Assistant Professor in French and Francophone Studies (Austin)

The Department of European and Eurasian Studies at The University of Texas at Austin invites applications for a tenure-track Assistant Professor of French and Francophone Studies to begin Fall 2027.

We seek an interdisciplinary scholar working at the intersection of language and culture from transnational perspectives (specialization open).

Duties include teaching at the undergraduate and graduate levels, developing courses for the department, service at the departmental, college, and university levels, and collaboration with colleagues and students from allied programs on campus. The successful candidate must also be willing and able to teach in the university's core curriculum.

Qualifications

Applicants must have completed all requirements for the Ph.D. by the time of appointment or expect to obtain the Ph.D within a year of joining the faculty as Instructor. Native-or-near native fluency in French and English required. Experience in course development, student mentoring, and collaborative projects is required.

Preferred qualifications include proficiency in additional research languages as well as a strong track record of teaching excellence and scholarly accomplishments (articles, monographs) beyond the dissertation.

Scholarly agendas focused on historical and contemporary issues in the Francophone world (Africa, North America, Europe, Pacific, Caribbean) and on varities of French in these cultural and linguistic contact zones are preferred, with preferred subfields including visual arts, anthropology, intellectual and political history, linguistics, philosophy, translation studies, Digital Humanities, as well as other approaches to text, performance, and material cultures.

Application Instructions

Please upload a detailed letter of interest, CV, names and contact information for three recommenders, teaching portfolio (including at least three sets of teaching evaluations), and a writing sample (scholarly article or dissertation chapter). Additional materials may be requested after the initial review of applications.

Please apply via this link: https://faculty.utexas.edu/career/193080

Applications must be received no later than November 2, 2026.

Salary is competitive and commensurate with experience and qualifications. Position funding is subject to budget availability.

For further information, please contact: David Birdsong, Search Committee Chair, at birdsong@austin.utexas.edu.