Assistant Professor - African and/or Caribbean Francophone Literature (Toronto)

POSITION DESCRIPTION

The Department of French in the Faculty of Arts & Science at the University of Toronto invites applications for a full-time tenure stream position in African and/or Caribbean Francophone Literature. The appointment will be at the rank of Assistant Professor, with an anticipated start date of July 1, 2027.

This search aligns with the University’s commitment to strategically and proactively promote diversity among our community members (Statement on Equity, Diversity & Excellence). Recognizing that Black, Indigenous, and other Racialized communities have experienced inequities that have developed historically and are ongoing, we strongly welcome and encourage candidates from those communities to apply.

REQUIREMENTS AND QUALIFICATIONS

Candidates must have earned a PhD degree in Francophone Literature or in a French-related specialization in Cultural Studies, Media Studies, Gender Studies, or Digital Humanities by the time of appointment, or shortly thereafter, with a demonstrated record of excellence in research and teaching French language and Francophone studies courses. We seek candidates whose teaching interests complement and enhance our existing departmental strengths.

Candidates must provide evidence of research excellence which can be demonstrated through a record of publications in top-ranked and field-relevant journals or forthcoming publications that meet high international standards; the submitted research statement; presentations at significant conferences; awards and accolades; and strong endorsements from referees.

Evidence of excellence in teaching and a commitment to excellent pedagogical inquiry will be demonstrated through teaching accomplishments, the teaching dossier (including the required materials outlined below, as well as evidence of superior performance in other teaching-related activities), and strong letters of reference. Other teaching-related activities can include performance as a teaching assistant or course instructor, experience leading successful workshops or seminars, student mentorship, or excellent conference presentations or posters.

Native or near native fluency in French together with a strong command of English is expected from the successful candidate.

RESPONSIBILITIES

The successful candidate will be expected to pursue innovative and independent research, and to establish an outstanding, competitive, and externally funded research program.

In addition, the successful candidate will be assigned a teaching and service load in the tri-campus graduate unit of the Department of French, collaborate with the Center for African Studies, the Center for Caribbean Studies, or the Center for Diaspora and Transnational Studies, and will teach and supervise graduate students in the academic units involved.

HIRING SALARY RANGE

The expected salary range is $120,000 -$160,000 CAD per annum, depending on experience. Negotiations beyond this salary range will be considered for exceptionally qualified candidates.

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ABOUT US

The University offers the opportunity to conduct research, teach and live in one of the most diverse cities in the world. The University also offers opportunities to work in a range of collaborative programs and centers of research. For additional information on the University of Toronto and the Department of French and its Graduate Department, please visit their respective websites.

APPLICATION PROCESS

All application materials, including recent reference letters, must be received by October 15, 2026.

All qualified candidates are invited to apply online by clicking the link below. Your CV and cover letter should be uploaded into the dedicated fields. Please combine additional application materials into one or two files in PDF/MS Word format. Applicants must submit the following materials in French or in English:

a cover letter;

a current curriculum vitae;

a research statement outlining current and future research interests;

one recent publication (of no more than 30 pages)

a teaching dossier, including a teaching statement, sample course syllabi of 100 or 200 level courses, and teaching evaluations

a statement of their contributions to equity and diversity (as outlined below)

the name and contact information of three references.

Equity and diversity are essential to academic excellence. We seek candidates who value diversity and whose teaching and service bear out our commitment to equity. Candidates are therefore also asked to submit a 1-2 page statement of contributions to equity and diversity, which might cover topics such as (but not limited to): teaching that incorporates a focus on underrepresented communities, the development of inclusive pedagogies, or the mentoring of students from underrepresented groups.

The University of Toronto’s recruiting tool will automatically solicit and collect letters of reference from each referee within 48 hours of an application being submitted. Applicants remain responsible for ensuring that referees submit recent letters (on letterhead, dated and signed) by the closing date. Submission guidelines and details on the automatic reference letter collection, including timelines, are available in the candidate FAQ.

If you have any questions about this position, please contact Professor Emmanuel Nikiema at franco.search2027@utoronto.ca.



All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply; however, Canadians and permanent residents will be given priority.

DIVERSITY STATEMENT

The University of Toronto embraces Diversity and is building a culture of belonging that increases our capacity to effectively address and serve the interests of our global community. We strongly encourage applications from Indigenous Peoples, Black and racialized persons, women, persons with disabilities, and people of diverse sexual and gender identities. We value applicants who have demonstrated a commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion and recognize that diverse perspectives, experiences, and expertise are essential to strengthening our academic mission.

As part of your application, you will be asked to complete a brief Diversity Survey. This survey is voluntary. Any information directly related to you is confidential and cannot be accessed by search committees or human resources staff. Results will be aggregated for institutional planning purposes. For more information, please see http://uoft.me/UP.

ACCESSIBILITY STATEMENT

The University strives to be an equitable and inclusive community, and proactively seeks to increase diversity among its community members. Our values regarding equity and diversity are linked with our unwavering commitment to excellence in the pursuit of our academic mission.

The University is committed to the principles of the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA). As such, we strive to make our recruitment, assessment and selection processes as accessible as possible and provide accommodations as required for applicants with disabilities.



If you require any accommodations at any point during the application and hiring process, please contact uoft.careers@utoronto.ca.