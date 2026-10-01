Revue
Nouvelle parution
Literary Geographies, Vol. 12-1 (2026) :

Literary Geographies, Vol. 12-1 (2026) : "Literary Geography as Walking Experience"

  • Date de publication :
Publié le par Marc Escola (Source : Maria Luisa Mura )

Sommaire

Literary Geography as Walking ExperienceIntroduction

Irene Cecchini, Maria Luisa Mura1-7

 PDF

Special Issue Articles

Strollology as a Reading ProtocolHunger, Thresholds, and Episodic Perception in Hemingway’s Paris

Marcello Tanca8-19

 PDF

Practices of Mobility in 'La vita agra' by Bianciardi

Irene Cecchini20-33

 PDF

Walking the RiverWriters on the Banks

Davide Papotti34-49

 PDF

From Walking as a Relationship to the World to Walking as an Exploration of a Work and a CountryA Geopoetic Approach to the Work of Max-Philippe Delavouët

Estelle Ceccarini50-70

 PDF

Strolling is Not Playing, But You Can Set Yourself Some RulesFrom Calling Points to Drawing Dots

Alain Roger, Héloïse Lauraire71-89

 PDF

Walking with InfrastructuresUrban Thresholds, Photo Walks and Narratives on the Move along the Tangenziale Nord, Padua

Giada Peterle90-112

 PDF

Methods of Walking and the Inscription of the Walk in Literary Creation:Reflections from a Writing Project – A Creative Journal

Chloe Baudry113-124

 PDF

Ri-fiabareMethodological Notes from a Geo-Literature Lab, between Geographies of Life and Narrative Re-appropriations of the Places We Traverse

Maria Luisa Mura, Francesca Nardi125-148

 PDF