Jean-Paul Engélibert, Alessia Vignoli, Judyta Zbierska-Mościcka (dir.), Quelles formes narratives pour l’écologie ? Littérature française et francophone (XIXe-XXIe s.)

Le livre, mobilisant les outils de l’écocritique, de l’écopoétique et des humanités numériques, interroge les formes de la littérature capables d’exprimer les défis de l’écologie. Il analyse diverses stratégies d’une littérature écologiquement sensible, d’un XIXe siecle qui cherchait a saisir la complexité des relations entre l’etre humain et la Nature a la période contemporaine où elle s’interroge sur son agentivité. On trouvera ici des exemples d’articulation entre science et fiction, d’exploration des échelles temporelles et spatiales, de nouvelles conceptions du lieu, du retour aux formes breves, de la recherche d’une perspective non anthropocentrique, ainsi que des écopoétiques post- et décoloniales. L’ensemble présente la littérature comme un espace d’expérimentation formelle, capable de renouveler la relation de l’etre humain a la Terre et aux autres formes de vie.

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What Narrative Forms for Ecology? French and Francophone Literature (19th–21st Centuries)



Drawing on the methodologies of ecocriticism, ecopoetics, and the digital humanities, this volume investigates literary forms capable of articulating the challenges of ecology. It examines a range of strategies employed by ecologically engaged literature, from the nineteenth century—when writers sought to apprehend the complexity of the relationship between human beings and Nature—to the contemporary period, in which literature reflects upon its own agency. The volume offers examples of the articulation between science and fiction, explorations of temporal and spatial scales, new conceptions of place, a return to shorter forms, and the pursuit of a non-anthropocentric perspective, alongside post- and decolonial ecopoetics. Taken together, these analyses present literature as a space of formal experimentation, one capable of renewing the relationship between human beings, the Earth, and other forms of life.