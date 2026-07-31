Michèle Bacholle, Jacqueline Dougherty (dir.), Annie Ernaux beyond Words. Images and Scenes

The first of its kind, Annie Ernaux beyond Words: Images and Scenes not only offers fresh perspectives on photographic images in the Nobel Prize winner’s work but also presents innovative insights into its adaptations on screen (L’Événement, Simple Passion, The Years) and on stage (A Girl’s Story and Happening) in France, Germany, and Italy, as well as a foray into David Ernaux-Briot’s The Super 8 Years. The volume offers contributions in a vast array of disciplines, is written by an equally diverse cohort of academics, and features performance artists, a writer, and a photographer from Western Europe, Asia and the United States.

Chapitres en anglais et en français.

Contents…

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Michèle Bacholle, Ph.D., CSU Professor of French at Eastern Connecticut SU, is co-founder of Annie Ernaux International Studies. Her recent publications are on Annie Ernaux, Chloé Delaume, Linda Lê, Céline Sciamma, and Julia Ducournau. Her latest book, Violence and Rebellion in Contemporary French Women’s Autofiction (on rape culture, slut-shaming, incest, femicide, immigration, racism, sex work, motherhood, aging, and workplace violence), was published by Bloomsbury in 2026.is forthcoming at Bloomsbury.



Jacqueline Dougherty, Ph.D., is a Lecturer in Foreign Languages at the University of Pennsylvania and co-founder of Annie Ernaux International Studies. Her publications include “Errance identitaire et entre-deux chez Marguerite Duras et Annie Ernaux,” “L’Événement from Page to Screen,” “‘Je suis entrée dans l’image et je crève’: “Les Années Super 8 and the Emancipation of the Frozen Woman,” and, forthcoming, “Annie Ernaux’s Ekphrastic Intermediality: Image, Scène and Inter-photo-texte in The Other Girl.”