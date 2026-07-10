Relire les anthologies de la poésie africaine à l’aune du concept d’Orphée Noir, Schwarzer Orpheus, Black Orpheus (Bordeaux)

Appel à communications (en français)

Colloque international



Relire les anthologies de la poésie africaine à l’aune du concept d’Orphée Noir, Schwarzer Orpheus, Black Orpheus.

Université Bordeaux Montaigne, France, les 18-19 Mars 2027

Le colloque de Bordeaux s’inscrit dans le cadre d’un projet de recherche international financé par la Fondation Alexander von Humboldt, qui rassemble l’Université Bordeaux Montaigne (France), l’Université Humboldt de Berlin (Allemagne) et l’Université d’Ibadan (Nigéria« Intitulé « Liens croisés entre le Nigéria et la Négritude au cours des décennies de la décolonisation : exploration et traduction des archives d’Orphée noir — Schwarzer Orpheus — Black Orpheus », ce projet de recherche s'appuie sur une investigation méthodique des archives Janheinz Jahn de Berlin. L'objectif principal est de cartographier et de restituer les échanges intellectuels et affectifs ayant lié l'africaniste allemand Janheinz Jahn aux théoriciens du mouvement de la Négritude (Césaire, Senghor, Damas, Rabemananjara) ainsi qu'aux écrivains et contributeurs de la revue littéraire Black Orpheus, publiée à Ibadan. Parmi ses rédacteurs de Black Orpheus figuraient notamment Wole Soyinka et Es’kia Mphahlele (1960–1964).

Ainsi, dans sa célèbre préface à l’Anthologie de la nouvelle poésie noire et malgache de Senghor (1948), Jean-Paul Sartre notait que : « La poésie noire en français est, à notre époque, la seule grande poésie révolutionnaire. » Ce constat semble avoir encouragé Jahn Janheinz à éditer une anthologie de la poésie noire et de ses diasporas intitulée Schwarzer Orpheus (1954). En ce sens, Jahn Janheinz affirme dans une lettre adressée à George Shepperson (1980) que son anthologie « de la poésie noire moderne dans les langues européennes » sera un ouvrage « qui prouve la justesse de la phrase de Sartre selon laquelle la poésie noire est “la seule grande poésie de notre époque” ». Pour ce journaliste, écrivain et éditeur, la poésie africaine et celle de ses diasporas méritaient d’être lues et connues dans le monde entier. Cette démarche s’avérait particulièrement cruciale pour l’Allemagne, « un pays où l’on ignore encore les efforts culturels des personnes de couleur après douze ans de propagande nazie ». Divisée en quatre sections (Afrique, Caraïbes, Amérique du Sud, Amérique du Nord), l’anthologie de Jahn Janheinz accorde une place de choix aux auteurs du mouvement de la Négritude, en particulier pour Senghor et Césaire, les « grands poètes noirs », avec dix poèmes pour Senghor et huit pour Césaire.

Cet intérêt pour la poésie se confirme également dans le premier numéro de la revue Black Orpheus, à laquelle Janheinz Jahn a contribué aux côtés d’Ulli Beier en tant que rédacteur de 1957 à 1960. Outre les poèmes de Léopold Sédar Senghor intitulés « Prière aux masques » et « New York », ce numéro contient un article sur la poésie des chasseurs yorubas ainsi que trois poèmes de Gabriel Okara. Jahn a rencontré Senghor à l’Institut français de Francfort-sur-le-Main en 1951 alors que ce dernier venait de donner une conférence très remarquée sur la « poésie noire ». C’est à la suite de cette rencontre historique que Jahn a commencé à rassembler des textes pour sa première anthologie de littérature africaine noire et de la diaspora africaine, Schwarzer Orpheus (Orphée noir ; Jahn 1954 ; 2e éd. 1955 ; 3e éd. 1959). Quelques mois seulement après la mise en vente en librairie, les 4 000 exemplaires de la première édition étaient épuisés. En 1960, une édition de poche tirée à 50 000 exemplaires fut publiée. Puis en 1964, dix ans après la première édition, Jahn Janheinz acheva une édition augmentée regroupant 133 auteurs et 256 poèmes. À titre de comparaison, la première édition de Schwarzer Orpheus comptait 80 auteurs et 160 poèmes.

Le choix du titre Black Orpheus pour la revue publiée à Ibadan, puis à Lagos, nous permet de retracer les réseaux de traduction, les transferts culturels et les dynamiques transculturelles grâce auxquels les idées ont pu franchir les frontières linguistiques et nationales. Derrière ce titre se cache un lien programmatique et organique évident entre l’anthologie de Senghor, celle de Jahn et la revue littéraire et artistique nigériane. Avant tout, il évoque un choix esthétique et littéraire ainsi qu’une prise de position idéologique au sein du paysage littéraire et artistique des années 1930 à 1970, période marquée par les luttes anticoloniales, les mouvements d’indépendance nationale et l’affirmation d’une culture et d’une littérature afro-diasporiques. Dès lors, l’écriture poétique apparaît à la fois comme le lieu d’émergence de la modernité et comme un laboratoire de réinterprétation de l’histoire. En fin de compte, c’est à travers ces anthologies et cette revue que nous pouvons déterminer comment les ressources de l’écriture poétique ont été explorées entre les années 1930 et 1970 pour configurer et représenter le monde africain.

Pourtant, on relève un paradoxe : malgré leur grande importance, ces réseaux intellectuels, littéraires et artistiques restent peu étudiés. Le colloque de Bordeaux vise à replacer la circulation des idées et des personnes dans son contexte, parallèlement aux échanges littéraires et artistiques entre l’Europe, l’Afrique et ses diasporas. Il cherche à examiner comment le genre poétique, incarné par la figure de l’Orphée noir, a constitué un renouveau esthétique et contribué à l’émergence de nouvelles pratiques culturelles et de nouvelles formes littéraires et artistiques en Afrique.

Nous invitons les auteurs à soumettre des propositions de communications en lien avec le thème du colloque, qui pourront notamment porter sur les réflexions suivantes :

La poésie africaine et afro-diasporique comme vecteur d’une révolution esthétique et intellectuelle ;

Le renouveau poétique, la quête du langage et la quête de sens dans la poésie africaine des années 1930 aux années 1970 ;

La modernité poétique : lieux et objets

L'expression de l’exil dans la poésie africaine et de la diaspora africaine : perspectives comparatives et interculturelles (poésie en langues africaines / poésie en langues européennes ; poésie francophone / poésie anglophone) ;

Traduction et transferts artistiques et culturels entre l’Europe, l’Afrique et ses diasporas ;

Confluences et convergences (1) : études des anthologies de Senghor et de Jahn Janheinz, ainsi que d’anthologies moins connues telles que celle de L. G. Damas ;

Confluences et convergences (2) : études de textes poétiques publiés dans la revue Black Orpheus et d’autres revues littéraires de l’époque, notamment Présence Africaine dans le monde francophone, mais aussi Drums en Afrique du Sud et Transition en Ouganda ;

La figure de l’Orphée noir dans la littérature et les arts africains et de la diaspora africaine : perspectives postcoloniales et décoloniales ;

Les rôles du poète dans le mouvement de décolonisation.

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Veuillez envoyer vos résumés, en anglais ou en français, de 250 à 500 mots, ainsi qu'une brève biographie ne dépassant pas 100 mots, avant le 30 septembre 2026 à aux adresses suivantes :

Prof. Dr. Sylvère Mbondobari. sylvere.mbondobari@u-bordeaux-montaigne.fr (Université Bordeaux Montaigne)

Prof. Dr. Susanne Gehrmann. susanne.gehrmann@rz.hu-berlin.de (Humboldt Universität zu Berlin)

Prof. Dr. Aderemi Raji-Oyelade. a.rajioyelade@ui.edu.ng (University of Ibadan)

Comité scientifique du colloque :

Prof. Dr. Papa Samba Diop (Université Cergy-Paris. France)

Prof. Dr Romuald Fonkoua (Sorbonne Université. France)

Prof. Dr. Hans-Jürgen Lüsebrink (Universität des Saarlandes. Germany)

Prof. Dr. Ibrahima Diagne (Université Cheikh Anta Diop. Sénégal)

Prof. Dr Sylvère Mbondobari (Université Bordeaux Montaigne. France)

Prof. Dr Susanne Gehrmann (Humboldt Universität zu Berlin. Germany)

Prof. Dr Aderemi Raji-Oyelade (University of Ibadan. Nigeria)

Prof. Dr. Elara Bertho (EHSS. France)

Prof. Dr. Mamadou Ba (Université Cheikh Anta Diop. Sénégal)

Prof. Dr. Xavier Garnier (Sorbonne Nouvelle Université. France)

Prof. Dr. Josias Semujanga (Université de Montréal, Canada)

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Call for Papers (in English)

Conference: Rereading the Poetry of Orphée Noir, Schwarzer Orpheus, Black Orpheus

Université Bordeaux Montaigne, France

18-19 March 2027

The Bordeaux conference forms part of an international research project funded by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation, bringing together Bordeaux Montaigne University (France), Humboldt University of Berlin (Berlin, Germany) and the University of Ibadan (Nigeria). Entitled ‘Cross-Connections between Nigeria and Négritude in the Decades of Decolonisation. Exploring and Translating the Archives of Orphée noir – Schwarzer Orpheus – Black Orpheus’, this project draws on the Janheinz Jahn archives in Berlin to reconstruct the intellectual and emotional ties between the German journalist and Africanist Janheinz Jahn, the writers of the Négritude movement (Césaire and Senghor) and the writers and intellectuals of the literary journal Black Orpheus published in Ibadan. Among its editors were notably Wole Soyinka and Es’kia Mphahlele (1960–1964).

In his famous preface to Senghor’s Anthology of New Black and Malagasy Poetry in French (1948), Jean-Paul Sartre noted that: “Black poetry in French is, in our time, the only great revolutionary poetry.” This assessment seems to have encouraged Jahn Janheinz to edit an anthology of Black poetry and its diasporas in German translation entitled Schwarzer Orpheus (1954). In a letter addressed to George Shepperson (1980), Jahn Janheinz states that his anthology “of modern Negro poetry in European languages” will be a volume “which proves Sartre’s phrase that Negro poetry is ‘the only great poetry of our time”. For the journalist, writer and editor, African poetry and that of its diasporas deserved to be read and known throughout the world, starting with Germany, “a country where people still ignore the cultural efforts of people of colour after twelve years of Nazi propaganda”. Divided into four sections (Africa, the Caribbean, South America, North America), Jahn Janheinz’s anthology gives pride of place to the writers of the Négritude movement, Senghor and Césaire, the ‘great black poets’, with ten poems each.

This focus on poetry is further evidenced by the first issue of the journal Black Orpheus, to which Janheinz Jahn contributed alongside Ulli Beier as an editor from 1957 to 1960. In addition to Léopold Sédar Senghor’s poems “Prière aux masques” and “New York”, the issue features an article on the poetry of the Yoruba hunters and three poems by Gabriel Okara. As is well known, Jahn met Senghor at the Institut Français in Frankfurt am Main in 1951. Senghor had just given a highly acclaimed lecture on “Negro poetry”. It was following this historic meeting that Jahn began collecting texts for his first anthology of Black African and Afrodiasporic literature, *Schwarzer Orpheus* (Black Orpheus; Jahn 1954; 2nd ed. 1955; 3rd ed. 1959). Just a few months after its release in bookshops, the 4,000 copies of the first edition were sold out. In 1960, a paperback edition of 50,000 copies was released. In 1964, ten years after the first edition, Jahn Janheinz completed an expanded edition featuring 133 authors and 256 poems. By way of comparison, the first edition of Schwarzer Orpheus featured 80 authors and 160 poems.

The choice of the title Black Orpheus for the journal published in Ibadan, and later in Lagos, allows us to reconstruct networks of translation, cultural transfers and transcultural dynamics, through which ideas were able to cross linguistic and national borders. Behind this title lies a clear programmatic and organic link between Senghor’s anthology, Jahn’s anthology and the Nigerian literary and artistic journal. Above all, it evokes an aesthetic and literary choice and an ideological stance within the literary and artistic landscape of the 1930s–1970s, a period marked by anti-colonial struggles, national independence movements and the assertion of an Afro-diasporic culture and literature. Poetic writing emerges both as an expression of modernity and as a space for the reinterpretation of history. Ultimately, it is through these anthologies and

this journal that we can establish how the resources of poetic writing were explored in the 1930s–1970s to express oneself and to speak of the African world.

Yet, despite their great significance, these intellectual, literary and artistic networks remain understudied. The Bordeaux conference aims to place the movement of ideas and people into context alongside literary and artistic exchanges between Europe, Africa and its diasporas. It seeks to examine how the poetic genre embodied by the figure of the Black Orpheus served as an aesthetic renewal and contributed to the emergence of new cultural practices and new literary and artistic forms in Africa. We invite proposals for papers related to the conference theme, which may include reflections on:

African and Afro-diasporic poetry as a forum for an aesthetic and intellectual revolution;

Poetic renewal, the search for language and the search for meaning in African poetry from the 1930s to the 1970s;

Poetic modernity: places and objects

The expression of exile in African and Afro-diasporic poetry: comparative and intercultural perspectives (poetry in African languages/poetry in European languages; Francophone poetry/Anglophone poetry);

Translation and artistic and cultural transfers between Europe, Africa and its diasporas;

Confluences and Convergences (1): studies of the anthologies by Senghor and Jahn Janheinz, as well as lesser-known anthologies such as that by L. G. Damas;

Confluences and convergences (2): studies of poetic texts published in the journal Black Orpheus and other literary journals of the period, notably Présence Africaine in the Francophone world, but also Drums in South Africa and Transition in Uganda;

The figure of the Black Orpheus in African and Afro-diasporic literature and the arts: postcolonial and decolonial perspectives;

The roles of the poet in the decolonisation movement.

Please send abstracts, in English or French of 250 to 500 words as well as a short biography of no more than 100 words by September 30, 2026 to :

Prof. Dr. Sylvère Mbondobari. sylvere.mbondobari@u-bordeaux-montaigne.fr (Université Bordeaux Montaigne)

Prof. Dr. Susanne Gehrmann. susanne.gehrmann@rz.hu-berlin.de (Humboldt Universität zu Berlin)

Prof. Dr. Aderemi Raji-Oyelade. a.rajioyelade@ui.edu.ng (University of Ibadan)

Scientific Committee :

Prof. Dr. Papa Samba Diop (Université Cergy-Paris. France)

Prof. Dr Romuald Fonkoua (Sorbonne Université. France)

Prof. Dr. Hans-Jürgen Lüsebrink (Universität des Saarlandes. Germany)

Prof. Dr. Ibrahima Diagne (Université Cheikh Anta Diop. Sénégal)

Prof. Dr Sylvère Mbondobari (Université Bordeaux Montaigne. France)

Prof. Dr Susanne Gehrmann (Humboldt Universität zu Berlin. Germany)

Prof. Dr Aderemi Raji-Oyelade (University of Ibadan. Nigeria)

Prof. Dr. Elara Bertho (EHSS. France)

Prof. Dr. Mamadou Ba (Université Cheikh Anta Diop. Sénégal)

Prof. Dr. Xavier Garnier (Sorbonne Nouvelle Université. France)