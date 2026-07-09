Beckett Brunch (Bordeaux)

Appel à communications

We have started. And restarted and restarted the start. We are lost. It is lost. We have to rethink what we’re doing here before it’s too late.

— On a commencé. Et recommencé, et recommencé le début. On est perdus. C’est perdu. Il faut reréfléchir à ce qu’on fait ici avant qu’il ne soit trop tard.

Nicola McCartney, “I can’t remember the…”, Not Beckett.

As part of the “After Beckett : Festival Beckett/Not Beckett” taking place in Bordeaux from 9-11th December 2026, this new Beckett Brunch invites reflections, creative responses, and short papers on contemporary engagements with and rewritings of Samuel Beckett’s work, over thirty-five years after his death. This event will particularly engage with translation as a process of transmission, with new plays inspired by Beckett, and with questions of canon, heritage, and creation.

Dans le cadre du festival « After Beckett : Festival Beckett/Not Beckett » organisé à Bordeaux du 9 au 11 décembre 2026, ce nouveau Beckett Brunch propose de réfléchir aux réécritures contemporaines de l’œuvre de Samuel Beckett plus de trente-cinq ans après sa disparition. Une attention particulière sera portée à la traduction comme pratique de transmission, aux nouvelles dramaturgies inspirées de Beckett, ainsi qu’aux questions de canon, d’héritage et de création.

During the festival, KOIMETE will present their interpretation of Not Beckett, an ensemble of five new short plays in French. These plays, written by femme-identifying and non-binary playwrights of diversified Irish descent, offer innovative reappropriations of Beckett’s dramatic work. The playwrights both engage with the aesthetics, themes, and forms of Beckett’s work, and move away from them, allowing new, contemporary voices to emerge, speaking, to paraphrase Come and Go, both of “the old days,” and “of what comes after”.

A cette occasion, la compagnie KOIMETE présentera son interprétation de Not Beckett, ensemble de 5 pièces courtes inédites en français. Dans ce spectacle, les dramaturges d’origine irlandaise, qui s’identifient tous·tes comme femmes ou personnes non-binaires, proposent une réappropriation inventive du matériau théâtral beckettien. Tout en dialoguant avec l’esthétique, les thèmes ou les formes de l’œuvre de Beckett, iels s’en émancipent pour faire émerger de nouvelles voix qui entrent en résonance, pour paraphraser Va-et-vient, avec « le vieux temps » et « ce qui vint après ».

Following the spirit of the Beckett Brunch, created to bring together research and creation in a collaborative (and croissant-filled!) environment, we encourage proposals from academics, doctoral students, translators, practitioners, playwrights, playwrights, performers, and artists whose work engages with these questions of transmission, rewriting, and creation “after Beckett”. Presentations may take the form of a critical reflection, an account of an artistic creation or production, or a piece of creative research, and we welcome other original engagements with the themes of this festival.

Cet appel s’adresse aussi bien aux chercheur·euses qu’aux artistes. Fidèle à l’esprit de dialogue entre recherche et création qui anime le Beckett Brunch (et ses croissants et chocolatines !), nous accueillerons avec intérêt des propositions émanant d’universitaires, de doctorant·es, de traducteur·rices, de praticien·nes du théâtre, de dramaturges, de metteur·euses en scène, de performeur·euses et d’artistes dont le travail entre en résonance avec les questions de transmission, de réécriture et de création « après Beckett ». Les formats de présentation pourront ainsi privilégier aussi bien une réflexion critique qu’un retour d’expérience artistique ou une démarche de recherche-création.

Proposals for interventions of 10 minutes maximum, may consider

· The transmission of Beckett’s work on stage

· Rewritings, translations, and contemporary theatrical adaptations of Beckett’s texts

· Beckett and new drama

· Collaborative pedagogies and practices in relation to Beckett’s dramatic works

Les propositions pour des communications de format court – 10 minutes maximum – pourront aborder :

la transmission de l’œuvre de Beckett sur scène

les réécritures, traductions et adaptations théâtrales contemporaines des textes beckettiens

Beckett et les nouvelles dramaturgies

pédagogies et pratiques collaboratives autour du théâtre de Beckett

Proposals, of 200 words maximum, as well as a short biographical note (100 words maximum), should be sent to pascale.sardin@u-bordeaux-montaigne.fr and dunlaith.bird@univ-paris13.fr before September 6th 2026.

Les propositions (200 mots maximum) accompagnées d’une courte notice biographique (100 mots maximum) sont à envoyer à pascale.sardin@u-bordeaux-montaigne.fr et dunlaith.bird@univ-paris13.fr avant le 6 septembre 2026.