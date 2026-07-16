Emily Q. Shuman, Reflexivity in French Rap. More than a Mirror to the Republic

Reflexivity in French Rap offers a new look at rap's position in the French cultural landscape. Emily Q. Shuman examines how French rappers hold up a mirror to themselves and to their social world, playing off the terms of debate over the music's aesthetic value and place in the French social imaginary. Shuman traces commonly held beliefs about French rap, from selectively legitimizing parallels to France's literary patrimony, to belief in its innate capacity to incite violence, to expectations that it performs racial difference, to lamentations of its commodified nature, to reinforcements of the mainstream media as its principal antagonist.

However, rather than writing off these representations as distorted exterior gazes projected onto the music, Shuman instead shows how French rappers channel them into the lyrical, sonic, and visual qualities of their performances. Featuring rappers and groups such as MC Solaar, Médine, Booba, Tandem, Sniper, La Rumeur, Youssoupha, Abd al Malik, Casey, PNL, Alpha Wann, Shay, NTM, Keny Arkana, and Vald, this fascinating book finds that the richest knowledge that French rap produces about its social and political context is entwined with its meta-commentary on its aesthetic form and anticipated reception.

Emily Q. Shuman is Assistant Professor of Francophone Cultures at Radboud University. Her research focuses on questions of race, gender, and sexuality in contemporary French popular culture. She has previously published articles on French rap in French Cultural Studies, Itinéraires. Littérature, textes, cultures, and Modern & Contemporary France.

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Contents

Introduction: "A Little Soft for Rebel Music": Negotiating French Rap's Representational Space

1:Literary Litmus Tests: Rap Artistry and the Figure of the Author

2:Poetic Injustice: Staging the Penalization of French Rap

3:Drawing in the Gaze: Reflexivity and the Performativity of Race in French Rap

4:Illicit Aesthetics: Market Cravings and Rap's Stupefying Appeal

5:Complicit Critiques: Rap's Immersion in the Media Landscape

Conclusion: Validé, Nouvelle École, and the Futures of French Rap's Reflexivity