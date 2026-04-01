Lisa Downing, Against Affect

Against Affect interrogates shibboleths of feeling and reason and their relationship with ideas of identity, gender, and freedom in the twenty-first century. Lisa Downing starts with the familiar premise that emotion has been historically gendered and racialized since the Enlightenment, with women, people of color, and other non-normative subjects associated with emotionality, and only white men with logic and reason. The "affective turn" in the academic humanities attempted to redress this injustice in the 1990s, and affect theory, ubiquitous today, revalorized precisely what was excluded from logos: the bodily, the emotive, and the experiential. But how effective has this strategy truly been in changing perceptions of marginalized forms of knowledge and subjectivity? Against Affect argues that the academic affective turn has prompted a broader cultural one, marked by increasing prioritization—and exploitation—of feeling over reason, issuing from both the political left and right. Using a series of case studies, Against Affect explores how the deployment of a language of emotion in both the academic and cultural spheres constitutes a new normativity. In thinking against affect, Downing questions the efficacy and desirability of idealizing feeling and proposes instead the redistribution of reason.

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Présentation de l'éditeur (traduction Fabula)

Against Affect interroge les dogmes du sentiment et de la raison et leur rapport aux idées d'identité, de genre et de liberté au XXIe siècle. Lisa Downing part d'une prémisse familière : depuis les Lumières, l'émotion a été historiquement genrée et racialisée, les femmes, les personnes de couleur et les autres sujets non normatifs étant associés à l'émotivité, et les seuls hommes blancs à la logique et à la raison. Le « tournant affectif » des humanités universitaires a tenté de réparer cette injustice dans les années 1990, et la théorie des affects, aujourd'hui omniprésente, a revalorisé précisément ce qui était exclu du logos : le corporel, l'émotionnel et l'expérientiel. Mais dans quelle mesure cette stratégie a-t-elle réellement changé la perception des formes marginalisées de savoir et de subjectivité ? Against Affect soutient que le tournant affectif universitaire a suscité un tournant culturel plus large, marqué par la priorité croissante accordée au sentiment sur la raison — et par son exploitation —, venue de la gauche comme de la droite. À travers une série d'études de cas, Against Affect montre comment le recours à un langage de l'émotion, dans la sphère universitaire comme dans la sphère culturelle, constitue une nouvelle normativité. En pensant contre l'affect, Downing interroge l'efficacité et l'opportunité d'idéaliser le sentiment, et propose à la place une redistribution de la raison.

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On peut lire sur le blog de Critical Inquiry un article de Laura Kipnis sur cet ouvrage :

Laura Kipnis reviews Against Affect…