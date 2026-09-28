Caliban, n° 76 | 2026 : "Instability: Languages and Representations in the English-Speaking world"

Comportant des contributions dans les domaines de la littérature d’époques et de genres variés, de la traductologie, de la linguistique, ce numéro de Caliban examine les différentes modalités d’expression et manifestations des figures de l’instabilité dans les champs concernés, entre errances, bouleversements, passages et réinventions. Il entend contribuer à une cartographie et à une redéfinition des valeurs d’une instabilité parfois connotée de manière négative pour en faire surgir les dynamiques exploratoires et la valeur ajoutée, envisagées sous des angles divers. Featuring contributions in the areas of literature, translation studies, and linguistics, this issue of Caliban examines the various expressions and manifestations of instability within these fields, ranging from wanderings and upheavals to thresholds and reinventions. It aims to contribute to a mapping and redefining of the values associated with instability—a concept sometimes viewed in a negative light—in order to investigate its exploratory dynamics and far-reaching import, considered from multiple standpoints.

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Sommaire

Blandine Pennec, Nathalie Vincent-Arnaud, « Introduction : Poser l’instable »

Lynn S. Meskill, « Fretting Over Fortune: Anxiety in Shakespeare »

Jacqueline Fromonot, « “Ponto’s library mostly consists of …:” The power of anticlimax, or effective stylistics of affective instabilities in W.M. Thackeray’s works (1811-1863). A Spinozist approach »

Manuel Ferré, « Au bord de la chute : figures de l’instabilité dans A Laodicean de Thomas Hardy »

Stéphanie Béligon, « “I had known girls like that around New York:” comparison and (unstable) identities in Vera Caspary’s Laura »

Maxime Petit, « “Unstable little loops”: Time, Bodies, and the Memory of Criminalisation in Alan Hollinghurst’s The Swimming-Pool Library »

Aurore Montheil, « Satire obscène et déstabilisations politiques dans The Ministry of Utmost Happiness d’Arundhati Roy (2017) »

Morgane Augris, « Au (re)commencement écologique était l’instabilité du verbe : « The Extrication » de Brian Evenson »

Clara Joubert, « Archives, censure et instabilité textuelle : comment traduire un texte dédoublé ? L’exemple du poème « Arraignment » de Robin Morgan (1972), accompagné d’une proposition de traduction »

Bénédicte Guillaume, Laure Cataldo, « Des énoncés instables sur les plans syntaxique, sémantique ou énonciatif : de l’ambiguïté à l’hybridité »

Monique De Mattia-Viviès, « De l’instabilité du signe linguistique. Vers une linguistique clinique »

Off-Topic Articles

Andrew Johnston, « Introduction: “One can be certain only of the Mystery itself to which alone we can entrust the mystery of ourselves” (Raine, Kathleen, India Seen Afar, 23) »

Claire Garnier-Tardieu, « Love on Trial in Kathleen Raine’s Poetry »

Claire Hélie, « “London Dawn” and other London poems »

Reviews

Juliann Verdol, « Atrocity and Early Modern Drama. Sarah E. Johnson, Georgina Lucas eds. London: Bloomsbury Publishing, 2025, 294 p. »

Valentine Lacoste, Antoine Perret, « E. M. Forster’s Material Humanism: Queer Matters. Nour Dakkak. New York: Routledge, 2024, 168 p. »

Alexis Pichard, « Ondes de choc, histoire médiatique et politique de la radio conservatrice aux États-Unis. Sébastien Mort. Bruxelles : Éditions de l’Université de Bruxelles, 2024, 350 p. »

Ann C. Hall, « Postmodernism in Arthur Miller’s Long Late Period. Ciarán Leinster. Leiden/Boston: Brill, 2025, 196 p. »

Xavier Cervantes, « Tristram Shandy, l’écriture joyeuse : Laurence Sterne et les jeux du roman. Camille Adnot et Vanessa Alayrac-Fielding (dir.). Paris : Rue d’Ulm-Presses de l’ENS / PSL, 2026, 121 p. »

Isabelle Keller-Privat, « W. H. Auden, pertes et repères dans la Cité. Aurélien Saby. Rennes : Presses universitaires de Rennes, 2025, 475 p. »