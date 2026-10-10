Kathrin Yacavone, Intermedial Authorship. Photography, Portraiture and Nineteenth-Century Literary Celebrity

This book traces the nineteenth-century origins and rapid spread of the photographic author portrait. Innovatively exploring the combined socio-cultural, media- and photo-historical, and literary critical dynamics that shaped the trans- and intermedial production, uses, and reception of author portraits as exemplars of modern celebrity, it provides new perspectives on authorship as fundamentally shaped by photography. Based on extensive archival research, the book shows how photographic portraits of French authors were not mere visual appendages to their published works but significantly impacted on the (self-) presentation and reception of writers as cultural celebrities, through the unique affordances of the new medium.

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Contents

Acknowledgements

Note on Translations

List of Figures



Introduction. Portraits of the Writer Across Media

Chapter One. Photography, the Biographical Turn, and Literary Celebrity Culture

Chapter Two. Celebrity and Fame: Balzac and Early Photographic Media

Chapter Three. From Singular Portraits to Mass-Reproduced Images: The Multi-Medial Celebration of Hugolâtrie

Chapter Four. Baudelaire and Nadar: Photography, Posture, and Authorship as Notoriety

Chapter Five. Nadar and George Sand: In Search of the Iconic Author Portrait

Chapter Six. Portraits Between Old and New Media: Proust’s Literary Marketing Strategies

Conclusion. Intermedial Authorship in the Era of Networked Imaging and Generative AI



Bibliography

Index

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Review

Learned and provocative, and broaching all sorts of fascinating questions, Intermedial Authorship reflects on the desire to know a text through a photograph of its author, a desire that especially exercised the literary culture of nineteenth-century France – and still preoccupies us today.– Geoffrey Batchen, University of Oxford

Kathrin Yacavone’s book compellingly demonstrates that photography has radically transformed the literary field and that we need to rethink the concept of authorship.– Bernd Stiegler, University of Konstanz