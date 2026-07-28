Romanticism and Rocks (Neuchâtel, Suisse)

‘Romanticism and Rocks’
International ECR Workshop
Friday 23 October 2026
Université de Neuchâtel, Switzerland
Programme
8:30-9:00am: Registration / Coffee
9:00-10:30am: Panel 1: Rocks and Romantic Literature
Chair: Pauline Hortolland
Aditi Jain (Université de Neuchâtel): ‘weep to have what he may lose:’ A close look at rocks and Books, in The Prelude
Jerome Chemin (Université de Dijon): ‘This grand laboratory of Nature’: Where Davy's chemistry met the eternal rocks
Tiberio Inguscio (University of Zurich): Romantic Headlands: Erosion and the Sublime in the Anti-Alps
Coffee break: 10:30-10:45am
10:45-12:00: Keynote Lecture by Sophie Musitelli (Université Paris Cité): Title TBA
Chairs: Patrick Vincent, Philip Lindholm, Pauline Hortolland
Lunch Break: 12pm-1:30pm
1:30pm - 2:30pm: Panel 2: Rocks and post-Romantic literature
Chair: Philip Lindholm
Judith Trouilleux-Leca (Université Clermont-Auvergne): Entering the rock: George Sand’s perception of the inside of minerals
Megan Duell (Université de Lausanne): Title TBA
Coffee break: 2:30-2:45pm
2:45pm - 3:45pm: Panel 3: Rocks and Romantic / post-Romantic visual culture
Chair: Patrick Vincent
Violaine Gourbet (UPHF Valenciennes): ‘Cut through the rocks’: Alpine rocks and human intervention in William Brockedon’s Illustrations of the Passes of the Alps (1828-1829)
Harriet McKinley-Smith (Trier University): Elizabeth Le Blond and the Afterlives of Romantic Alpine Aesthetics
3:45pm - 4:15pm: Roundtable:
Chairs: Patrick Vincent, Philip Lindholm, Pauline Hortolland
Peter Schnyder (Université de Neuchâtel)
Sophie Musitelli (Université Paris Cité)
End of the workshop.