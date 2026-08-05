Rethinking Authorship / Repenser l'auctorialité : Intercultural Genealogies of a Critical Concept in the Age of World Literature (ACLA 2027, online)

(version française ci-dessous)

Rethinking Authorship: Intercultural Genealogies of a Critical Concept in the Age of World Literature

Virtual panel for the 2027 annual meeting of the American Comparative Literature Association (ACLA)

** version française ci-dessous**

This seminar aims to reconsider the critical concept of authorship from a strongly genealogical and transcultural perspective. While also focusing on world literature theories, considered as an effective tool to rethink contemporary authorship issues, it encourages at the same time proposals that aim to identify and deepen conceptions of the author coming from understudied historical and geographical contexts, thereby broadening the cultural horizon of Western reflections on the subject.

Indeed, we are mostly used to considering authorship as a romantic notion, strictly linked to the paradigm of genius and individuality, the authority of which was famously questioned by twentieth-century literary theory—relying primarily on such celebrated thinkers as Barthes and Foucault—before re-emerging in the post-structuralist era. However, other historical periods and cultures have not necessarily applied the same theoretical paradigms nor followed the same critical trajectory (think about collaborative or anonymous authorship in the Middle Ages, as well as the lack of the rhetoric of genius in most Far Eastern literary traditions, to give just a few non-exhaustive examples). In our opinion, it is therefore important to rethink the notion of authorship in the light of these divergent traditions, especially to ensure a more complex and multi-focal approach to it in an increasingly globalized literary context.

Even though theories of world literature have profoundly transformed the ways in which the critical field of literary studies is currently understood, we argue that, in fact, the crucial category of authorship has received comparatively little sustained attention within this debate. While effectively highlighting how substantial changes in the literary system have simultaneously reconfigured the author as a global cultural agent whose visibility depends on complex networks of publishing, mediation, and institutional recognition, the world literature perspective has less frequently questioned the Western theoretical framework of authorship as a productive and individual stance. We therefore suggest that merging genealogical reflections on authorship with world literature studies could help to make the latter much more inclusive and global, rather than a mere framework of Western concepts superimposed on the literatures of the rest of the world.

We welcome papers in English, French, Italian or Spanish. Possible topics include:

- authorship in world literature theories;

- the intersection of authorship, postcoloniality, and the global literary market;

- twentieth-century theories of authorship and their global afterlives;

- pre-modern, indigenous, and non-Western conceptualizations of the author;

- multilingual, exilic, diasporic, and transnational authorship.

Please submit your proposal through the ACLA's online paper portal by September 22, 2026 (an abstract of no more than 1,500 characters and a short bio-bibliography). Once your account has been created, simply click on the "propose a paper" button available at the following link: https://www.acla.org/seminar/263adf13-fe6c-4fc3-95f7-87083b14e3f9. Should you encounter any difficulty, please do not hesitate to contact the seminar organizers (giovanni.salvagninizanazzo@parisnanterre.fr; federico.ristagno@phd.unict.it).

Notification of acceptance will be sent by December 1, 2026.

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Repenser l'auctorialité : généalogies interculturelles d'une notion critique à l'ère de la World Literature

Séminaire en ligne dans le cadre du congrès annuel 2027 de l'Association américaine de littératures comparées (ACLA)



Ce séminaire se propose de reconsidérer le concept critique d'auctorialité selon une perspective résolument généalogique et transculturelle. Tout en s'intéressant également aux théories de la World Literature, envisagées comme un outil efficace pour repenser les problématiques contemporaines de l'auctorialité, il encourage en même temps les propositions visant à identifier et à approfondir de conceptions de l'auteur issues de contextes historiques et géographiques moins étudiés, élargissant ainsi l'horizon culturel des réflexions occidentales sur ce sujet.

En effet, nous sommes généralement habitués à considérer l'auctorialité comme une notion étroitement liée au paradigme romantique du génie et de l'individualité, dont l'autorité fut ensuite remise en question par la théorie littéraire du vingtième siècle (notamment Barthes et Foucault) avant de réapparaître à l'époque post-structuraliste. Cependant, d'autres périodes historiques et d'autres cultures n'ont pas nécessairement appliqué ce même paradigme théorique ni suivi la même trajectoire critique (que l'on pense, par exemple, à l'auctorialité collaborative ou anonyme au Moyen Âge, ainsi qu'à l'absence d'une rhétorique du génie dans la plupart des traditions littéraires d'Extrême-Orient - pour ne citer que quelques exemples). Il nous semble dès lors important de repenser la notion d'auctorialité à la lumière de ces traditions divergentes, afin de garantir une approche plus complexe et plurifocale de celle-ci dans un contexte littéraire de plus en plus mondialisé.

Bien que les théories de la World Literature aient profondément transformé la manière dont on appréhende aujourd'hui le champ des études littéraires, nous soutenons en effet que la catégorie de l'auctorialité a reçu une attention relativement limitée et peu soutenue au sein de ce débat. Tout en ayant efficacement mis en lumière les façons dont les transformations du système littéraire ont reconfiguré l'auteur en un agent culturel global dont la visibilité dépend de réseaux complexes d'édition, de médiation et de reconnaissance institutionnelle, la perspective de la World Literature a plus rarement mis en question le cadre théorique occidental de l'auctorialité conçue comme posture productive et individuelle. Nous suggérons par conséquent qu'une articulation entre les réflexions généalogiques sur l'auctorialité et le champ de la World Literature pourrait contribuer à rendre ce dernier bien plus inclusif et global, diminuant ainsi le risque qu'il devienne un simple cadre de concepts occidentaux superposé aux littératures du reste du monde.

Nous accueillons de communications en anglais, en français, en italien ou en espagnol. Les axes thématiques envisageables incluent, entre autres :

- l'auctorialité dans les théories de la World Literature ;

- les croisements entre auctorialité, postcolonialité et marché littéraire mondial ;

- les théories de l'auctorialité au vingtième siècle et leurs postérités globales ;

- les conceptualisations prémodernes, indigènes et non occidentales de l'auteur ;

- l'auctorialité plurilingue, exilique, diasporique et transnationale.

Merci de proposer votre contribution à travers le portal en ligne de l'ACLA d'ici le 22 septembre 2026 (un résumé en anglais de 1500 signes maximum + une courte biobibliographie). Une fois votre compte créé, il suffira de cliquer sur le bouton "propose a paper" disponible au lien suivant : https://www.acla.org/seminar/263adf13-fe6c-4fc3-95f7-87083b14e3f9. En cas de difficulté, n'hésitez pas à contacter les organisateur du séminaire (giovanni.salvagninizanazzo@parisnanterre.fr ; federico.ristagno@phd.unict.it)

La notification d'acceptation des propositions sera envoyée pour le 1er décémbre 2026.