.

FRYE, Northrop, The Secular Scripture: A Study of the Structure of Romance, Cambridge, Harvard University Press, 1976.

GIRARD, René, La Violence et le sacré, Paris, Grasset, 1972.

MICHAEL, Lisa, Brendan MURTAGH, Linda PRICE, « Where Conflict and Peace Take Place: Memorialization, Sacralization and Post-Conflict Space », dans Spatializing Peace and Conflict, Basingstoke, Palgrave Macmillan, 2016.

MORRIS, Colin, The Sepulchre of Christ and the Medieval West: From the Beginning to 1600, Oxford, Oxford University Press, 2005

SANVEE, Mathieu René, « Espace sacré, espace qualifié : la réalité absolue », dans Littérature et espaces, Limoges, PULIM, 2003, p. 139-147

SCOTT, Jamie S. et Paul SIMPSON-HOUSLEY, Mapping the Sacred: Religion, Geography and Postcolonial Literatures, Amsterdam et New York, Rodopi, 2001.

—, Sacred Places and Profane Spaces: Essays in the Geographics of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, New York, Greenwood place, 1991.

TURNER, Grace, Honoring Ancestors in Sacred Space: The Archaeology of an Eighteenth-Century African-Bahamian Cemetery, Gainesville, University Press of Florida, 2017.

TURNER, Victor, The Ritual Process, Chicago, Aldine, 1969.

WESTPHAL, Bertrand, La Géocritique : Réel, Fiction, Espace, Paris, Les Éditions de Minuit, 2007.

WIEVIORKA, Annette, Auschwitz, la mémoire d’un lieu, Paris, Hachette, « Littératures », 2005.

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Call for Papers – Study Days Forbidden Spaces

Day 2: Forbidden Spaces, Sacred Spaces

18 June 2027, Boulogne-sur-Mer (ULCO, UR 4030 HLLI)

Organising Committee: Julie Gay, Catherine Haman and Patrycja Renard

The Université du Littoral Côte d’Opale is organizing a study day devoted to sacred spaces, which is the second part of the cycle of conferences discussing forbidden spaces in French and Anglophone literature and film from the 19th to the 21st century. It will take place on June 18, 2027, in Boulogne-sur-Mer.

In The Elementary Forms of Religious Life, Émile Durkheim distinguishes between two fundamental categories: the sacred, which refers to what is set apart and protected by taboo, rites, or prescriptions, and the profane, which has to do with ordinary, everyday life. Symbolically, a sacred space is a place where heaven and earth meet, a liminal space of encounter between immanence and transcendence. Consequently, the sacred is intimately linked to geography, a connection which has garnered much critical attention in line with the development of geocriticism and literary geography in the past few decades (see Bertrand Westphal and Michel Collot).

A sacred space can be a natural place (a sacred mountain or river), a building or a group of buildings (a church, a temple, a synagogue, a mosque…) or a territory (such as a cemetery). As in any representation of space, such fictional places may draw on a model from the referential world and strive to reproduce it more or less faithfully, or they can be completely imaginary creations. A few notable instances of the first case are for example Notre-Dame de Paris, Westminster Abbey, and Canterbury Cathedral, which feature in many literary works.

Even though the sacred has historically been linked to the religious, it is no longer necessarily so. There is indeed an increasing sacralization of places that are not strictly speaking connected to the divine. Modernity, as well as modern and contemporary literature, have tended to secularize the sacred: spaces that are not associated with a religious institution or belief may still be endowed with a form of untouchability, veneration, or prohibition. Many thinkers of the 20th and 21st centuries have thus redefined the notion of sacred space in this line (Georges Bataille, Roger Caillois, or Maurice Blanchot, among others). Others, like René Girard, study sacred spaces from the perspective of the fundamental violence of sacrifice, and no longer merely as places of peace and reflection.

Some places become sacred because of their significance, because of their association with the memory and identity of a group, or because of the reconfiguration of the spiritual values underpinning them. This broadening of what the sacred encompasses leads us to turn our attention to the spaces that have been set apart and endowed with new meaning: memorial sites, intimate spaces, gardens, landscapes endowed with particular value, heritage territories, or even places marked by a collective history. How can the sacred as a spatial structure be analyzed if its boundaries become increasingly blurry? What new spaces does modern and contemporary literature remove from ordinary use, and what prohibitions, be they memorial, emotional, moral, political, aesthetic, or ecological, now serve to protect them?

The forms and meanings of the sacred space may therefore differ, but as soon as a social group inscribes it as such, its boundaries become clearly delineated; the taboo is one of the normative or symbolic forms that such boundaries may assume. Therefore, the sacred is a mode of delineating space; the taboo is one of the devices that establish, materialize, and protect this delineation.

The Latin term sacer, the dual meaning of which is also present in the Arabic haram, refers both to the sacred and the forbidden, the inviolable. The two terms clearly emphasize the close connection between sacredness and prohibition. Sometimes, the prohibition is limited to certain categories of people. For instance, in his famous essay « Of Other Spaces » Michel Foucault evokes « crisis heterotopias », which are defined as « privileged or sacred or forbidden places, reserved for individuals who are, in relation to society and to the human environment in which they live, in a state of crisis: adolescents, menstruating women, pregnant women, the elderly, etc. » The prohibition can also be general: no one is allowed into the sacred place. However, spatial prohibition is also a matter of power. A sacred space is rarely accessible to everyone in the same way. There may be unequal treatment between initiates and outsiders, men and women, the living and the dead, adults and children, strangers and members of the community, authorities and subjects.

Thus, the question is: who has the right to cross the threshold? More importantly, who has the power to declare that a space is sacred or forbidden? These questions are particularly relevant within the framework of colonial and postcolonial literatures, but also when looking into the way borders, heritage sites or political spaces are established. Sacred places, whether they belong to the religious or the secular sphere, are indeed often the nodal points of conquests, conflicts, and struggles.

Literature offers many examples of the tensions that arise around this type of space. In Hugo’s work, Notre-Dame de Paris is both an architectural representation and a spatial materialization of the novel’s moral, spiritual, and social tensions. Many sacralized spaces also drive the narrative economy and thematize ethical conflicts and/or identity crises within a process of bildung or initiation: think of the Paradou in Émile Zola’s La Faute de l’abbé Mouret, the house at 124 Bluestone Road in Toni Morrison’s Beloved, the forest in Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness, or the desert in the work of J. M. G. Le Clézio. The reader is also often confronted with a conflict between different interpretations of the same space, which may be perceived as sacred by one group and as profane, even cursed, by another.

This conference shall look into the narrative and symbolic function of these spaces and these boundaries within French and Anglophone literature and film from the 19th to the 21st century. We will examine in particular the question of the threshold, of compliance with prohibition and with the codes associated with it, but also the issues of crossing and transgression. For if the sacred space is a space whose boundary marks it as distinct from ordinary space, this boundary is constantly being tested by the possibilities of entry, exit, crossing, desecration or transgression, and finally, redefinition. The movements, quests, mobilities and immobilities of the characters, their respect for or defiance of boundaries, their rewriting landscapes, and their creation of new sacred spaces are all ways of rethinking the geography and definition of the sacred.

Possible topics:

We invite proposals that address, but are not limited to, the following issues and topics and how they relate to the concept of sacred spaces:

Limiting, severing, sacralising: the boundaries of sacred spaces

What makes space sacred? How does literary language strive to define and express it?

What signs enable a character to understand that he / she is crossing a boundary?

Fences, thresholds, doors, walls, railings: what are the spatial markers of the sacred and the forbidden?

Is the border between sacred and profane spaces as stable as it seems?

Entering, leaving, trespassing: the dynamics of forbidden sacred space

Why does the character want to enter the sacred space?

What is the impact of prohibition on the narrative?

What desires does the taboo arouse: the wish to understand? To see? To know? To own?

What happens when the line is crossed? Does this violation destroy the sacred nature of the place, or does it do the opposite? Is the profanation a disruption, or rather a reaffirmation of the sacred nature of the site?

Is the trespassing character transformed?

Is the reader constructed as a trespasser who wishes to enter the forbidden space?

Mutations of the sacred: from religious to sacralised spaces

What happens to the prohibition when a space ceases to be sacred in the religious sense?

What becomes the new sacred, in lieu of the divine?

Can memory be the source of inviolability?

Power, control and conflict around sacred spaces

Who can enter? Who has to stay outside?

Who defines what is forbidden? Who has the right to punish trespassers?

What is the connection between the representation of sacred spaces and the control over the population, visitors or bodies?

Is the sacred space a safe space, or is it a tool of exclusion?

The paradox of the sacred: appeasement, violence and dissent

Can the same site be sacred for some and profane, or even hostile, for others?

What happens when two models of the sacred compete?

Is the sacred represented as a place of reconciliation or as a site which enhances conflicts of values?

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Proposals – including a 300-word summary in English or in French and a short biographical note – should be sent, by 15 January 2027, to:

julie.gay@univ-littoral.fr

catherine.haman@univ-littoral.fr

patrycja.renard@wanadoo.fr.