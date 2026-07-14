Photographie et émerveillement (Paris 8)

Dans le cadre du Bicentenaire de la Photographie, le département Photographie de l’université Paris 8 Vincennes-St Denis organise un colloque international :

« Photographie et émerveillement »

Comité scientifique : Clarisse Boromé (Paris 8), Paul Edwards (Paris 8), Manon Dessoudres (Paris 8), Manel Pons (Paris 8), Julien Schuh (Université Paris Nanterre)

Lieu : Université Paris 8 Vincennes-St Denis, Maison de la Recherche, Amphithéâtre MR002

Dates : vendredi 23-samedi 24 avril 2027

Depuis Nièpce, écrire avec la lumière est une nouvelle magie de la lumière, mais quels appareils, inventions, procédés chimiques, détournements, jeux, glitchs, clinamens, contraintes heureuses, ou mises en scène ont pu provoquer un émerveillement rappelant les origines mêmes de la photographie ?

Le colloque « Photographie et émerveillement » explorera les ressorts sensibles, esthétiques et critiques de l’expérience photographique.

Le colloque rassemblera des communications sur les inventions et pratiques non issues de l’IA générative, tels que les séances de projection, les appareils photo, les technologies obsolètes, le photobook, ou toute créativité qui stimule l’émerveillement, qui permet d’écrire avec la lumière, de séduire par la narration, de jouer avec le sublime, et, au final, d’interroger notre relation avec le soleil, le monde dit « naturel », et la société.

Langue : Les communications peuvent être en français ou en anglais.

Propositions : Propositions de communication individuelle de vingt minutes, ou propositions de table-ronde, doivent être envoyées au coordinateur pour le 1er novembre 2026. Réponses courant décembre.

Format : Proposition individuelle de 300 à 400 mots, accompagnée d’une courte bibliographie, puis d’une bio-bibliographie de 100 à 200 mots. Pour les tables ronde : 300 à 400 mots par personne, bio-bibliographie de 100 à 200 mots par personne, bibliographie commune, coordonnées de chacun·e et identification de la personne qui coordonne la table ronde.

Coordinateur : Paul Edwards (paul.edwards@univ-paris8.fr)

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“Photography and Wonder”

CALL FOR PAPERS

Scientific committee: Clarisse Boromé (Paris 8), Manon Dessoudres (Paris 8), Paul Edwards (Paris 8), Manel Pons (Paris 8), Julien Schuh (Université Paris Nanterre)

Location: Université Paris 8 Vincennes-St Denis, Maison de la Recherche, Amphithéâtre MR002

Dates: Friday 23-Saturday 24 April 2027

Language: Papers may be given in English or French.

With Nièpce, the image in the camera obscura was fixed, permanently, since the celebrated view from his window can still be seen today. In the language of the day, the mirror had a memory. It was magic, wondrous, unsettling. The effervescence known familiarly as la daguerréotypomanie (after Maurisset’s 1839 lithograph) took hold of Paris a dozen years later when the secret of the daguerreotype process was disclosed. The question we ask is: since then, what photography can compare to that frenzy and excitement, what tool, invention, chemistry, application, game, glitch, clinamen, creative constraint, narrative or performance has provoked such wonder that photography itself seems to have been invented anew?

The symposium “Photography and Wonder” will be the occasion to explore the emotional, aesthetic and critical energies of the photographic experience.

The symposium will gather papers on the inventions and practices of photography before the age of generative AI, such as lantern-slide shows, cameras, obsolete technologies, the photobook, any creativity that stimulates wonder, that writes with light, that seduces with narrative, that engages with or rocks “the sublime”, that interrogates our relationship with society, the sun and with what we call the “natural” world.

Submission guidelines

Proposals are welcome from researchers at all stages of their careers (PhD candidates, postdoctoral scholars, faculty), as well as from artists, curators and other image professionals.

• A title and an abstract of 300-400 words, followed by a short bibliography,

• A bio-bibliography of 100-200 words.

• For roundtable proposals: a title and an abstract of 300-400 words per speaker, a bio-bibliography of 100-200 words per speaker, a common bibliography, a list of the names and email addresses of all participants specifying who will be the roundtable coordinator.

Deadline for submissions: Proposals for 20-minute papers, or roundtables, to be sent to the coordinator on or before 1st November 2026. Notifications of acceptance will be sent in December.

Coordinator: Paul Edwards (paul.edwards@univ-paris8.fr).