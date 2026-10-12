Valentina Gosetti, Poetry in the Provinces. Reclaiming Provincialism in Nineteenth-Century France

Poetry in the Provinces recovers neglected voices of prominent provincial poets, swept aside by the powerful centralizing forces that shaped nineteenth-century French culture. Backed by extensive archival research, this book shows how, despite being largely overlooked in French literary histories, these writers and their circles were often significant nodes in wider transprovincial and transnational networks of literary exchange. Poetry in the Provinces not only revalues these voices but also examines the reasons for their exclusion and its consequences for our understanding of nineteenth-century French culture.

Through case studies from different areas of France, Valentina Gosetti shows how provincialism could emerge not as a limitation but as a source of pride, a reason for mutual support and solidarity, and an empowering way to resist Parisian cultural hegemony. The writing of these poets, whether in French or in their local language, challenges a monolithic, monolingual, Paris-centred notion of French literature and cultural identity, and undermines the very distinction between central and peripheral cultures.

By reclaiming provincialism as an added value, this book illuminates overlooked viewpoints, questions the mechanisms that determine what counts as “great” literature, disputes hierarchies of taste, and expands our understanding of French literary history. By remapping the contribution of provincial poets – including women and worker-poets – within French and European poetic history, Poetry in the Provinces offers a richer, more diverse understanding of nineteenth-century literary culture and highlights how these poets helped shape a more multilingual, often less elitist, and more deliberately provincialised idea of “Frenchness”.



Table of Contents

Acknowledgements

Introduction: Poetry in the Provinces: Reclaiming Provincialism in Nineteenth-Century France

Chapter 1: Remapping Literary France: Provincializing French Poetic History via Poetry Anthologies

Chapter 2: Décentralisation: Provincial Cultural Awakening and the Académie Provinciale of Lyon

Chapter 3: Fédéralisme: Progressive Patriotism in Patois with the Félibres Rouges

Chapter 4: Transprovincial Networks and Transnational Contact Zones Across the Alps

A Conclusion Towards a New Beginning: The Provinces of Poetry Empowered. For a more Inclusive Nineteenth Century

Bibliography