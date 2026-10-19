Elisa Cazzato, Italian art, spectacle and politics at the Paris Opéra

New from Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment:

Italian art, spectacle and politics at the Paris Opéra

Elisa Cazzato

Ignazio Degotti (1758-1824) was one of the most influential scenographers working in Paris during the Revolution and Empire. Drawing on extensive archival research in Italy and France, this book reconstructs Degotti’s career and situates his activity within the broader transformation of theatrical culture in the long eighteenth century.

The first full-length study of Ignazio Degotti (1758-1824), the chief scenographer of the Paris Opéra during the French Revolution and the Napoleonic Empire.

Shows how stage design shaped the visual language of theatrical spectacle and contributed to the politics of representation in revolutionary and imperial Paris.

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Table of Contents:

Preface

Opening the curtain: an introduction

Scenography as visual dramaturgy

The challenge of ephemerality

An interdisciplinary approach

Outline of the chapters

Chapter 1: Sceneography in the age of the Enlightenment

Setting the scene: scenography as an evolution of prospettiva, a Renaissance legacy

Seventeenth-century Italian paths: machinery and perspective as illusion

Diverging tastes: resisting change on seventeenth-century French stages

Key terms: Scénographie and Décoration, a lexical and Encyclopedic shift

Reform under the Enlightenment: the tableau as a spatial and emotional configuration of the stage



Chapter 2: Ignazio Degotti (1758-1824): the Italian milieu

The Degotti family in Turin: origins and background

Models of ambitions: the Galliari family

Knowledge of the Classics and Roman encounters

The establishment of a staging identity

Mapping the last Italian journey: Naples



Chapter 3: An Italian artist in Paris: works under the Revolution (1790-1797)

The power of hometown networks in a French environment

The experimental enterprise of the Théâtre de Monsieur: a Franco-Italian repertoire

A controversial example of pastiche: Le Retour aux isles des amis, ou le capitaine Cook (1790)

Lodoïska (1791): fire, scenography and Revolutionary resonance

Visual challenges and changing aesthetics: Eliza (1792) and Médée (1797)

Degotti at the Théâtre de la République: the exotic décor of Abufar ou la Famille Arabe (1795)



Chapter 4: Power and Spectacle at the Théâtre de l’Opéra. The Napoleonic years (1795-1810)

From monarchy to empire: the Opéra’s institutional shifts and theatrical infrastructure

A missed opportunity for a functional atelier de peinture (1795)

Scenographic tableau in the making

Between image and order: Degotti and the politics of theatrical production

Staging the myth of Rome: Le Triomphe de Trajan (1807)

Napoleon’s self-promotion: La Mort d’Adam (1809)

The tortuous path to marketing imperialism: Fernand Cortez (1809)



Chapter 5: Networks of the Napoleonic period

Domestic stages: collective ventures in private scenography

Standing together: Degotti and David

Intimate networks: Degotti, Louise-Gabrielle Greuze, and the private legacy



Chapter 6: Afterlives of a scenographer: restoration, transmission, and loss (1814-1825)

Familiar faces, familiar problems: Degotti’s continued battles at the Opéra

Exeunt Degotti: the final years

Transmitting light: Degotti’s influence on Daugerre

A quiet dispersal of an artist’s life: a brother’s role



Closing the curtain: a conclusion



Appendices



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About the editor

Based at the University of Naples Federico II, Elisa Cazzato holds a PhD in Art History from the University of Sydney. Her research encompasses scenography, ephemeral art, spectacle, and artistic networks in the long eighteenth century. A former Marie Skłodowska-Curie Fellow, she collaborated with New York University and Sorbonne Université.

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The Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment series, previously known as SVEC (Studies on Voltaire and the Eighteenth Century), has published over 500 peer-reviewed scholarly volumes since 1955 as part of the Voltaire Foundation at the University of Oxford. International in focus, Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment volumes cover wide-ranging aspects of the eighteenth century and the Enlightenment, from gender studies to political theory, and from economics to visual arts and music, and are published in English or French.



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Best wishes,

Alice Tradewell

On behalf of Liverpool University Press

alice.tradewell@liverpool.ac.uk