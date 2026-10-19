Claire Grossman, Juliana Spahr, Stephanie Young, Crowd Control. The Racial Ordering of Literary Reward

From the race riots of 1919 to the Black Lives Matter movement, anxieties about Black uprising have influenced literary funding and prestige in the United States. Across many decades, grants and prizes have shaped the broader ecosystem of US literature, working in tandem to reroute Black militancy and define literary excellence as white. Even as the field diversified in the twenty-first century, prestige institutions raised barriers to entry and imposed new constraints on writers of color.

Crowd Control tells the story of how efforts to contain Black resistance led to the invention of American literary excellence. It brings together archival research and comprehensive data on literary prize demographics with readings of works by Claude McKay, Langston Hughes, William Styron, Claudia Rankine, and others to offer a material account of how US literature has imagined—and managed—protest. Because literature was thought to mollify, redirect, or cast public doubt on militant resistance, moments of mass protest consistently have been followed by targeted support for Black writers. Tracing the evolution of the institutions that reward writers across more than a century, this book unveils the hidden connection between literary funding and social control.

Contents

Introduction. Literature as Riot Abatement

1. Funding Against Black Militancy: Claude McKay’s “If We Must Die” and the Riot Report

2. Inventing White Excellence: The Southern Agrarians and the Literary Prize

3. Prizing Protest: Black Lives Matter, Citizen, and The White Card

Conclusion. Impossible Autonomy: Judy Grahn and Pat Parker Against the World

Acknowledgments

Appendix: A Final Note on Literary Prizes

Notes

Bibliography

Index

—

Traduction :

Des émeutes raciales de 1919 au mouvement Black Lives Matter, la crainte d'un soulèvement noir a pesé sur le financement et le prestige littéraires aux États-Unis. Pendant des décennies, bourses et prix ont façonné l'écosystème de la littérature américaine, œuvrant de concert pour détourner le militantisme noir et définir l'excellence littéraire comme blanche. Alors même que le champ se diversifiait au XXIe siècle, les institutions de prestige ont dressé des barrières à l'entrée et imposé de nouvelles contraintes aux écrivains de couleur.

Crowd Control raconte comment les efforts pour contenir la résistance noire ont conduit à l'invention de l'excellence littéraire américaine. Le livre réunit des recherches d'archives, des données exhaustives sur la démographie des prix littéraires et des lectures d'œuvres de Claude McKay, Langston Hughes, William Styron, Claudia Rankine et d'autres. Il propose ainsi un récit matériel de la manière dont la littérature américaine a imaginé – et géré – la protestation. Comme on pensait que la littérature pouvait apaiser la résistance militante, la détourner ou jeter publiquement le doute sur elle, les moments de protestation de masse ont constamment été suivis d'un soutien ciblé aux écrivains noirs. En retraçant sur plus d'un siècle l'évolution des institutions qui récompensent les écrivains, ce livre dévoile le lien caché entre financement littéraire et contrôle social.

Table des matières

Introduction. La littérature comme apaisement des émeutes

1. Financer contre le militantisme noir : « If We Must Die » de Claude McKay et le rapport sur les émeutes

2. Inventer l'excellence blanche : les Southern Agrarians et le prix littéraire

3. Primer la protestation : Black Lives Matter, Citizen et The White Card

Conclusion. Une autonomie impossible : Judy Grahn et Pat Parker contre le monde

Remerciements

Annexe : une dernière note sur les prix littéraires

Notes

Bibliographie

Index

Voir sur le site de l'éditeur… : cup.columbia.edu