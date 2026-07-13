Constellations et relations : Gwen John et ses réseaux transnationaux à Paris (1903-1939)

Journée d’étude

« Constellations et relations : Gwen John (1876-1939) et ses réseaux transnationaux à Paris (1903-1939) »

Vendredi 23 octobre 2026, Potager du Dauphin, 15 rue Porto Riche, 92190 Meudon

Le Musée d’Art et d’Histoire de Meudon vous propose une journée d’étude dédiée à l’artiste Gwen John, co-organisée avec Helena Anderson (Musée national du Pays de Galles & Université de Bristol), Anna Falcini (artiste et chercheuse indépendante), et Cassandra Levasseur (Université Rennes 2). Cette artiste britannique majeure, née au Pays de Galles en 1876, a passé presque toute sa vie en France. Connue pour son style pictural novateur, ses sujets originaux, et son approche singulière de la couleur, elle fait actuellement l’objet d’une rétrospective itinérante au Royaume-Uni et aux États-Unis. Pourtant, elle est encore presque inconnue en France, et cette journée d’étude sera la première manifestation scientifique à lui être dédiée. Avec des interventions de chercheur-euses, artistes et professionnel-les de musées francophones comme anglophones, l’objectif de cette journée d’étude est de situer Gwen John au sein du contexte artistique parisien et meudonnais, et d’aborder son œuvre par un prisme français, en explorant notamment ses liens avec ses contemporain-es et ses

réseaux parisiens.

Programme

9h30 – Accueil et mot de bienvenue par Sylvie Vucic, Maire-adjointe à la Culture, et Marianne Lombardi, directrice du Musée d’Art et d’Histoire de Meudon

9h45 – Présentation de la journée d’étude et de l’artiste Gwen John, ses liens avec la France, Paris et Meudon, par les co-organisatrices Helena Anderson (Université de Bristol), Anna Falcini (artiste et chercheuse indépendante) et Cassandra Levasseur (Université Rennes 2)

10h15 – Session 1 : Genre et archives

- Catherine Gonnard, archiviste et journaliste, Institut National d’Audiovisuel, co-présidente du collectif Femmes Artistes en Réseaux et membre du comité scientifique d’AWARE

- Ceridwen Lloyd-Morgan, ancienne Directrice du département des Manuscrits et des Images, National Library of Wales

11h15 – Pause

11h45 – Session 2 : Table-ronde « Exposer Gwen John et d’autres artistes femmes en France et au Royaume-Uni »

Invité-es : Lucy Wood (National Museum Cardiff, commissaire de l’exposition rétrospective Gwen John. Strange Beauties), Camille Belvèze (Musée Sainte-Croix de Poitiers) et Pierre Ickowicz (Musée de Dieppe).

12h45 – Pause déjeuner

14h – Session 3 : Réseaux transnationaux à Paris

- Laura Valette, chercheuse indépendante et commissaire de l’exposition James Abbott McNeill Whistler, l’effet papillon.

- Conversation avec Olivier Jugand, petit-fils de l’artiste Ruth Manson, amie et collègue de Gwen John

15h – Pause

15h15 – Session 4 : Résonances de l’oeuvre de Gwen John dans la création contemporaine

Conversation entre Rebecca Fortnum, artiste et professeure à l’University of the Arts London, et Anna Falcini, suivi d’un temps d’échange



16h30 – 17h30 – Promenade-performance dans les rues de Meudon avec Anna Falcini, sur les traces de la vie et de l’œuvre de Gwen John. NB : ceci est un événement optionnel. La réservation est disponible via la billetterie, avec un billet gratuit supplémentaire, en plus de la réservation en présentiel pour la journée

Evénement hybride présentiel/en ligne : Inscription gratuite et obligatoire ici

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Study Day

‘Constellations and Connections: Gwen John (1876-1939) and her transnational networks in Paris (1903-1939)’

Friday October 23rd, Potager du Dauphin, 15 rue Porto Riche, 92190 Meudon

The Musée d’Art et d’Histoire de Meudon is pleased to announce the forthcoming study day ‘Constellations and Connections: Gwen John and her Transnational Networks in Paris (1903-1939)’, co-organised with Helena Anderson (Amgueddfa Cymru-Museum Wales and University of Bristol), Anna Falcini (independent artist and researcher), and Cassandra Levasseur (Université Rennes 2).This important British artist, born in Wales in 1876, spent most of her life in France. Celebrated for her innovative painting style, her particular subject matter, and her precise eye for colour and tone, she is currently the focus of a major retrospective exhibition in the UK and US. However, she remains almost entirely unknown in France, and this study day will be the first research event dedicated to her in this country.

With presentations by French and British researchers, artists, and museum professionals, this study day will situate Gwen John within the Parisian artistic context of her day and approach her oeuvre from a French perspective, particularly through an exploration of her connections to other artists and her networks in Paris and Meudon.

Programme:

9:30 – Welcome by Sylvie Vucic, deputy mayor for culture, et Marianne Lombardi, director of the Musée d’Art et d’Histoire de Meudon

9:45 – Introduction to the study day and of the artist Gwen John, her relation to France, Paris and Meudon, by the co-organisers Helena Anderson (University of Bristol), Anna Falcini (artist and independent researcher) and Cassandra Levasseur (Université Rennes 2)

10:15 – Session 1: Gender and the archive

- Catherine Gonnard, archivist and journalist at the Institut National d’Audiovisuel, co-founder of the research collective Femmes Artistes en Réseaux, member of AWARE scientific committee

- Ceridwen Lloyd-Morgan, Former Head of Manuscripts and Visual Images, National Library of Wales

11:15 – Break

11:45 – Session 2: Roundtable “Exhibiting Gwen John and other women artists in France and in the UK”

Speakers : Lucy Wood (National Museum Cardiff, curator of the retrospective exhibition Gwen John. Strange Beauties), Camille Belvèze (Musée Sainte-Croix de Poitiers) and Pierre Ickowicz (Musée de Dieppe).

12h45 – Lunch break

14:00 – Session 3: Transnational networks in Paris

- Laura Valette, independent researcher and curator of the exhibition James Abbott McNeill Whistler, l’effet papillon

- Conversation with Olivier Jugand, grandson of Ruth Manson, fellow artist and friend of Gwen John

15:00 – Break

15:15 – Session 4 : Resonances of Gwen John’s works in contemporary art

Conversation between Rebecca Fortnum, artist and Professor of Fine Art, University of the Arts London, and Anna Falcini

16:30 – Artist walk in Meudon with Anna Falcini, retracing Gwen John’s life and work. NB: Reservations are available via the ticketing service, requiring an additional free ticket, in addition to the "in person" reservation for the day.

Hybrid event, in-person/online: Free tickets must be booked at the following link