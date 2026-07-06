Appel permanent à articles / Ongoing call for articles (revue Vita latina)

Appel permanent à contributions – Revue Vita Latina / Journées d’études - colloques

À partir de la parution du numéro 207 en 2027, la revue Vita Latina s’ouvre à la publication de travaux réalisés dans le cadre de journées d’études ou de colloques. À côté des varia habituels, une nouvelle rubrique reprenant le titre de la manifestation scientifique et comportant un maximum de 6 à 8 articles sera proposée. Dans cette perspective, la revue sera susceptible d’accepter des articles concernant la littérature et la langue latines, la latinité et le monde romain des origines à l’Antiquité tardive.

L’objectif est de pouvoir offrir une solution plus accessible que le format papier pour la publication de travaux scientifiques.

Les organisateurs qui souhaiteraient proposer tout ou partie des contributions présentées lors d’une journée d’études ou d’un colloque sont invités à discuter d’un partenariat éditorial de principe en amont de la tenue de la manifestation scientifique et sur demande au comité de direction de la revue. Une participation financière à la vie de l’Association Vita Latina dont dépend la revue sera sollicitée. Toute demande est à adresser à Mme Régine Utard ou à Mme Emmanuelle Raymond-Dufouleur via la boite mail de la revue (revue.vitalatina@gmail.com), afin de connaître les modalités de cette collaboration.

Les articles soumis seront expertisés selon le processus éditorial propre à la revue et les délais resteront les mêmes que ceux des autres contributions à la revue, c’est-à-dire que seuls les articles reçus avant la date du 15 septembre de chaque année seront publiables, le cas échéant, dans le numéro de l’année suivante.

Étant une revue à large diffusion car facilement accessible en ligne, la revue Vita Latina permet ainsi une plus grande diffusion des travaux scientifiques. L’équipe de direction se tient à la disposition des collègues qui souhaiteraient échanger sur cette opportunité.

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Ongoing Call For Papers – Vita Latina Journal / Seminar or Conferences

Starting with issue 207, to be published in 2027, the journal Vita Latina will begin publishing papers produced as part of conferences. Alongside the usual ‘Varia’ section, a new section bearing the title of the scientific event and comprising between 6 to 8 articles will be introduced. The journal may accept submissions relating to Latin literature and language, Latin culture and the Roman world from its origins to Late Antiquity.

The aim is to provide a more accessible alternative to the print format for the publication of academic work.

Organisers wishing to submit all or part of the papers presented at a seminar or conference are invited to discuss a preliminary editorial partnership with the journal’s editorial board before the event takes place and upon request. A financial contribution to the Vita Latina Association, which oversees the journal, will be requested. All enquiries should be addressed to Régine Utard or Emmanuelle Raymond-Dufouleur via the journal’s email address (revue.vitalatina@gmail.com ) in order to obtain further information about the terms of this collaboration.

Submitted articles will be peer-reviewed in accordance with the journal’s own editorial process, and the deadlines will remain the same as for other contributions to the journal. Accordingly, only articles received by 15 September of each year may, if accepted, be published in the following year’s issue.

As a widely read journal that is easily accessible online, Vita Latina thus offers greater visibility for scholarly work. The editorial team would be pleased to discuss this publication opportunity with colleagues who may be interested.

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