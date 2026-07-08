Assistant Professor, Teaching Stream. French Language Teaching and Cultural Studies (Toronto)

POSITION DESCRIPTION

The Department of French in the Faculty of Arts and Science at the University of Toronto invites applications for a full-time teaching stream position in French Language Teaching and Cultural Studies. The appointment will be at the rank of Assistant Professor, Teaching Stream with an anticipated start date of July 1, 2027.

This search aligns with the University’s commitment to strategically and proactively promote diversity among our community members (Statement on Equity, Diversity & Excellence). Recognizing that Black, Indigenous, and other Racialized communities have experienced inequities that have developed historically and are ongoing, we strongly welcome and encourage candidates from those communities to apply.

Equity, diversity and inclusion are essential to academic excellence as articulated in University of Toronto’s Statement on Equity, Diversity and Excellence. We seek candidates who share these values and who demonstrate through the application materials their commitment and efforts to advance equity, diversity, inclusion, and the promotion of a respectful and collegial learning and working environment.

REQUIREMENTS AND QUALIFICATIONS

Applicants must have earned a PhD degree in French Studies, Second Language Pedagogy, Education Studies, or a related field, with evidence of engagement with French / Francophone Literary or Cultural Studies, by the time of appointment, or shortly thereafter with a demonstrated record of excellence in teaching. We seek candidates whose teaching interests complement and enhance our existing departmental strengths.

Candidates must have teaching experience in a degree-granting program, including lecture preparation and delivery, curriculum development, and development of online material/lectures. Additionally, candidates must possess a demonstrated commitment to excellent pedagogical inquiry and a demonstrated interest in teaching-related scholarly activities.

Evidence of excellence in teaching and a commitment to excellent pedagogical inquiry can be demonstrated through teaching accomplishments, awards and accolades, presentations at significant conferences, the teaching dossier submitted as part of the application (with required materials outlined below) as well as strong letters of reference.

Native or near-native proficiency in French and a strong command of English appropriate for teaching and service in an English-speaking institution are required. The successful candidate must demonstrate a solid record of delivering high quality French language instruction to learners of varying levels, including courses in advanced oral and written communication. Experience with intensive, hybrid/online, experiential/embodied, or other innovative delivery modes is an asset, as well as experience with course coordination and curriculum design.

Additionally, candidates must show interest in two or more of the following areas: teaching cultural studies in a second or foreign language context, feminism or gender studies, digital humanities, literary studies. Evidence of professional engagement, scholarship, or program development and leadership in any of these areas would be an asset. Areas of particular interest include theatre, science fiction, fantasy, and graphic novels.

RESPONSIBILITIES

The successful candidate will be assigned a teaching and service load.

HIRING SALARY RANGE

The salary range is $113,300 - $130,000 CAD per annum, depending on experience. Negotiations beyond this salary range will be considered for exceptionally qualified candidates.

ABOUT US

The successful candidate will have their appointment in the Department of French (St. George campus in downtown Toronto). More information on the University of Toronto and the Department of French can be found on their respective websites. The University offers the opportunity to conduct research, teach, and live in one of the most diverse cities in the world.

APPLICATION PROCESS

All application materials, including recent reference letters, must be received by September 1, 2026.

All qualified candidates are invited to apply online by clicking the link below. Your CV and cover letter should be uploaded into the dedicated fields. Please combine additional application materials into one or two files in PDF/MS Word format. Applicants must submit the following materials in French or in English:

a cover letter;

a current curriculum vitae;

a complete teaching dossier, including

a teaching statement,

sample course syllabi for various undergraduate courses (at least three, including at least one language course),

teaching evaluations and relevant teaching accomplishments; and

the name and contact information of three references. At least one reference letter must primarily address the candidate’s teaching.

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The University of Toronto’s recruiting tool will automatically solicit and collect letters of reference from each referee within 48 hours of an application being submitted. Applicants remain responsible for ensuring that references submit recent letters (on letterhead, dated and signed) by the closing date. Submission guidelines and details on the automatic reference letter collection, including timelines, are available in the candidate FAQ.

If you have any questions about this position, please contact Professor Emmanuel Nikiema at French.teachingsearch@utoronto.ca.

All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply; however, Canadians and permanent residents will be given priority.

Diversity Statement

The University of Toronto embraces Diversity and is building a culture of belonging that increases our capacity to effectively address and serve the interests of our global community. We strongly encourage applications from Indigenous Peoples, Black and racialized persons, women, persons with disabilities, and people of diverse sexual and gender identities. We value applicants who have demonstrated a commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion and recognize that diverse perspectives, experiences, and expertise are essential to strengthening our academic mission.

As part of your application, you will be asked to complete a brief Diversity Survey. This survey is voluntary. Any information directly related to you is confidential and cannot be accessed by search committees or human resources staff. Results will be aggregated for institutional planning purposes. For more information, please see http://uoft.me/UP.

Accessibility Statement

The University strives to be an equitable and inclusive community, and proactively seeks to increase diversity among its community members. Our values regarding equity and diversity are linked with our unwavering commitment to excellence in the pursuit of our academic mission.

The University is committed to the principles of the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA). As such, we strive to make our recruitment, assessment and selection processes as accessible as possible and provide accommodations as required for applicants with disabilities.

If you require any accommodations at any point during the application and hiring process, please contact uoft.careers@utoronto.ca.