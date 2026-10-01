Literary Geographies, Vol. 12-1 (2026) : "Literary Geography as Walking Experience"
Literary Geography as Walking ExperienceIntroduction
Irene Cecchini, Maria Luisa Mura1-7
Special Issue Articles
Strollology as a Reading ProtocolHunger, Thresholds, and Episodic Perception in Hemingway’s Paris
Marcello Tanca8-19
Practices of Mobility in 'La vita agra' by Bianciardi
Irene Cecchini20-33
Walking the RiverWriters on the Banks
Davide Papotti34-49
From Walking as a Relationship to the World to Walking as an Exploration of a Work and a CountryA Geopoetic Approach to the Work of Max-Philippe Delavouët
Estelle Ceccarini50-70
Strolling is Not Playing, But You Can Set Yourself Some RulesFrom Calling Points to Drawing Dots
Alain Roger, Héloïse Lauraire71-89
Walking with InfrastructuresUrban Thresholds, Photo Walks and Narratives on the Move along the Tangenziale Nord, Padua
Giada Peterle90-112
Methods of Walking and the Inscription of the Walk in Literary Creation:Reflections from a Writing Project – A Creative Journal
Chloe Baudry113-124
Ri-fiabareMethodological Notes from a Geo-Literature Lab, between Geographies of Life and Narrative Re-appropriations of the Places We Traverse
Maria Luisa Mura, Francesca Nardi125-148