Traduire les voix minorisées - Translating Minoritised Voices (Toulouse & en ligne)

Appel à communications

Traduire les voix minorisées

Le vingtième siècle a été un siècle de bouleversements et de redéfinition des frontières mondiales à bien des égards : conflits, déplacements de population, fin de l’ère coloniale ou encore mouvements de revendication des années 1960-80 ont contribué à une transformation du discours intellectuel occidental, progressivement confronté à des voix longtemps invisibilisées – peuples colonisés, jeunes, ouvriers, minorités ethniques et de genre, personnes en situation de handicap, etc. L’essor des études postcoloniales et décoloniales, de la sociolinguistique, des études de genre ou encore des études critiques du handicap, qui suscitent de plus en plus d’intérêt académique et institutionnel, sont le reflet de ces changements de paradigme.

L’inscription désormais centrale de ces enjeux dans le champ de la traduction pose un défi de taille aux traducteur·ices de fiction comme de non-fiction, qui se trouvent confronté·es à une réalité plurielle, bien éloignée des anciennes conceptions monolingues et eurocentrées des langues standard. Langues régionales, accents, dialectes, sociolectes ; langues issues d’anciens espaces colonisés ou des diasporas ; voix associées aux minorités sexuelles et de genre ; parlers jeunes ; ou encore voix des personnes en situation de handicap ou neuroatypiques, représentent autant de voix minorisées qui viennent aujourd’hui redéfinir les frontières entre les langues et questionner l’agentivité des sujets traduisants. Nous entendons ici la notion de voix minorisées dans un sens large, comme des formes d’expression dont la légitimité, la visibilité ou la circulation ont été historiquement limitées par des rapports de pouvoir linguistiques et socio-politiques.

Créé à la suite du colloque international « Traduire les minorités linguistiques des sphères anglophone et francophone » et actif depuis 2019, le réseau de recherche « Traduire les voix minoritaires » (récemment renommé « Traduire les voix minorisées » pour souligner le caractère construit et imposé de cette marginalité) a proposé, entre 2021 et 2024, un séminaire mensuel dédié à ces thématiques, ainsi qu’une journée d’étude en 2023, dans le but de donner à voir la vitalité des discussions académiques mais aussi des pratiques contemporaines autour de la représentation et de la traduction des voix minorisées. Adoptant une perspective multilingue et englobant une multiplicité de formats (communications, présentation de travaux collaboratifs, ateliers, etc.), le réseau a ainsi abordé des problématiques telles que le rôle du texte hétérolingue dans sa sphère culturelle d’origine, l’organisation de la réception de l’altérité dans la culture-cible, le positionnement éthique des sujets traduisants, ou encore les stratégies à disposition pour rendre plus audibles les voix minorisées en traduction.

Dans le prolongement de ces communications et discussions, le réseau de recherche « Traduire les voix minorisées » lance un appel à communications pour une journée d’études qui se tiendra le 23 avril 2027 à l’Université Toulouse Jean-Jaurès. Pour les collègues n’ayant pas la possibilité de se déplacer à Toulouse, quelques séances de séminaire en ligne seront également organisées entre novembre 2026 et mai 2027 en complément de cette journée (dates à définir). Une sélection des communications présentées fera l’objet d’une publication dans un numéro de revue de traductologie (envoi des articles avant le 31 mai 2027).

Les propositions doivent porter sur au moins une variété de français ou d’anglais comme langue source ou cible. Nous invitons les personnes intéressées à soumettre des propositions de communication en lien avec les thématiques et problématiques suivantes :

traduction des identités racisées, des héritages coloniaux et des perspectives décoloniales ;

traduction des minorités sexuelles et de genre, approches féministes et queer de la traduction ;

traduction des langues régionales ou variétés linguistiques minorisées (dialectes, sociolectes, parlers jeunes ou populaires, etc.) ;

traduction et expériences du handicap et de la neurodivergence.

Les propositions adoptant une approche intersectionnelle, attentive à l’articulation de plusieurs formes de minorisation, sont particulièrement bienvenues. Les propositions pourront s’appuyer sur des corpus et des pratiques de traduction variés, notamment les textes littéraires, la bande dessinée, le théâtre, les œuvres audiovisuelles, les jeux vidéo, ainsi que la traduction institutionnelle et spécialisée ou l’interprétation. Les communications peuvent porter aussi bien sur la traduction de voix minorisées que sur les approches traductologiques développées pour répondre aux enjeux de leur représentation.

De manière transversale, ces thématiques pourront être abordées sous des angles variés, parmi lesquels :

les propriétés du texte hétérolingue : tension entre oral et écrit, questions de standardisation, rapports de force entre les langues, stratégies de représentation de l’altérité, rôle du texte dans la construction de l’identité de la communauté, etc. ;

l’organisation de la réception de textes présentant des voix minorisées dans la culture-cible : définition du public-cible, contraintes commerciales influençant le processus de traduction, attentes du lectorat et notion d’authenticité, diffusion auprès des groupes représentés, etc. ;

la sociologie du marché littéraire mondialisé ;

la retraduction, l’autotraduction ou la non-traduction de textes donnant à entendre des voix minorisées ;

les pratiques de traduction collaboratives et décentrées (ex. co-traductions, « sensitivity readers », groupes de lecture, etc.) ;

le rôle du militantisme dans les projets de traduction et de recherche portant sur les voix minorisées.

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Les propositions de communication (500 mots), accompagnées d’une courte notice biblio-biographique, sont à soumettre avant le 18 octobre 2026 à l’adresse suivante : traduireminorites.tract@gmail.com.

Une réponse sera communiquée avant le 15 décembre 2026.

Réseau de recherche « Traduire les voix minorisées » :

Charles Bonnot (TRACT/PRISMES, Université Sorbonne Nouvelle)

Sophie Chadelle (CAS, Université Toulouse Jean-Jaurès)

Camille Le Gall (CAS, Université Toulouse Jean-Jaurès)

Tiffane Levick (CAS, Université Toulouse Jean-Jaurès)

Juliette Pezaire (TransCrit, Université Paris 8 Vincennes-Saint Denis)

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Call for papers: Translating Minoritised Voices

In many respects, the twentieth century was a century of upheaval and of redefinition of global borders: conflicts, displacement, the end of the colonial era and the protest movements of the 1960s–80s all contributed to a transformation of Western intellectual discourse, progressively confronted with voices that had long been marginalised – colonised peoples, youth, labourers, ethnic and gender minorities, people with disabilities, etc. The rise of postcolonial and decolonial studies, sociolinguistics, gender studies and disability studies, which continue to attract increasing academic and institutional interest, reflect these paradigm shifts.

The now central place of these issues in the field of translation poses a major challenge to translators of both fiction and non-fiction, who find themselves confronted with a plural reality, far removed from former monolingual and Eurocentric conceptions of standard languages. Regional languages, accents, dialects, sociolects; languages of formerly colonised spaces or diasporas; voices associated with gender or sexual minorities, youth and queer speech; or the voices of disabled and neurodivergent people, represent minoritised voices that are contributing to redefining the boundaries between languages and questioning the agency of the translating subject. We use the term “minoritised voices” broadly, to refer to forms of expression whose legitimacy, visibility or circulation have been historically limited by linguistic and socio-political power relations.

Created in 2019 following the international conference “Translating linguistic minorities within and between the anglophone and francophone spheres”, the “Translating Minority Voices” research network (recently renamed “Translating Minoritised Voices” to emphasise the constructed and imposed nature of this marginality) organised a monthly online seminar series dedicated to these themes between 2021 and 2024, as well as a one-day symposium in 2023, with the aim of showcasing the vitality of both academic discussions and contemporary practices around the representation and translation of minoritised voices. Adopting a multilingual perspective across a variety of formats (research papers, presentation of collaborative projects, workshops, etc.), the network addressed issues such as the role of heterolingual texts in their original cultural sphere, the reception of otherness in target cultures, the ethical positioning of the translating subject, and the strategies available to increase the audibility of minoritised voices in translation.

Building on these presentations, papers, and discussions, the Translating Minoritised Voices research network invites proposals for a one-day symposium to be held on 23 April 2027 at Université de Toulouse Jean-Jaurès in France. For colleagues unable to travel to Toulouse, a small number of online seminar sessions may also be organised between November 2026 and May 2027 in addition to the symposium (dates to be confirmed). A selection of papers will be considered for publication in a special issue of a translation studies journal (full papers expected by 31 May 2027).

Proposals should examine at least one variety of French or English as either a source or a target language. We welcome abstracts related to the following themes:

translation of racialised identities, colonial legacies, and decolonial perspectives;

translation of marginalised gender and sexual identities, feminist and queer approaches to translation;

translation of regional languages or marginalised linguistic varieties (dialects, sociolects, youth speech, vernacular, etc.);

translation and experiences of disability and neurodivergence.

Proposals adopting an intersectional approach, attentive to the interplay of multiple forms of marginalisation, are particularly welcome. Contributions may draw on a wide range of corpora and translation practices, including literary texts, comics and graphic novels, theatre, audiovisual works, video games, as well as institutional and specialised translation and interpreting. They may therefore focus on the translation of minoritised voices or on the translation theories and practices developed in response to the challenges of representing them.

Across these themes, papers may address, among others, the following issues:

the properties of heterolingual texts: the tension between oral and written forms, issues related to standardisation, power relations between languages, strategies for representing otherness, the role of texts in the construction of community identity, etc.;

the reception of texts presenting minoritised voices in target cultures: definition of target audiences, commercial constraints influencing the translation process, readership expectations and the notion of authenticity, dissemination among represented communities, etc.;

the sociology of the globalised literary market;

retranslation, self-translation or non-translation of texts featuring minoritised voices;

the value of de-centred and collaborative practices in translation: e.g. co-translations, sensitivity readers, reading groups, etc.;

the role of activism in translation and research projects involving minoritised voices.

Abstracts (500 words), accompanied by a short bio-bibliographical note, should be submitted by 18 October 2026 to the following address: traduireminorites.tract@gmail.com.

Authors will be notified of the outcome of their submission by 15 December 2026.

Research Network “Translating Minoritised Voices” :

Charles Bonnot (TRACT/PRISMES, Université Sorbonne Nouvelle)

Sophie Chadelle (CAS, Université Toulouse Jean-Jaurès)

Camille Le Gall (CAS, Université Toulouse Jean-Jaurès)

Tiffane Levick (CAS, Université Toulouse Jean-Jaurès)

Juliette Pezaire (TransCrit, Université Paris 8 Vincennes-Saint Denis)

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Bibliographie indicative / Selected bibliography:

AFRICA VIDAL CLARAMONTE, Maria Carmen, 2012, “The Map Is Not the Territory: Towards a Minor Translation”, Perspectives, vol. 20, no. 3, London, Routledge.

BAKER, Mona, 2006, Translation and Conflict: A Narrative Account, London/New York, Routledge.

BAER, Brian J. and KAINDL, Klaus (eds.), 2017, Queering Translation, Translating the Queer, New York, Routledge.

BANDIA, Paul F. (ed.), 2014, Writing and Translating Francophone Discourse: Africa, the Caribbean, Diaspora, Amsterdam/New York, Rodopi.

BANDIA, Paul F. (ed.), 2016, Orality and Translation, New York, Routledge.

BASSNETT, Susan and TRIVEDI, Harish (eds.), 1996, Postcolonial Translation: Theory and Practice, London, Routledge.

BOURDIEU, Pierre, 1982, Ce que parler veut dire. L’économie des échanges linguistiques, Paris, Fayard.

CASANOVA, Pascale, 2002, « Consécration et accumulation de capital littéraire. La traduction comme échange inégal », Actes de la recherche en sciences sociales, no 144.

CRONIN, Michael, 1995, “Altered States: Translation and Minority Languages”, TTR : Traduction, Terminologie, Rédaction, vol. 8, no 1, p. 85-103.

CRONIN, Michael, 1998, “The Cracked Looking Glass of Servants: Translation and Minority Languages in a Global Age”, The Translator, vol. 4, no. 2, p. 145-162.

DAVIS, Lennard J., 1995, Enforcing Normalcy: Disability, Deafness, and the Body, London, Verso.

DELEUZE, Gilles and GUATTARI, Félix, 1983, “What Is a Minor Literature?”, trans. Robert Brinkley, Mississippi Review, vol. 11, no. 3, p. 13-33.

FEDERICI, Federico M. (ed.), 2011, Translating Dialects and Languages of Minorities, Oxford, Peter Lang.

GAL, Susan, 2015, “Politics of Translation”, Annual Review of Anthropology, vol. 44.

GRECO, Gian Maria, 2018, “The Nature of Accessibility Studies”, Journal of Audiovisual Translation, vol. 1, no. 1.

GRUNENWALD, Noémie, 2021, Sur les bouts de la langue. Traduire en féministe/s, Lille, La Contre Allée.

HALL, Alice, 2016, Literature and Disability, London/New York, Routledge.

LIPPI-GREEN, Rosina, 1997, English with an Accent: Language, Ideology, and Discrimination in the United States, London, Routledge.

MEYLAERTS, Reine, 2006, “Heterolingualism in/and Translation: How Legitimate Are the Other and His/Her Language? An Introduction”, Target, vol. 18, no. 1.

NEVES, Josélia, 2022, “Translation and Accessibility: The Translation of Everyday Things”, in The Routledge Handbook of Translation and Methodology, New York, Routledge.

NIRANJANA, Tejaswini, 1992, Siting Translation: History, Poststructuralism and the Colonial Context, Berkeley, University of California Press.

PETERSON, Elizabeth, 2019, Making Sense of “Bad English”: An Introduction to Language Attitudes and Ideologies, London/New York, Taylor & Francis.

PYM, Anthony, 2012, On Translator Ethics: Principles for Mediation between Cultures, Amsterdam/Philadelphia, John Benjamins.

SAMOYAULT, Tiphaine, 2020, Traduction et violence, Paris, Seuil.

SAPIRO, Gisèle, 2014, La sociologie de la littérature, coll. « Repères », no 641, Paris, La Découverte.

SIMON, Sherry, 1996, Gender in Translation: Cultural Identity and the Politics of Transmission, London, Routledge.

SPIVAK, Gayatri Chakravorty, 2008 [1993], “The Politics of Translation”, in Outside in the Teaching Machine, New York, Routledge.

SUCHET, Myriam, 2009, Outils pour une traduction postcoloniale. Littératures hétérolingues, Paris, Éditions des Archives contemporaines.

TYMOCZKO, Maria, 1999, Translation in a Postcolonial Context: Early Irish Literature in English Translation, Manchester, St. Jerome Publishing.

VENUTI, Lawrence (ed.), 1998, “Introduction: Translation and Minority”, The Translator, vol. 4, no. 2.

VON FLOTOW, Luise, 1997, Translation and Gender: Translating in the Era of Feminism, Manchester, St. Jerome Publishing.

WOLF, Michaela, 2013, “The Sociology of Translation and Its ‘Activist Turn'”, Translation and Interpreting Studies, vol. 7, no. 2, p. 129-143.