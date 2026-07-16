Journal for Literary and Intermedial Crossings, vol. 10-1 : "Experimental Literature and Intermedial Relations" (éd. Hannah van Hove, Tessel Veneboer)

This special issue explores how experimental literature stages intermedial relations, suggesting that its departure from literary conventions is inextricably bound up with an interrogation of this dynamic. Featuring essays on the work of William Demby, Kathy Acker, David Wojnarowicz, Cherríe Moraga, and Claudia Rankine, the issue spans experimental writing from 1965 to the present and concludes with an interview with contemporary poet Paul Stephenson. The contributions to this issue explore how experimentation within ostensibly “single-media” forms already mobilizes intermedial logics: through the remediation of other arts, the staging of performance within text, and the incorporation of visual, spatial, or cross-cultural references.

The open-access issue can be accessed on the JLIC website…

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Contents

Experimental Literature and Intermedial Relations

"Introduction: Experimental Literature and Intermedial Relations", Hannah Van Hove and Tessel Veneboer, pp. 1–5.

"'Cubistic Time' and Phenomenology in William Demby’s The Catacombs", Steven Forbes, pp. 6–20.

"'In these Moments I Hate Language': David Wojnarowicz’s Typewriter and Tape Recorder", Joule Zheng Wang, pp. 21–38.

"Reading the Body as the Site of Dreams/Dreaming/Dreamers in Kathy Acker’s Work", Eline Cremers, pp. 39–59.

"Cross-cultural Drama, Tragic Anomalies, and Queered Spaces: The Case of Cherríe Moraga’s The Hungry Woman: A Mexican Medea (1995)", Kerry-Jane Wallart, pp. 60–76.

"The Politics and Poetics of Intermedial Sentimentality in Claudia Rankine’s Citizen: An American Lyric (2014)", Ege A. Özbek, pp. 77–91.

"On the Act and Forms of Writing Grief: Paul Stephenson in Conversation about Hard Drive", interview by Hannah Van Hove, pp. 92–102.

Varia

"On Remembering the Voices of Grenfell: Diana Evans in Conversation About Writing as a Political Tool and A House for Alice", Carmijn Gerritsen and Elisabeth Bekers, pp. 103–118.